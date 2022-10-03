Read full article on original website
NPR
French writer Annie Ernaux wins the 2022 Nobel Prize in literature
French writer Annie Ernaux is the newest Nobel laureate in literature. She is widely admired in France and among those who love French feminist literature. French writer Annie Ernaux is the newest Nobel laureate in literature. She is a forceful writer of memoir, as described this morning by the Swedish Academy's permanent secretary.
NPR
KPCC's podcast Snooze explores the things in life we all put off
KPCC's podcast Snooze explores the things in life we all put off. For host Megan Tan, it was confronting the reality of caring for an aging parent. We all procrastinate, from little things like getting an oil change to big things like planning for the future, for ourselves, for our families. And recently, the future caught up with reporter Megan Tan. She was confronted with one of the harsh realities of getting older - an ailing parent in need of full-time care. Tan chronicled that experience for her podcast, "Snooze."
NPR
Sacheen Littlefeather sacrificed her career to make way for Indigenous voices
Audio will be available later today. Actor and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, best known for declining Marlon Brando's 1973 Oscar to protest Hollywood's treatment of Native Americans, has died at the age of 75.
NPR
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Charles Fuller dies at 83
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Charles Fuller died on Monday in Toronto. He was 83. Fuller was best known for A Soldier's Play – which was turned into an Oscar nominated film, A Soldier's Story. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Charles Fuller died on Monday in Toronto. He was...
NPR
Remembering Sue Graham Mingus, widow of composer and bassist Charles Mingus
This is FRESH AIR. We're going to remember Sue Graham Mingus, the widow of the late composer and bass player Charles Mingus. Sue Graham Mingus died Saturday at the age of 92. After the death of her husband in 1979, she made it her mission to keep his legacy alive, forming the Mingus Big Band, a repertory ensemble devoted to playing Mingus compositions. Charles and Sue met in 1964, moved in together in '73, and married in '75. She wrote a memoir about her relationship with Mingus called "Tonight At Noon." We're going to listen to an excerpt of her 2002 interview with Terry Gross. Let's start with a 1959 Mingus recording of his composition "Better Git It In Your Soul."
NPR
A trip to Munich during Yom Kippur changed this woman's view of her religion
Writer Gabrielle Kaplan-Mayer reflects on what the holiest day in Judaism has meant for her after an experience in Germany changed her connection to religion. Yom Kippur ends this evening, and we wanted to reflect on the holiday. Writer and educator Gabrielle Kaplan-Mayer wrote about her connection to the day in a recent essay titled "My Yom Kippur Experience In Germany Broke My Heart Open."
NPR
Alt.Latino's best new Latinx music
Last month, to celebrate the kickoff of Latinx Heritage Month, NPR Music's Alt.Latino relaunched their popular Latin arts and culture podcast, bringing a new co-host, Anamaria Sayre, into the mix to join Felix Contreras. In this segment, she joins me to showcase some of the best new Latinx music out right now. We dive in, starting with a new song from Silvana Estrada — and take note of her incredible voice and delivery on this song, "Brindo."
NPR
Faces of NPR: Brittany Luse
Faces Of NPR showcases the people behind NPR--from the voices you hear every day on the radio to the ones who work outside of the recording studio. You'll find out about what they do and what they're inspired by on the daily. Today, we feature Brittany Luse, Host of Its Been a Minute.
NPR
Yaël Eisenstat: Why we need more friction on social media
Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Friction. Facebook profits from being frictionless, says Yaël Eisenstat. But without friction, misinformation can spread like wildfire. The solution, Yaël says, is to build more friction into social media. About Yaël Eisenstat. Yaël Eistenstat is a democracy activist focusing...
NPR
Explaining the difference between 15 and 24 weeks
When Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham proposed a federal bill that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, political reporters could see how the bill altered the conversation in many midterm Congressional races. Within a day, NPR did a nuanced story on those political implications. For many people who've been pregnant,...
