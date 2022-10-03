When Notre Dame Prep kicker Luke Liborio pushed a first half field goal wide right, coach George Prelock pulled him aside with a message: “We need you. We’re gonna come back to you.” Two quarters and three overtime periods later, Prelock did exactly that. With the game knotted at 17 and Notre Dame Prep needing any score to win, Prelock could have taken a shot to the end zone and eschewed his kicking game. Instead, he dialed...

