Zard Has A Shiny New Full Exhaust For The Aprilia RS 660
Parallel-twin-powered sportbikes are all the rage these days, and nearly all manufacturers—save for a few purist brands—have at least one sporty machine, either fully faired or naked, rocking this compact powerplant. Out of all the possible configurations of the good old P-twin, the 270-degree crankshaft iteration has always been a favorite of sporty riders thanks to its power delivery, sound, and character that mimics that of a 90-degree V-twin.
Limited-Run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition Breaks Cover
The James Bond film series commemorates its 60th anniversary in 2022. With the latest installment, No Time to Die, marking the 25th Bond film and the franchise’s first partnership with Britain’s Triumph Motorcycles, it’s cause for even more celebrations. Of course, the sexagenary spy honors the milestone like any sixty-year-old—with a new motorcycle—specifically, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR.
Can A $2,300 Dual-Sport Motorcycle Possibly Be Any Good?
With the rising cost of everything in 2022, the desire to find your fun in less expensive ways is even stronger than ever. If you’re the type of rider who can’t resist the thought of a good deal, then talk of a dual-sport bike that retails for $2,300 new is likely cause for a serious eyebrow raise. That’s a shipped price, by the way—anywhere in the U.S. except California (where it’s not legal).
Fantic Releases Four New Graphics Kits For Enduro And Motard Models
Fantic is an Italian motorcycle manufacturer whom you may be familiar with thanks to its retro-style scramblers and enduros. The brand has always centered on the fun-loving side of motorcycling, as evidenced by its peppy, lightweight, and punchy machines. The company has recently released aftermarket graphics for those looking to add some character to their enduros and motards. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?
Burn-Out Designs’ Graphics Kits Add A Splash Of Color To The Honda NT1100
Most high-displacement touring bikes, with the exception of KTM, tend to come in rather muted and understated colorways. Perhaps it’s to appeal to the discerning tastes of the ladies and gentlemen who choose such machines as their steeds of choice, or perhaps it’s to give the bikes a more serious, “don’t mess with me” demeanor. Whatever it may be, I tend to prefer my bikes, both big and small, with a splash of color—and maybe you do, too.
Ducati World Première 2023 Episode Four Postponed To A Future Date
Ducati’s World Première 2023 season kicked off on September 2, 2022. At the time of writing, we’ve seen three of the seven new machines that the team from Bologna are excited to reveal to us all this time around. First came the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Limited Edition...
It’s Time to Bring the Honda Element Back As an EV
Honda.The Prologue is fine, but here's the Honda EV we really want.
UBCO 2X2ADV Electric Bike Is Now Available In Black
It’s new bike season, all across the industry—and new, updated, and color-changed bikes are rolling out left and right in October, 2022. If you like the idea of the rather unique UBCO 2x2ADV electric bike, but you wish that it came in a color other than white, we have good news for you. As of October 5, 2022, UBCO is proud to announce that the 2X2ADV now comes in black, too.
Kawasaki Releases New Metallic Gray Colorway For Z650RS In Japan
For fans of Team Green, the Kawasaki Z650RS was all that was missing in the brand’s middleweight lineup. Powered by the tried and true 649cc parallel-twin engine that has seen nearly 2 decades of service, the Z650RS is the perfect recipe for folks looking for a stylish, no-frills, neo-retro commuter. Indeed, in the one year it’s been available in the market, it’s proven itself as a strong contender in the neo-retro middleweight category.
Horex VR6 RAW 99 Limited Edition Adds Lightness With Carbon Fiber
If you like carbon fiber, and you’re also fond of the Horex VR6, then Horex has yet another creation in store for fans to enjoy. Back at Intermot 2018, Horex introduced the VR6 RAW, which showcased extremely lightweight, forged aluminum wheels in black to match its blacked-out everything. It boasted quite a bit of carbon fiber of its own, and weighed in at a claimed 220 kilograms dry (about 485 pounds).
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Makes Its Way To Europe
Royal Enfield has been making waves both in the U.S. and across the world thanks to its affordable and beautifully styled machines. Its newest offering, the Hunter 350, has proven to be a success in the Asian market, with Janaki being able to test it out for herself—be sure to check out her first ride review linked below. That said, although the Hunter 350 has yet to make its way Stateside, it has already begun making its way to Europe.
BMW Europe Recalls CE-04 E-Scooter Due To Faulty Horn Bracket
The CE-04 electric scooter is one advanced machine, and BMW wants you to know that. If the 8.9 kWh battery pack, 31 kW (42 horsepower) maximum output, and a one-hour-and-40-minute quick charging option aren’t enough to convince you, the futuristic design should seal the deal. Despite those advanced features, BMW Europe is recalling the CE-04 for a potentially dangerous steering issue.
The JVB Bobber Is A Custom Streamlined Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Customizing a bike that’s supposed to look and feel like a custom out of the factory can be a slippery slope. Sure, you can change a few things to make it more your own, but what else can you do to make it even more, well, custom? Take, for example, the Triumph Bonneville Bobber. Designed as a low-slung, laid-back cruiser, this British twin is burly, retro, and sleek all wrapped into one. What, then, can you do to make it stand out even more?
2023 Sur-Ron Storm Bee F Charges Into North American Market
Electric motorcycle critics commonly point to range and recharge rates as obstacles to mass adoption, but another factor deters many would-be EV adopters—price. Due to development costs and cutting-edge technologies, electric motorcycles typically carry hefty MSRPs. Sur-Ron's new Storm Bee F aims to be the exception to that rule.
LML Returns To The Indian Market With Three New Electric Two-Wheelers
LML, or Lohia Machinery Limited, is back in the Indian market with a focus on electric two-wheelers. The company was forced to shut down in 2017 following its inability to resolve insolvency issues. Well, fast-forward half-a-decade later, and it seems that the scooter maker is back. The Moonshot electric moped, the Orion e-bicycle, and the Star e-scooter are three brand-new electric designs by LML.
Certification Docs Confirm 2023 Honda Rebel 1100 Touring Variant
The midsize cruiser category sits at a crossroads between the urban sprawl and the open road, between bar-hopping and state-hopping. Models such as the Indian Scout, Harley-Davidson Sportster, and Honda Rebel 1100 pack enough punch for mile-munching journeys, but don’t offer enough accommodations to pack for the long haul.
