Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
dailyhodl.com
CFTC Chair Calls Bitcoin and Ethereum ‘Digital Commodity Tokens’, Says Regulator Seeking More Power From Congress
Rostin Behnam, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), says he is seeking authority from US Congress to regulate Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other digital tokens as commodities. In a new CNBC interview, Behnam reiterates a position held by other US regulatory agencies that Bitcoin is a commodity,...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Bitcoin Lining Up for Strong Move
The trader who predicted the end of last year’s crypto bull market says he sees one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin posting massive gains in the coming months. Closely followed analyst Pentoshi tells his 615,400 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) has been showing relative strength versus the broader crypto markets.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulate Over $930 Million in $BTC As Supply on Exchanges Drops to 4-Year Low
Bitcoin ($BTC) whales have been on a massive accumulation frenzy over the last few days, adding up as much as 46,173 BTC to their wallets since September 27 in a move that “has been a rarity in 2022.”. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, BTC whales have been selling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
Bitcoin faces resistance at $20,300 as global investors hope for a "Fed Pivot"
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Analysts noted the resilience of the Bitcoin (BTC) price over the past month and a half as the...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
e-cryptonews.com
The Future of Money: The End of Cash and the Rise of Digital Currencies
Digital Currencies have been in the talks for the past decade, but people are still not confident about investing in them or using them. Some developed countries have legalized the use of cryptocurrencies for online purchases, but in most countries, it is still under the investigative eyes of governments. A...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Predicts Dollar Crash Puts Bitcoin (BTC) Into Big Opportunity Zone
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki thinks macroeconomic policies in the United States could lead to a big opportunity to buy Bitcoin (BTC). Kiyosaki predicts the US dollar will crash by January 2023 after the Federal Reserve shifts its macroeconomic strategy and lowers interest rates. “If [the] Fed continues...
usethebitcoin.com
Bitcoin Hash Rate Could Skyrocket 12% Next Week
Bitcoin’s (BTC) hash rate is ready to skyrocket as soon as next week. This is due to the large number of miners that continue to enter the network and remain efficient. Transactions are also processed for very low fees at $0.08 transactions with medium priority. This hash rate increase could make it more difficult for some miners to remain operative in the short term.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Traders Turning Against Cardano, Tron and One Ethereum Rival, Says Santiment – But There’s a Catch
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is warning that three crypto assets are witnessing negative bias amid their poor price performance year-to-date. Santiment says that traders are beginning to “turn on” smart contract-enabled blockchains Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and EOS (EOS). According to the crypto analytics platform, such negative bias...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of October?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
pgjonline.com
Nord Stream Operators: Authorities Won't Allow Us to Inspect Damaged Pipelines
(Reuters) — The operators of two Baltic Sea gas pipelines that linked Russia and Germany until they both sprang major leaks last week said they were unable to inspect the damaged sections because of restrictions imposed by Danish and Swedish authorities. Europe is investigating what caused three pipelines in...
u.today
I Don't Think Bitcoin Will Hit $100K by Year's End, But I Expect XRP to Rally: David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: It’s Payrolls Day Again, and Bitcoin Holds Tight Near $20K
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Price Point. Bitcoin (BTC) dipped below the $20,000 mark Friday, down almost 1% on the day, as traders in both crypto...
CNBC
Visa partners with FTX in a bet that shoppers still want to spend cryptocurrencies in a bear market
Visa is teaming up with global crypto exchange FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Asia and Europe. It's the payment giant's latest foray into the space with more than 70 crypto partnerships. Rival Mastercard has been on a similar deal spree. "Even...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Unfazed by $81.3M Exposure to Bankrupt Data Center
Despite a hefty exposure to the now-bankrupt Compute North, Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital denies any "negative impacts" on operations. In its latest monthly report, Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital revealed exposure of $81.3 million in the now-bankrupt data center Compute North. The publicly listed mining firm had invested $10 million in...
CNBC
Bitcoin inches back above $20,000, and a deep dive into the state of U.S. regulation: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On todays show, Ian Epstein of Makor Group and Chen Arad of Solidus Labs discuss the state of crypto regulation ahead of the Midterm elections.
Comments / 0