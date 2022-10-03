ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Bitcoin Lining Up for Strong Move

The trader who predicted the end of last year’s crypto bull market says he sees one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin posting massive gains in the coming months. Closely followed analyst Pentoshi tells his 615,400 Twitter followers that decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) has been showing relative strength versus the broader crypto markets.
The Future of Money: The End of Cash and the Rise of Digital Currencies

Digital Currencies have been in the talks for the past decade, but people are still not confident about investing in them or using them. Some developed countries have legalized the use of cryptocurrencies for online purchases, but in most countries, it is still under the investigative eyes of governments. A...
Bitcoin Hash Rate Could Skyrocket 12% Next Week

Bitcoin’s (BTC) hash rate is ready to skyrocket as soon as next week. This is due to the large number of miners that continue to enter the network and remain efficient. Transactions are also processed for very low fees at $0.08 transactions with medium priority. This hash rate increase could make it more difficult for some miners to remain operative in the short term.
Crypto Traders Turning Against Cardano, Tron and One Ethereum Rival, Says Santiment – But There’s a Catch

Crypto analytics platform Santiment is warning that three crypto assets are witnessing negative bias amid their poor price performance year-to-date. Santiment says that traders are beginning to “turn on” smart contract-enabled blockchains Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and EOS (EOS). According to the crypto analytics platform, such negative bias...
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Unfazed by $81.3M Exposure to Bankrupt Data Center

Despite a hefty exposure to the now-bankrupt Compute North, Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital denies any "negative impacts" on operations. In its latest monthly report, Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital revealed exposure of $81.3 million in the now-bankrupt data center Compute North. The publicly listed mining firm had invested $10 million in...
Bitcoin inches back above $20,000, and a deep dive into the state of U.S. regulation: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On todays show, Ian Epstein of Makor Group and Chen Arad of Solidus Labs discuss the state of crypto regulation ahead of the Midterm elections.
