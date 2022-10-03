ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

WFMJ.com

Zoning variance denied for transitional home in Warren

The Warren city zoning commission denied a request by the Warren Family Mission for a variance, which would've allowed to turn a three-acre property on Moncrest Drive into a transitional house for women and children. "We'll begin the process over, we may take some time to pause on that but...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

M.V. Campus of Care to get new greenhouse

Governor Mike DeWine was in the Valley Wednesday to break ground a new greenhouse at The Mahoning Valley Campus of Care. The new construction there will provide more opportunities for those with mental health and disability issues. Said to be the first of it's kind in Ohio, the greenhouse will...
OHIO STATE
Warren, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Local
Trumbull County, OH
City
Warren, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Health Dept. creates new positions for outreach program

The Youngstown Health Department is welcoming three new positions after city council approved the salary spending Wednesday evening. The positions are a part of a new program to improve medical outreach in the city as public health departments across the state continue to receive more funds. The Youngstown Health Department...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Valley JCPenney stores looking to hire dozens for holiday season

Texas-based retailer, JCPenney is looking to hire nearly 22,000 team members nationwide during a national hiring event with multiple store locations right here in the Mahoning and Shenango Valley taking part. There are dozens of openings across four different stores throughout the Valley with each one looking to hire a...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Canfield, Sebring, Warren receiving funding to replace water lines

Some communities in the Valley are about to benefit from either low-interest loans or principal forgiveness funding, which means the funding doesn't have to be repaid. The city of Canfield will be receiving approximately $540,000 to replace water lines on Bradford, Neff Drives, while Sebring is getting $500,000 in forgiveness funding to replace lead lines in more than 250 locations in the village.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Courtyard dedicated to beloved Hermitage teacher and librarian

"The firefly saw a light and flew toward it," read several students from the book "The Very Lonely Firefly" at Artman Elementary in Hermitage. For them and countless other kids at Artman, Linda Hickman was their light. "She had such a passion for teaching young children to learn to read...
HERMITAGE, PA
WFMJ.com

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Dee Banks honored with Simeon Booker Courage Award

It was evening to honor one of the Valley's most prestigious Infectious Disease Specialists for the work she's done for the Mahoning Valley throughout the pandemic. From keeping the Valley informed about COVID-19 to improving equal healthcare access, all eyes were on Dr. Virginia Dee Banks as she reached this milestone in her impressive career Thursday evening at Youngstown State University.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

