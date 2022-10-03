Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Zoning variance denied for transitional home in Warren
The Warren city zoning commission denied a request by the Warren Family Mission for a variance, which would've allowed to turn a three-acre property on Moncrest Drive into a transitional house for women and children. "We'll begin the process over, we may take some time to pause on that but...
WFMJ.com
M.V. Campus of Care to get new greenhouse
Governor Mike DeWine was in the Valley Wednesday to break ground a new greenhouse at The Mahoning Valley Campus of Care. The new construction there will provide more opportunities for those with mental health and disability issues. Said to be the first of it's kind in Ohio, the greenhouse will...
Instead of forcing more unwanted children into the world, why not focus on adopting those already here?
By law, the Ohio Department of Health must gather and publish statistics on “induced pregnancy terminations” (abortions) in Ohio. It reported that, of the 20,716 Ohio residents who underwent an abortion in 2021, 4,839 or them, or nearly 21%, were residents of Cuyahoga County, where there is currently an adoption crisis.
Shelter animals arrive in Northeast Ohio to help with influx of displaced pets from Hurricane Ian
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — After Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida, leaving a path of destruction behind, shelters from all across the country are coming together to help clear the kennels in those hard hit cities. The goal is to make room for displaced pets, as shelters brace for...
Breakdown of where Youngstown’s $82.7M ARP funds are going
Each month the committee reports where funds are being allocated to.
Gov. DeWine in town for Austintown groundbreaking
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine helped break ground Wednesday on a new addition at the Mahoning Valley Campus of Care in Austintown.
$1 or less liquor in ‘liquordation’ sale in Warren
Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) will be holding four “Liquordation” events around Ohio, including in Warren.
It’s National Pierogi Day in the Valley!
You can celebrate the 8th Annual National Pierogi Day-Youngstown at Kravitz Deli on Belmont Avenue.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Health Dept. creates new positions for outreach program
The Youngstown Health Department is welcoming three new positions after city council approved the salary spending Wednesday evening. The positions are a part of a new program to improve medical outreach in the city as public health departments across the state continue to receive more funds. The Youngstown Health Department...
WFMJ.com
Valley JCPenney stores looking to hire dozens for holiday season
Texas-based retailer, JCPenney is looking to hire nearly 22,000 team members nationwide during a national hiring event with multiple store locations right here in the Mahoning and Shenango Valley taking part. There are dozens of openings across four different stores throughout the Valley with each one looking to hire a...
$3M plaza coming to Boardman
The $3 million construction of a new plaza in Boardman will begin soon.
Youngstown council approves extra money for law department
Council voted unanimously to approve $150,000 in additional funds.
Canton hosts blanket donation drive for homeless animals
Canton is hosting a blanket donation drive to help shelters and rescues take care of homeless animals.
WFMJ.com
Canfield, Sebring, Warren receiving funding to replace water lines
Some communities in the Valley are about to benefit from either low-interest loans or principal forgiveness funding, which means the funding doesn't have to be repaid. The city of Canfield will be receiving approximately $540,000 to replace water lines on Bradford, Neff Drives, while Sebring is getting $500,000 in forgiveness funding to replace lead lines in more than 250 locations in the village.
WFMJ.com
Courtyard dedicated to beloved Hermitage teacher and librarian
"The firefly saw a light and flew toward it," read several students from the book "The Very Lonely Firefly" at Artman Elementary in Hermitage. For them and countless other kids at Artman, Linda Hickman was their light. "She had such a passion for teaching young children to learn to read...
WFMJ.com
Crews respond to fire in laundry room at Northeast Ohio Correctional Center
Youngstown fire crews responded to a fire at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on State Route 616 Wednesday Evening. Mahoning County dispatchers told 21 News that the call came in just after 6:00 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire was minor and did not cause any danger for inmates or staff.
WFMJ.com
Mercer County non-profit awarded $2,000 to grow sales, exports of PA agricultural products
A Mercer County non-profit is among 17 non-profits throughout Pennsylvania to receive a total of $303,000 in matching funds to grow domestic sales and exports of Pennsylvania agricultural products. The grants will reimburse these non-profits representing members across the commonwealth up to 50% of the cost of promotional and consumer...
Crews called to dryer fire at Youngstown prison
Reports said towels, oven mitts and other linen caught fire in the dryer at the CoreCivic prison, 2240 Hubbard Road.
WFMJ.com
Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Dee Banks honored with Simeon Booker Courage Award
It was evening to honor one of the Valley's most prestigious Infectious Disease Specialists for the work she's done for the Mahoning Valley throughout the pandemic. From keeping the Valley informed about COVID-19 to improving equal healthcare access, all eyes were on Dr. Virginia Dee Banks as she reached this milestone in her impressive career Thursday evening at Youngstown State University.
