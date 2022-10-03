Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Garnett urges Anthony Davis to ‘literally take the keys’ from LeBron James and put the Lakers on his back
In the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to need LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play at incredibly high levels if the team is going to have any shot at real success. Though Davis and James arguably make up the most talented duo in the NBA,...
Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
Russell Westbrook makes drastic change via social media as Lakers trade rumors continue to swirl
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook made a major change to his social media following a report that Los Angeles was close to trading him before training camp. Westbrook has deleted or archived all of his posts on his Instagram, and the timing is certainly interesting given the nature of the rumors surrounding the former MVP.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers still might trade Russell Westbrook before the season, but Pacers won’t give up second-round picks for him
All summer long, the biggest question hanging over seemingly every story about the Lakers was the sitcom-level of “will they, won’t they” going on in regards to their efforts to trade Russell Westbrook. And with the season just over two weeks away, and despite Westbrook currently taking part in training camp, it sounds like the possibility of a deal (potentially to the Indiana Pacers) is still very much on the table.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Prospects of Lakers Trading Russell Westbrook Remains ‘Real’
That said, the Lakers don’t seem likely to rush into a trade involving Westbrook, and very well could wait to see how well he fits into new coach Darvin Ham‘s system, per Charania, Amick and Buha. According to the report, Ham and Westbrook are already off to a better start than former coach Frank Vogel and Westbrook.
silverscreenandroll.com
On what is and isn’t a preseason overreaction
LOS ANGELES — As a general rule of thumb, preseason games don’t matter... That is, unless they do. Without an impact on standings, statistics, or year-end awards, teams and the individual players that they consist of have little to play for. In the preseason, a team’s most important players scarcely cross past 20 minutes of run, and the bulk of lineups that they do appear in may not even remotely resemble those that assemble during official regular season contests.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Suns Preview: Can L.A. win at least one preseason game?
The Lakers gave us a glimpse of what they could be this season in their first preseason game on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. It was a tale of two halves for the purple and gold, who looked like a pretty decent team with their superstars in the first two quarters then transformed into a G League squad in the second half without them.
Yardbarker
Jamal Murray Defends The Lakers' 2020 Championship: "That Was The Highest Level Of Basketball Being Played..."
In the year of COVID, civil unrest, and lockdown restrictions, the Los Angeles Lakers somehow found a way to prevail. In what was, arguably, the strangest season in league history, it was LeBron James who led the Purple and Gold to the top and he has been trying desperately to get them back there ever since.
RELATED PEOPLE
Santi Aldama favorite to start at PF for Grizzlies
Santi Aldama, the 30th overall pick in the 2021 draft, has started at power forward for the Grizzlies in both of their preseason games so far and looks like the favorite to occupy that spot when the regular season tips off, with Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) sidelined, writes Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal.
5 first impressions from the Timberwolves' preseason opener
Timberwolves open the preseason in Miami with a 121-111 win over the Heat.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James dazzles, Lakers fall to Suns in second preseason game
After leading through three quarters, the Lakers lost to the Suns in their second preseason game of the year on Wednesday, 119-115. LeBron James was dominant, scoring all 23 of his points in the first half before sitting for the second half. Kendrick Nunn added 21 points, Russell Westbrook had 12 and Dwayne Bacon chipped in 11 in his first preseason action of the year.
Yardbarker
Suns-Lakers Halftime Recap
The Phoenix Suns find themselves down 69-62 at halftime to the Los Angeles Lakers. Devin Booker found a hot stroke from deep as the first quarter got underway. He shot 2-of-3 as the first quarter came to an end from beyond the arc. He also added in an assist and rebound. The Michigan native help cut down the Lakers’ lead in the second half with a three-pointer as time winded down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
James scores 23 points, but not enough as Suns defeat Lakers
LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James flashed his midseason form Wednesday night, scoring 23 points in 18 minutes before the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-115. James, who missed all seven of his shots in Los Angeles’ loss to Sacramento on Monday, was much more aggressive with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis. Starting his 20th NBA season, James was 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range while playing only the first half.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Russell Westbrook has committed to screening, defense and shown improved shooting in Lakers training camp scrimmages
Although we are now one preseason game into the 2022-23 campaign (with the Lakers still working on a nice seven-game losing streak in these exhibition games dating back to last season), it still feels a little surreal that Russell Westbrook is still on the team. However, that’s just the reality...
silverscreenandroll.com
Darvin Ham addresses Russell Westbrook trade speculation: ‘We don’t pay attention to it’
For as long as he remains a Laker, there will be an awkward dynamic when Russell Westbrook takes the court in the purple and gold. The front office’s consistent shopping of the guard throughout this past offseason gave a pretty clear indication of the team’s desire not to have him on the roster.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James reportedly has not applied pressure to the Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook
When LeBron James signed his extension with the Lakers in August, many viewed that as a precursor to a trade of Russell Westbrook this offseason. By committing himself to the franchise moving forward, most thought it came with some assurances from the front office that a deal would be done to improve the team, either by their own admission or through LeBron making his own demands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Suns Preseason 10-5-22
The Lakers continue their 2022-23 preseason with a Wednesday evening contest against Phoenix in Las Vegas. The game tips at 7:00 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. Watch on Spectrum SportsNet or NBA TV. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. AD DOUBLE-DOUBLES IN 16 MINUTES. In L.A.’s...
silverscreenandroll.com
Kyrie Irving reportedly not part of Lakers long-term plans in upcoming free agency
Among the many trades talks the Lakers have had this summer, none felt more serious or more like a home run swing than their attempts at a disgruntled Kyrie Irving. The Nets guard attempted to maneuver an exit from the franchise with Los Angeles being his preferred destination. And while...
silverscreenandroll.com
NBA GMs apparently forgot the Lakers exist, which explains trade talks
The annual NBA GM survey offers insight into the minds of those that run the league. It’s a glimpse of how some of the most powerful people in the NBA view players and teams with a variety of superlatives. This year, though, it appears the GMs forgot about the...
Comments / 0