Viasat, Myovant rise; Tesla, Twitter fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla Inc., down $22.85 to $242.40.
The electric vehicle maker’s third-quarter delivery figures disappointed Wall Street.
Exxon Mobil Corp., up $4.61 to $91.92.
Energy stocks gained ground along with rising U.S. crude oil prices.
Viasat Inc., up $8.14 to $38.37.
The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology is selling its Link 16 Tactical Data Links business for $1.96 billion.
Myovant Sciences Ltd., up $6.48 to $24.44.
The biopharmaceutical company rejected a buyout offer from Sumitovant.
InterDigital Inc., up $7.39 to $47.81.
The wireless research and development company raised its third-quarter revenue forecast.
Freshpet Inc., up $4.57 to $54.66.
The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food is reportedly considering putting itself up for sale.
Fluor Corp., up $2.20 to $27.09.
The engineering, construction and operations company was awarded two contracts with BASF for projects in China.
Twitter Inc., down $1.30 to $42.54.
The Supreme Court will hear two cases seeking to hold social media companies financially responsible for terrorist attacks.
