Android 13 Update Disrupts Android Auto In Some Pixel Phones
Releasing the Android 13 update to some Pixel phones reportedly caused a disruption in Android Auto. Google said it’s investigating the issue. According to 9to5google, many users on the Google support page brought up the issues they have with Android Auto on their phones after updating the OS to Android 13. These issues are addressed by Google.
The Pixel Watch Will Get Fall Detection In 2023
The Google Pixel Watch will not boast fall detection at launch. The company announced the feature during the watch’s unveiling yesterday. However, users will only get it next year. Google hasn’t even provided a precise date yet. It simply says fall detection is “coming in 2023”. An official support page states that the feature will roll out this winter. So we might get it early next year. We will let you know when the Pixel Watch picks up fall detection.
What Colors Does The Pixel Watch Come In?
The Google Pixel Watch was just announced today at the Google Pixel event along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and the fans are excited about this smartwatch (check out the specs here). It is the company’s first home-brewed smartwatch, and it’s targeted at a more premium market. If you’re planning on picking up the Pixel Watch, then you’ll want to know what colors this watch comes in. Here’s a quick rundown.
Pixel 7 Series & Pixel Watch Have A Lot Of Recycled Materials
Google has revealed that the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch have a lot of recycled materials. In fact, these three products have more recycled materials than any Pixel product before them. Google is using a lot of recycled materials in the Pixel 7 series & Pixel Watch. This information...
Meet The New ZAGG Accessories For The Pixel 7
Google just held its latest Pixel event, and Pixel fans are reeling with excitement. The company officially launched the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Hot on the heels of the event, mobile accessory maker ZAGG just announced some new accessories for the Pixel 7 phones. If you’re curious...
Google's New Hardware Designs Have You, The User In Mind
Ever wondered why Google chose the design for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro that it did? Or, really why it chose any of the designs for any of its products? The company says a lot of it has to do with keeping you, the user, and the planet in mind.
Android 13 QPR1: Beta 2 Coming To Pixel Phones With Some Changes
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 has started rolling out to Pixel phones. For those of you who are not familiar with these updates, the ‘QPR’ stands for Quarterly Platform Release. We’re in for another beta build next month, before a stable update arrives in December. What’s worth...
You Can Download The Pixel Watch App Now
Google just announced the new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. People are clamoring to see what this new wearable has to offer. While we still need to wait for the Pixel Watch to come out, the official app is now available on the Google Play Store, according to 9To5Google.
Google Announces Pixel 7 & 7 Pro With 5x Zoom, Macro Focus & More
Google has officially announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro this morning, featuring some big camera upgrades like a 5x optical zoom, macro focus, newer sensors for the dual and triple camera arrays, and a whole lot more. Of course not all of these features are available across both devices. As with last year and years before it, Google is offering one less expensive flagship with understandably less features. In this year’s case, the Pixel 7.
Here's When You Can Buy The Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro
Want to buy one of the new Pixel 7 series phones but aren’t sure when exactly you can throw your hard-earned money at Google? Well, not to worry. Because we’re here to help you do just that. Following Google’s Pixel event today Google has set out to get its latest hardware products into your hands as quickly as possible.
Hands On With Google's First Ever Smartwatch!
Google finally unveiled its first ever smartwatch, after so many years of it being rumored. Google bought Fitbit, so it wasn’t a surprise to see Fitbit’s CEO James Park get up on stage to talk about the Pixel Watch. It’s also the first Wear OS device to have Fitbit built-in. Which is pretty cool to see.
Amazon Shutting Down Glow, A Video-Calling & Gaming Device For Kids
According to The Verge (via Bloomberg), Amazon decided to shut down its interactive entertainment and video-calling device for kids, known as Glow. The device was first introduced in 2021, and discontinuing it after a short time proves it couldn’t meet expectations. Amazon spokesperson Tim Gillman told The Verge that...
Your Pixel Watch Will Get Updates For Three Years, Guaranteed
Much like its Pixel phones, Google is committing to supporting software updates on the Pixel Watch for a set period of time. In this case, three years. More specifically, three years from the point the device went up for sale in the US. Which is today if you count the pre-orders. As reported by Droid Life, a support page for the Pixel Watch explains when users can expect to get software updates for the device. And the documentation also notes that guaranteed software updates for the Pixel Watch will last until at least October of 2025.
The Pixel 7 Series Will Get Updates For Five Years
Google’s Pixel 7 series phones, which include the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, will get updates for at least five years. This is something Google announced as part of last year’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch event. And it’s all thanks to the use of the Tensor chips. With a new Tensor chip on the block for the latest phones, users can expect updates for the same length of time.
The Pixel Tablet Might Come With Two Dock Accessories
Google is set to release its Pixel Tablet sometime next year, and we’re all excited about that. While it’s months out, we’re still getting information about it through current Google apps. Thanks to 9To5Google, it appears that the Pixel Tablet will actually come with two docks rather than one.
Hands On With The New Google Pixel 7 Series
The new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro has finally been unveiled and we were in Brooklyn at Google’s event to go hands on with the new flagships from Google. Let’s start off with the Pixel 7. It’s not a huge upgrade, physically, compared to the Pixel 6. The biggest change you’ll see is with the camera bar. It is no longer completely black. But instead it really points out the cameras on the back. The camera bar will be a different color depending on the color you get. The Snow and Obsidian colors get a silver color (the obsidian color gets a darker silver). While the Lemongrass gets a sort of warm gold look. It’s pretty cool, to be quite honest.
How To Pre-Order The Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
So you’ve seen Google announce the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in full now. Even after they pre-announced them at Google I/O in May. And now you want to buy it. Well how do you do it? We have you covered there. Google is offering the Pixel...
Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications
Google announced two high-end smartphones today, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We’re here to take a closer look at the Pixel 7 Pro specifications. If you’d like to check out the specs of the non-Pro model, click here. The Pixel 7 Pro does share some of...
Google Announces The Nest Doorbell Wired With Unlimited Video Recording
Google has just announced the new Nest Doorbell Wired. This isn’t replacing the doorbell they announced last year, but instead, replacing the Nest Hello as a wired option. This doorbell is smaller than the Nest Doorbell battery, and that’s because, well, it doesn’t have a battery inside. Nest says that it is about 30% smaller, so it is able to fit in more narrow spaces outside of your home.
The Pixel Watch Comes With 6 Months Of Fitbit Premium
Today, Google just announced the new Pixel Watch, it explained everything that we need to know about this new wearable. Along with the device, the company also announced that people who pick up this watch will also get six months of Fitbit premium. We’ve been excited about the Pixel Watch...
