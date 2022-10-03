Local seamstress to participate in prestigious program

Becky Malarski, owner of Sew In Stitches Shoppe in Pocatello, was selected to participate in a prestigious program through Goldman Sachs called 10,000 Small Businesses."Twice a year, they choose 140 small businesses throughout the country to put them through an equivalent of an MBA program," she said. "They help them grow their businesses."Malarski said the program accepts all types of small businesses. She will be in a section with about 40 other people."You get a business adviser and they give you advice on how to grow your business and the local economy," she said.The application process took about nine months to complete. Malarski had to fill out an application and go through a couple of interviews. She described her excitement when she found out she had been accepted."Knowing that only a few businesses are selected, it's pretty awe-inspiring," she said.Malarski will have the opportunity to work with professors and business owners throughout the country."I'm developing a growth plan for the next few weeks," she said. "It benefits the whole community."Sew In Stitches is a quilt shop located at 777 Yellowstone Ave., Suite B, in Pocatello. Malarski explained that she opened her business about two and a half years ago. She offers classes and has an online community."We provide high-quality quilting fabric," she said. "We offer classes and subscription boxes."Malarski said she enjoys building the sewing community in Pocatello."I really enjoy the people," she said.Malarski encourages people to continue to support small businesses. She said that small businesses make up the majority of businesses in the country."Small businesses support and build the community," she said.More information about Sew In Stitches Shoppe can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/sewinstitchesshoppe.