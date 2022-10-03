Read full article on original website
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Register Citizen
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
Police: 70-year-old Windsor Locks woman attacked by stranger while exercising
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A 70-year-old Windsor Locks woman was sent to the hospital Thursday after being ambushed during her workout, according to police. The woman was “exercise walk-jogging” at about 10 a.m. on Old County Road when a stranger ran up behind her and punched her in the head, according to Windsor Locks […]
Eyewitness News
Suspects assault East Haven woman before stealing her vehicle and purse
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – East Haven police are searching for suspects who pushed a woman to the ground before stealing her car and purse. Authorities said it happened in the parking lot of the Woodview Apartments on Wednesday. The female victim told police two male suspects pushed her...
New Britain Herald
Newington police warn community to use proper channel if donating to family of off-duty officer who died following medical emergency
NEWINGTON – Newington police are advising anyone in the community wishing to donate to the family of an officer who died over the weekend following a medical emergency to use the proper channel. “We are aware of several fundraising solicitations that mention Officer (Alan) Tancreti,” Newington police Sgt. Ryan...
Eyewitness News
Hamden police search for suspects who illegally dumped trash
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police are looking for a pair believed to be illegally dumping trash in one section of town. It’s happened a number of times in the past month, behind the old, abandoned middle school on Newhall Street. Back in the early 1900s, the site was...
70-year-old woman exercising in Windsor Locks 'viciously' attacked, man arrested: Police
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Windsor Locks police have arrested a man accused of viciously attacking a 70-year-old woman on Thursday morning. Alexander Lesuer Russell, 40, is being held on a $150,000 bond with charges of Assault in the 1st Degree on an Elderly Person and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Illegal trash dumping under investigation in Hamden
CT set a new record for bears entering homes. Yale New Haven Health acquiring Connecticut health systems. CT voters talk about morals and ethics ahead of Election Day. Closing arguments made in Alex Jones defamation trial.
Girlfriend of Orange Street homicide victim remembers him as 'humble, outgoing'
HARTFORD, Conn. — The girlfriend of a Hartford homicide victim is sharing his story as police search for the suspects responsible for his death. Andre Gaston was gunned down outside of his home on Orange Street early Wednesday morning, making this incident the city’s 30th homicide this year and the second just this week.
Eyewitness News
Manchester and East Hartford Police investigating after multiple tow truck thefts
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester and East Hartford Police are investigating two incidents of stolen tow trucks. One truck was found, while the other is still missing. “Who knows if they’re ever going to find our truck,” said Jay Pitchell, Owner of Jay’s Auto Sales & Repair.
Hartford man, 24, dies in 'clearly targeted' shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after being shot multiple times at his home early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Orange Street. When they arrived, police said they found Andre Gaston, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures...
Man accused of robbing New London restaurant at gunpoint over undelivered order
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of robbing a New London restaurant at gunpoint on Wednesday evening. New London police said just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the report of a robbery at the Wings & Pies Restaurant on State Street. Police determined that a man and woman entered the restaurant […]
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for tying up pit bull, leaving it without food, water
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A dog found tethered to a backyard tree without food and water led to the arrest of a man in South Windsor. Police said they charged Damien Addington, 40, of East Hartford, with cruelty to animals and tethering dog to a stationary or mobile object.
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Kara Tsakiris, 49, 325 Hillcrest Ave., Newington, interfere w/ officer/resisting, disorderly conduct, violation of protective order. John P. Aliano, 39, 83 Main St. Apt. 16b, Newington, violation of probation. Doryan L. Baldwin, 39, 3512 Bayview Ave. Apt. Q, Brooklyn, NY, first-degree criminal trespass, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Tricia Jakubowicz, 42, 201...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford
A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
Teen fatally shot in Waterbury
A teenager who was found shot several times on Bishop Street in Waterbury has died after being rushed from the crime scene to a nearby hospital.
Hartford man arrested for drive-by shooting that killed 59-year-old bystander
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man is facing a murder charge in connection to a May shooting death on Zion Street, according to an announcement by police Wednesday. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on May 10, according to police. He was pronounced at the hospital. Police said […]
Eyewitness News
Police identify 17-year-old killed in Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury high schooler has been identified as the city’s latest homicide victim. Investigators are still trying to identify a shooter. Police said 17-year-old Wisin Resto-Rodriguez was shot on Bishop Street around 6:30 Tuesday night. He died after being taken to the hospital. Waterbury...
Eyewitness News
Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police looking to charge another suspect in shooting at city park where child's birthday was taking place
NEW BRITAIN – Police are looking to charge at least the fifth suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in a city park in August while a child’s birthday was taking place. Three people have already been charged with partaking in the shooting – in which no...
wabi.tv
CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident
THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
