Newington, CT

New Britain Herald

Newington police warn community to use proper channel if donating to family of off-duty officer who died following medical emergency

NEWINGTON – Newington police are advising anyone in the community wishing to donate to the family of an officer who died over the weekend following a medical emergency to use the proper channel. “We are aware of several fundraising solicitations that mention Officer (Alan) Tancreti,” Newington police Sgt. Ryan...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Hamden police search for suspects who illegally dumped trash

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police are looking for a pair believed to be illegally dumping trash in one section of town. It’s happened a number of times in the past month, behind the old, abandoned middle school on Newhall Street. Back in the early 1900s, the site was...
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

Hartford man, 24, dies in 'clearly targeted' shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after being shot multiple times at his home early Wednesday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Orange Street. When they arrived, police said they found Andre Gaston, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington police blotter

Kara Tsakiris, 49, 325 Hillcrest Ave., Newington, interfere w/ officer/resisting, disorderly conduct, violation of protective order. John P. Aliano, 39, 83 Main St. Apt. 16b, Newington, violation of probation. Doryan L. Baldwin, 39, 3512 Bayview Ave. Apt. Q, Brooklyn, NY, first-degree criminal trespass, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Tricia Jakubowicz, 42, 201...
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford

A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police identify 17-year-old killed in Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury high schooler has been identified as the city’s latest homicide victim. Investigators are still trying to identify a shooter. Police said 17-year-old Wisin Resto-Rodriguez was shot on Bishop Street around 6:30 Tuesday night. He died after being taken to the hospital. Waterbury...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
MERIDEN, CT
wabi.tv

CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident

THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME

