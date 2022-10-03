ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsey Buckingham Confronted Mick Fleetwood About Stevie Nicks Long Before Their Affair

By Emma McKee
 3 days ago

Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood tried to keep their affair a secret, but Lindsey Buckingham saw it coming. Long before they became romantically involved, Buckingham sensed that something was going on between the two of them. Fleetwood told Buckingham that he didn’t know what he was talking about, but he later fell in love with Nicks. He said that she immediately felt like a soulmate.

Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, and Lindsey Buckingham | Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks dated before joining Fleetwood Mac

After meeting as high school students, Nicks and Buckingham reconnected when he invited her to join his band, Fritz. The group enjoyed success in the Bay Area, but Nicks and Buckingham had higher aspirations. They decided that the best way to achieve success would be to pursue music as a duo. When they left their band behind, they also began dating .

“It was like, ‘Well, we’ve done it now,'” she told Rolling Stone . “‘We’ve completely screwed up their lives forever now. So why not?’ So we became a couple.”

They struggled in Los Angeles for several years before their big break when Fleetwood invited them to join Fleetwood Mac.

He predicted the affair between Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood

Nicks and Buckingham’s relationship did not survive the maelstrom of cocaine and infidelity that was Fleetwood Mac. While writing and recording their second album with the band, they broke up. Buckingham predicted that something was going on between Nicks and Fleetwood before this, though. While on their first tour with the band, he asked Fleetwood about it.

“On that first tour of the new band, we were staying in the original Holiday Inn, the oldest one, somewhere in Texas. It was a real dump,” Fleetwood said, per the book Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks by Stephen Davis. “I ended up in Lindsey’s room after the gig. It was the first time I ever sat around and got stoned with Lindsey, man to man. I had stopped smoking years before, and needless to say I got hammered on this joint we’re sharing. Remember, this is the earliest days of the new band. We’re both sitting there in a fog, and straight out of the blue, he turned to me and said, ‘It’s you and Stevie, isn’t it?'”

Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks | Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

Fleetwood was shocked, noting that Buckingham’s words were like “a bolt of lightning.” He hardly knew Nicks at that point and wasn’t sure what Buckingham was talking about.

“I didn’t understand this,” he explained, adding, “I hardly even knew her. I could only stammer out something like, what do you mean? Lindsey didn’t really answer, but it was clear that it appeared to him that there was something going on between me and Stevie Nicks. Then the moment passed and it was never mentioned again between us.”

Eventually, Nicks and Fleetwood proved Buckingham right when they had an affair.

“Did I fall for her right away?” Fleetwood said, per the book Stevie Nicks: Visions, Dreams, and Rumours by Zoe Howe. “I don’t know, but she immediately felt like a soul mate.”

Stevie Nicks said there would always be a connection between herself and Lindsey Buckingham

The tumultuousness of Nicks and Buckingham’s relationship did not end when their romance did. For the next several decades, they continued to bitterly fight and cautiously forgive each other. Nicks said that this is because the connection between them will never die .

“That electric crazy attraction between Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks never dies, never will die, never will go away,” she told MTV in 2009. “He’s married, he’s happy, he has three beautiful children that I love. You know, he’s found a good, happy, calm, safe place — but who Lindsey and I are to each other will never change.”

