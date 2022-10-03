Read full article on original website
COVID tax fraud: California man sentenced to 10 years for multimillion-dollar schemes
A California man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for multimillion-dollar schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program and the Internal Revenue Service.
Five IRS employees stole COVID relief funds to buy Gucci, trips to Las Vegas, Justice Department says
Five IRS workers have been charged with obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through false applications and spending the money on luxury goods.
USPS workers arrested in $1.3M credit card fraud, identity theft scheme
The Justice Department said several Postal Service employees had been arrested in connection with the theft and unauthorized use of credit cards and identities.
Zelle fraud is rising. And banks aren't coming to the rescue
Zelle, the popular payment app, is under fire for how it handles (or rather, doesn't handle) fraud and scams that have exploded on the platform in recent years.
Payment service Zelle is 'rampant with fraud and theft, and few customers are getting refunded,' Elizabeth Warren warns in her latest crackdown on banking tech
Zelle repaid just $3 million in payments for the over $200 million in fraud through 2021 and early 2022, a report from Sen. Elizabeth Warren found.
Users of Zelle have been scammed out of $200M
Users of the digital payment network Zelle have been scammed out of hundreds of millions, according to a report released Monday by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
US Treasury Department requiring US citizens to get a license for withdrawing assets from Tornado Cash
The U.S. Department of the Treasury wants people who had pending transactions before the Tornado Cash sanctions went into place to apply for a license to process the withdrawal of their assets. In an FAQ response on Sept. 13, the Treasury said the policy applies to transactions initiated before the...
Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income
Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme
It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.On Monday, separate actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice accused 63-year-old James Patten, 80-year-old Peter Coker Sr., and 53-year-old Peter Coker Jr. of illicitly manipulating share prices of...
Walmart will ban shoppers from an everyday practice that could hit millions of customers with a hidden fee
WALMART will soon ban shoppers from an everyday practice that could hit millions of customers with a hidden fee. The multinational retail corporation announced a major policy change that will require shoppers to bring their own bags to stores in specific states. Customers who are unaware of the policy, or...
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Huge $4,194 checks drop next week – see if you can claim the cash
MILLIONS of Social Security recipients received payments up to $4,194 this week - but there's still time to claim if you did not get yours. Social Security benefits are sent depending on the day of the recipient's birthday. Recipients with birthdays between the 1st and the 10th get their payments...
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
FBI makes 6,000 arrests, seizes firearms and fentanyl in massive summer-long operation
FBI agents arrested nearly 6,000 alleged violent criminals across the country over the past four months, seizing more than 2,700 firearms and massive amounts of fentanyl. The operations, which were conducted with local law enforcement agencies from Los Angeles to Buffalo, New York, come as violent crime and drug overdose deaths have spiked in recent years.
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
Activists suing DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights received over $1.3M from George Soros network
The activist group at the center of a class-action lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials for migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard has received nearly $1.4 million from George Soros’ Open Society network. Lawyers for Civil Rights, a nonprofit immigrant advocacy group, filed the lawsuit...
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Some retirees could get a 5% raise in the future if the president has his way.
A congressman was barred from his flight after airline staff thought his power wheelchair violated safety regulations
Airline staff said the lithium-ion batteries in his wheelchair were a safety issue, per a report. FAA and international regulations state otherwise.
Stimulus update: One-time check payment worth $3,200 to hit bank accounts tomorrow
Alaska residents can look forward to relief for the rising cost of energy and everyday items as the state is set to deliver direct payments to residents as soon as Tuesday.
