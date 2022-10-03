The Windom Eagle volleyball team was able to close set strong Tuesday night, pulling away late for a 3-0 sweep over Redwood Valley at Windom. The Eagles had a strong night at the service line with 14 ace serves as a team in the match. Tristyn Maras was 12-of-14 serving with five aces, while Elliot Espenson was 12-of-13 with three aces and Hadley Sammons went 18-of-19 with two aces. Charlee Huska added two aces on 12-of-13 serving.

WINDOM, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO