School board to meet Monday
The Windom Area School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Windom City Hall council chambers. On the agenda, the board will act to approve the district’s early resignation incentive and will act to make adjustments to the girls hockey cooperative sponsorship agreement. The board also will act on a fundraiser for the FFA program and act on lane changes for staff members.
Coronation, dress-up days planned
Plans are in place for Windom Area School’s Homecoming Week, which runs from Oct. 9-14. Homecoming coronation was moved to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Windom Area High School. It’s an exciting week of sports and in-school events. Here are the dress-up days for next week:. • Monday:...
Eagles sweep Cardinals; Falcons top Wolverines
The Windom Eagle volleyball team was able to close set strong Tuesday night, pulling away late for a 3-0 sweep over Redwood Valley at Windom. The Eagles had a strong night at the service line with 14 ace serves as a team in the match. Tristyn Maras was 12-of-14 serving with five aces, while Elliot Espenson was 12-of-13 with three aces and Hadley Sammons went 18-of-19 with two aces. Charlee Huska added two aces on 12-of-13 serving.
New assistant principal off to a good start
New assistant principal at Windom, Misty Riebel, has adjusted to her new role quite comfortably as the new school year begins. She serves as assistant principal at Windom Area Middle High School. “It is a great beginning to the new school year,” Riebel told the Citizen recently. The Franklin...
