ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer signs executive directive exploring lower costs, possible manufacturing of insulin

By Amy Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40sOVv_0iKTCjwd00

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An executive directive signed Monday by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will explore ways to lower the cost and possibly manufacture insulin in the state.

The executive directive seeks to determine how the state can lower the cost of insulin, including by developing its own manufacturing capabilities.

Officials say the executive directive tasks state departments with evaluating options for the state to lower the cost of insulin, including:

  • Development, in conjunction with a partner or partners, of a low-cost insulin product for distribution in Michigan.
  • Production, purchase and/or distribution of low-cost insulin products.
  • Establishment of a Michigan-based insulin manufacturing facility, including any potential sites for such facility.
  • Any additional actions that the state could take that would feasibly lower insulin costs for consumers

The executive directive can be viewed here.

"The American people pay ten times more for insulin than citizens of other comparable nations and costs have tripled over the last decade alone," Whitmer said in a statement. "I am confident that the Michigan departments I have tasked in this directive will take swift action to determine feasibility, and together, we will lower the cost of insulin, hold drug companies accountable, and save lives."

Michigan is home to more than 912,000 Michiganders with diabetes.

A century ago, Michigan opened a state facility to manufacture cost-effective, life-saving medicine for a variety of illnesses, according to a release by the Governor's office.

Officials say people with diabetes, on average, have more than twice the medical expenses than those who do not. Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. , and Type 1 diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases in children.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, insulin can cost ten times more in the U.S. than in other similar countries.

"Access to insulin can make all the difference to the health of nearly one million Michiganders suffering from diabetes," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. "But high prices make it difficult for many diabetics to access the insulin they need to manage their condition.

"Many individuals suffering from diabetes have to make life-threatening choices about forgoing or rationing insulin so they can cover their family's other financial needs including food, shelter and utilities. Reducing the cost of insulin will make help improve the health of our state's residents by ensuring they have access to the medications they need."

In January, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced she was seeking court approval to investigate Eli Lilly and Co. , accusing the drugmaker of charging excessive prices for insulin medications used to treat diabetes.

Nessel's filings asked an Ingham County judge to authorize a probe under the state consumer protection law, including the use of subpoenas to get records and to interview company officials.

On Monday, Nessel said she filed a bypass application to take the case directly to Michigan Supreme Court "to hear arguments for why the state's consumer protection act has been wrongly interpreted for too long. "

"No Michigander should forgo life-saving medicine because they cannot afford to pay the price set by drug companies," Nessel said on Monday. "Enough is enough."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Amazon hiring 150,000 additional employees, Michigan positions available

(CBS DETROIT) - On Thursday, Amazon announced the creation of 150,000 positions. The company said the new roles will include full-time, seasonal, and part-time jobs. There will be positions available across the country, but the company said Michigan is one of the states with the greatest number of open roles.An Amazon representative told our station they will be hiring more than 2,600 employees in Metro Detroit with 3,500 new employees across the state. Locally, more than 1,000 of the new hires will receive sign-on bonuses of $1,000 and more than 700 will receive a $3,000 sign-on bonus, according to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan commission orders audit of DTE, Consumers Energy power outage, safety compliance

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Public Service Commission on Wednesday ordered an audit of DTE Energy and Consumers Energy in response to the public's frustration with widespread and extended power outages.According to a press release, MPSC ordered the companies to report their compliance with regulations and commission orders about their responses to outages and downed power lines following severe storms. The report must be filed by Nov. 4.Most recently, a storm and high winds on Aug. 29 resulted in nearly 500,000 residents being without power.Both companies are directed to report their compliance with previous MSPC orders initiated after severe storms in...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Man sentenced to prison in Whitmer kidnapping plot

(AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison.Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.Franks "made the right decision and came clean. That's encouraging," U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said.Franks was among six anti-government extremists who were charged in federal court with conspiracy and other crimes. Investigators said the group's goal was...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand trial

(AP) - Postings in chatrooms by members of a paramilitary group connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included instructions on how to make explosives, an FBI agent testified Wednesday.Screenshots of excerpts from the 1971 counterculture book "The Anarchist Cookbook," which contains instructions for making bombs and illicit drugs, among other things, were taken from the cellphone of a man who approached authorities with information about the Wolverine Watchmen militia, Special Agent Henrik Impola told a Jackson County Circuit Court jury."It's an old book describing guerrilla warfare," said Impola. "So, it's used as a manual on how...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Schostak Brothers & Co. marks centennial with million-dollar giveaway

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - It isn't often a company makes it to their 100th anniversary, which is why Schostak Brothers & Co. decided to celebrate it with a million-dollar give away to help the Motor City. The company – which began in Detroit – is giving away grants from $25,000 to $150,000 to non-profits making the Motor City stronger in various ways. David, Mark & Bobby Schostak appear in CBS Detroit's "Michigan Matters" to talk about it, and why they decided to do so as they are in process of giving away $1 million to Detroit charities. David Schostak told Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, how the family-run fourth-generation business decided to do something to help the community as they mark their big anniversary. Mark and Bobby Schostak talked about their employees, their role in building the company and how they helped decide which non-profits to support. Then the roundtable of Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Chris Holman, CEO of Michigan Business Network, and Bobby Schostak, former Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, appear to talk about the region and the red hot 2022 election. They also talked about the governor's race. Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS Detroit
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

"Forever chemicals" in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that's prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy.Authorities have detected the high levels of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in deer in several states, including Michigan and Maine, where legions of hunters seek to bag a buck every fall. Sometimes called "forever chemicals" for their persistence in the environment, PFAS are industrial compounds used in numerous products, such as...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan reports 23,165 new COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths over the last week

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 12,880 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 143 deaths this week.This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,849,047 and 38,767 deaths as of Oct. 4.Here is how data is being updated:Case and death data will be updated once per week on Tuesdays.Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map has been replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.For the latest numbers, visit here.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

30 officers graduate from MSP school liaison program

(CBS DETROIT) - Thirty police officers graduated from the Teaching, Educating, and Mentoring (TEAM) School Liaison Program and will soon help educate students in Michigan schools on different safety topics.The Michigan State Police hosted the four-day training program, which involves training officers on TEAM, a school-based law-related curriculum. These officers spent 40 hours learning juvenile psychology, classroom management, and public speaking skills.Officials say this curriculum is taught by TEAM-trained officers to K-12 graders.Here are some of the topics the curriculum covers for students:personal safety how to dial 911dating violencebullying and harassmentcyber-crimesocial media useillicit drugsvapingThe 30 officers that just graduated included two from MSP, 14 from sheriff's offices, and 10 from township/city police departments.These officers will now be able to teach the curriculum in elementary, middle or high schools, either public or private. MSP says it is currently taught in over 250 Michigan school districts.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
CBS Detroit

Cartels targeting kids on social media to sell fentanyl, DEA says

(CBS DETROIT) - "We seized approximately 10 million pills and almost a thousand pounds of powdered fentanyl nationwide," said Orville Greene, special agent in charge at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).Greene highlighted an awareness program known as the "One Pill Can Kill" campaign during a news conference on Wednesday in Downtown Detroit. "This is equivalent to 36 million deadly doses," Greene said. Phase 3 of the campaign began on May 23 and ended on Sept. 8. During that time, federal agents seized massive amounts of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and revealed the drug was the DEA's focus. Over the four-month period, Greene said...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Jury pool warned of rough talk in trial tied to Whitmer plot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Questions about guns, secretly recorded "repugnant" talk and even the Jan. 6 Capitol riot dominated jury selection Monday in the third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Dozens of potential jurors packed the courtroom, even sitting on heating vents in a nearly century-old courthouse in Jackson, Michigan. Many were dismissed by the end of the day because of personal conflicts or other reasons, while others were told to return Tuesday for the final leg of the process.Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes, including providing material support...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Listeria outbreak prompts Michigan company to recall cheeses sold at dozen retailers

(CNN) -- Old Europe Cheese, Inc., based in Benton Harbor, is issuing a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of a possible outbreak of listeria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.Affected cheeses were sold at about a dozen major retailers in the U.S. and Mexico, the FDA said.Recalled products contain a best-buy date through Dec. 14, 2022, and were distributed between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28, 2022.Retailers who likely sold the recalled cheeses include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding's, Shaw's, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley's, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods...
CBS Detroit

Produce sold in Metro Detroit stores could be contaminated with human waste

(CBS DETROIT) - A warning for any consumers who may have recently bought produce from some stores in Metro Detroit -- produce could be contaminated with human waste.The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development advises people not to eat Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, because it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. During a produce safety inspection, staff at MDARD saw that Kuntry Gardens was using raw human waste on the fields where produce was grown and the same items were then shipped to several stores across the state.The product may...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Supreme Court#Insulin#American
CBS Detroit

St. Johns spruce tree headed to Capitol for the holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A big spruce will be making its way to the Capitol grounds in Lansing soon. The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce, will be harvested from St. Johns. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.This is the first tree from Clinton County, and the 12th from Michigan's Lower Peninsula since an official tree began being placed at the Capitol each holiday season in 1987."We bought the property this past...
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

GLWA says water main back in service after August break

(CBS DETROIT) - The Great Lakes Water Authority says a 120-inch water main is back in service nearly two months after a break in Southeast Michigan.According to an update on Monday, GLWA officials say normal operations returned over the weekend. The agency is lifting its request for 23 communities to limit their water usage.A final report will be submitted to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) within 30 days. The complete report will be posted on GLWA's website."On behalf of everyone at GLWA, I want to express my gratitude to our member partner communities and their...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Hiring event taking place at GM's Brownstown Battery Plant

BROWNSTOWN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for a job, you may want to head Downriver. That's because General Motors will be hosting a hiring event to fill positions for warehouse workers at the Brownstown Battery Assembly Plant.The events will take place on Wednesday, October 5 and again on Wednesday, October 12 at the Brownstown Downtown Development Agency, which is located at 23345 King Road in Brownstown.Full-time positions are available and the starting wage is $15.50 per hour with holiday pay and health care options after 90 days of employment.Click here for more information.
BROWNSTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

Michiganders help Hurricane Ian victims

Volunteers, heavy machinery and supplies from all over the country are moving in to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Florida's Governor, Ron DeSantis, has called some of the damage caused by the catastrophic storm "indescribable." On Friday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer praised those assisting with hurricane recovery efforts and announced the Michigan National Guard and Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) is standing by to send further resources. "Michigan's heart is with Florida residents as they recover from Hurricane Ian," said Governor Whitmer in a press release. "During difficult times, Michiganders step up. The State of Michigan stands...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
CBS Detroit

Hurricane Ian death toll rises to at least 103

More than 100 people have been reported dead in Florida and North Carolina five days after Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm and then continued up the East Coast. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced Monday that 54 deaths have now been confirmed in that county, as the total number of Florida fatalities rose to at least 99 as of Monday night.The CBS News figure is higher than Florida's official state tally because in some cases, county officials are confirming deaths more quickly than state officials.Four storm-related deaths have...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Detroit

56 alleged gambling machines siezed during raids by state investigators

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - Raids by state investigators netted 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits from gas stations in Wayne county and a storefront in the Flint-area.State investigators raided gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store on September 28 and 29. The four raids were associated with several joint investigations led by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Investigations targeted alleged illegal gambling at gas stations located at 25845 Eight Mile Road, Redford Township, 8808 Pelham Road, Taylor, and...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

A closer look at ShotSpotter as Detroit weighs decision to expand

While Detroit continues to consider expanding ShotSpotter in the city, we took a closer look at data from two cities using the technology--St. Louis and Cincinnati-- to get a better idea of its impact on crime. The two cities are among nearly 150 cities across the country that have turned to gunshot detection technology as a way to address gun violence, but not without controversy. Over the years, many people have questioned if ShotSpotter is effective. To this day and depending on who you talk to, the jury is still out. "We did not find any impact on violent crime,"...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Security guard discharges weapon in Oxford Middle School bathroom

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A scary moment at an area middle school on Monday after a security guard accidentally discharged his weapon inside a restroom.The school district says the officer placed his weapon on a hook inside a stall door and when he went to retrieve it, the gun caught on a lower portion of the hook and discharged into a cement ceiling.The security guard immediately alerted school officials and notified the Oakland County Sheriff's Office about the incident. No injuries were sustained.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy