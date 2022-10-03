Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Seattle Police launch emphasis patrols in U District following recent gun violence
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are launching emphasis patrols in the University District after recent gun violence incidents. According to authorities, officers were called to at least four shooting incidents from late September to early October. No arrests have been made in any of these cases. Most recently, four students were...
Cops investigating after two teens shot in Seattle’s Pioneer Square
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Thursday, October 6. Seattle Police Department (SPD) detectives are investigating after an 18-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were shot late Wednesday night in Pioneer Square. SPD says dispatch received multiple 911 calls...
KOMO News
Seattle police adding patrols in U-District after weekend of gun violence
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is adding patrols in the University District neighborhood following a weekend of gun violence that left multiple people injured. Officials from the police department say it will begin on Thursday, October 6th. They’ll be staff primarily in the evenings and target...
KUOW
Fight leads to shooting outside U District bar
University of Washington students are one week into the school year, and already, some are concerned for their safety after a shooting near campus. Freshman Nandina Talukder was with her parents when they got an emergency alert about the shooting a little after 1 a.m. on Sunday. “I was very...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Man arrested in connection to human remains found near UW in June
SEATTLE - A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to human remains found near the University of Washington in June. Authorities arrested Charles Becker on Tuesday for investigation of murder. A judge on Wednesday found probable cause for homicide, and Becker is currently being held on $5 million bail.
seattlemedium.com
New Chess Park Erected In Honor of Seattle Police Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin
The community recently celebrated the grand opening of the Detective Cookie Chess Park in Southeast Seattle. The park name after Seattle Police Detective Denise Bouldin, affectionately known throughout the city as “Detective Cookie”, is a symbol of Bouldin’s work with youth and a continuation of efforts towards racial equity, youth opportunities, and anti-violence.
Seattle police search for car in connection to Lyft driver’s murder
Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a car that they believe is connected to the killing of a Lyft driver in Belltown. The driver, 48-year-old Mohamed Kediye, worked out of Sea-Tac Airport. He was shot and killed on Sept. 11 around 8:30 p.m. at 7th Avenue and Lenora Street near the Amazon spheres. Kediye had pulled up to a stoplight.
KOMO News
Yesler Terrace shooting in Seattle kills 27-year-old man, sends 52-year-old to hospital
SEATTLE — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting Friday morning in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood. Officers found a 27-year-old man dead and a 52-year-old with a gunshot wound at the scene in the 1100 block of East Fir Street in Seattle, police said. The 52-year-old was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
RELATED PEOPLE
KOMO News
Man taken to Harborview Medical Center after being struck by vehicle
Snohomish County, Wash. — Around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, a vehicle crashed into a male pedestrian on SR 99 just south of Lincoln Way, according to law enforcement officials. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and there is no word on his condition. According to officials, this...
Police make arrest in connection to woman's body found near Burke-Gilman Trail
SEATTLE — Seattle police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of an Indigenous woman whose body was found near the Burke-Gilman Trail in June. On Tuesday, Seattle police arrested a 32-year-old man after they connected him to DNA evidence found at the scene. Mavis Nelson's body...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters investigating intentionally set fires in Pioneer Square, CID
SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) and the Seattle Police Department (SPD) are warning of an uptick in intentionally set fires in Seattle's Pioneer Square and Chinatown-International District neighborhoods. Seattle fire said seven fires were set on Oct. 2. They said most of the fires occurred during the...
q13fox.com
Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: UW students call for more police after trying to defund them
By now, you’ve probably heard about the weekend shootings in the U District, where four people were shot outside the popular Flowers Bar & Restaurant. Two more shootings happened Sunday morning, one in the International District and another near the Smith Tower. As tragic as the shootings were, they’ve...
Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
Stabbing suspect caught after causing lock-out at Bellevue’s Highland Middle School
Police have the suspect in custody, and the lockout has been lifted. After his arrest, officers discovered the suspect had a no-bail Department of Corrections warrant out for his arrest for escaping community custody. Update 9:03 a.m.:. Bellevue Police tell us two people got into a fight just before 8:00...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Schools Practice Reuniting Parents And Students After A School Evacuation
So if an entire school has to be evacuated for some reason how do parents get back with their kids?. In the Everett School District that would likely involve meeting at Everett Memorial Stadium. Back in October of 2015 we observed a reunification exercise there and today Everett Schools held...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyNorthwest.com
Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’
With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
gigharbornow.org
Long-running Gig Harbor preschool closes, unable to secure a location
The evening before their daughter Thea was to start her first day at Rainy Dayz Preschool, Jon and Cecily Novotney stopped by the school to make sure they knew the drop-off location. Looking in from outside the building, they were surprised to see the classrooms empty. School was to start...
KOMO News
Woman arrested for reportedly setting Greenwood apartment building on fire
SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
KOMO News
Olympia making progress on removing homeless encampments, RVs on Ensign Road
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The City of Olympia is aiming to finish clearing a massive homeless camp in the next couple weeks. Local groups are rushing to build more shelters in order to move the homeless out from Ensign Road, where people living in the right of way have been known to block an entrance to a busy hospital.
Comments / 3