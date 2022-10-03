ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams vs. 49ers First Touchdown Scorer Picks: 3 Juicy Bets for Monday Night Football

By Jack Dougherty
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

Week 4 of the 2022-23 NFL season is almost in the books, but we’ve got a fun NFC West battle on deck for Monday Night Football before we turn the page to Week 5. This Monday night, the Los Angeles Rams will travel north to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship Game.

You know we need to have some action on Monday Night Football, so let’s target three players to score the first touchdown in tonight’s Rams-49ers matchup.

Cam Akers +950

Cam Akers fantasy owners were punching the wall in unison after the running back finished Week 1 with just three carries and zero (yes, zero) yards. It sure seemed as if Darrell Henderson had taken over as the No. 1 back in Los Angeles, but that hasn’t been the case since.

Akers has dominated the backfield snaps since Week 1, and he enjoyed his best game of the young season last week with 12 carries for 61 yards and a score against the Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year-old is clearly back in Sean McVay’s good graces, so he should receive a majority of the touches against San Francisco.

Allen Robinson +1200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dq6tM_0iKTCa0600
Allen Robinson of the Los Angeles Rams lines up during a game against the Arizona Cardinals | Michael Owens/Getty Images

Allen Robinson has been a major disappointment for the Rams early in the season. The veteran wide receiver has recorded just seven catches for 88 yards and one touchdown through three games, but his weak production doesn’t tell the full story.

Despite his underwhelming statistics, Robinson has been a focal point of LA’s offense inside the red zone. A-Rob ranks seventh in the NFL in red zone targets (six) through three weeks, and his targets inside the 20 have increased by one every week. McVay will continue to draw up goal-line plays for Robinson, so let’s hope we see one early.

Jordan Mason +3000

If you’ve followed my first touchdown scorer picks since the start of the season, you know I love my backup running backs. The 49ers are currently without Elijah Mitchell and Tyrion Davis-Price, which has pushed Jordan Mason to No. 2 on the depth chart.

Jeff Wilson Jr. is much more likely to punch one in Monday night, but Mason should be the first running back on the field when he needs a breather. There’s a chance Wilson has to leave the field when San Francisco gets inside the red zone, and that would create an opportunity for Mason to receive some goal-line touches. At 30/1 odds, I think he’s worth a sprinkle.

All betting odds courtesy of FanDuel as of 10/3.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 .

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

RELATED: NFL Week 5 Schedule, Odds, and 3 Early Bets You Need to Place to Beat the Line Moves

The post Rams vs. 49ers First Touchdown Scorer Picks: 3 Juicy Bets for Monday Night Football appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Monday Night Football#Jeff Wilson#American Football#First Touchdown Scorer#The Los Angeles Rams#The Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas DNP on initial Saints Week 5 injury report vs. Seahawks

The hobbled New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a disappointing 1-3 start to the 2022 NFL season. The initial injury report for the Week 5 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks shows no participation for starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back/hip) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), as well as backup left guard Calvin Throckmorton (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (chest), and safety P.J. Williams (quadricep). Star running back Alvin Kamara (rib) was a limited participant on Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Packers 2022, Week 5: Quarterback isn’t Giants’ only question mark heading into Sunday

Things are about to get serious for the New York Giants, who travel to London this Sunday to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. The Giants are a feel-good 3-1, but you can argue that they have led a bit of a charmed existence throughout the season’s first four weeks. They won their season opener in Nashville when Randy Bullock of the Tennessee Titans missed a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the game. They then had the benefit of a rare three-game homestand, winning two of three.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportscasting

How Bill Belichick Could Save the Day for Denver After the Broncos Suffered a Crushing Loss With Javonte Williams’ Season-Ending Injury

The season-ending injury to Javonte Williams opens the door for an interesting conversation between the Broncos and Patriots. The post How Bill Belichick Could Save the Day for Denver After the Broncos Suffered a Crushing Loss With Javonte Williams’ Season-Ending Injury appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Eagles-Cardinals, Cowboys-Rams

The Week 5 slate features some great matchups, including the Eagles-Cardinals and Cowboys-Rams games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 5 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
NFL
ESPN

Packers play 1st international game, facing Giants in London

NEW YORK GIANTS (3-1) vs. GREEN BAY (3-1) at London, England. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Giants 31-13 on Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST WEEK: Giants beat Chicago Bears 20-12 at home; Packers beat New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime at home. GIANTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (22), RUSH...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

210K+
Followers
32K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy