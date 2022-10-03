Read full article on original website
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Brandon Kipper, OL, Oregon State
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20225 GP, 5 GS (378 snaps) 202113 GP, 13 GS (951 snaps) 20207 GP, 7 GS (591 snaps) 201912 GP, 12 GS (944 snaps) 2017@HIUN 11 GP (208 snaps) 6th yr RS SR and 4 yr full-time starter at OL where he plays as a RG in the zone blocking scheme of ORST. He played RT before this season and transferred from HIUN prior to the 2018 season. He has elite height and weight with ordinary speed and very good length with a powerful build. He is an average athlete showing a combination of good explosiveness, average COD, balance, acceleration, lateral quickness and agility with solid play speed. While zone blocking, he takes a quick first step, rolls his hips on contact before using his solid UOH and quality length to latch on. He generates good movement at the POA with his good play strength and foot drive against 2i/3t with solid size, length and play strength. He shows very good physical toughness combined with solid hip torque that enables him to maximize his play strength before finishing the block to the ground against IDL with adequate balance and physical toughness. A solid combo blocker as he gets close to the C or T and doubleteams the 1/3T before peeling off and uses his good play strength to overpower the ILB if his man is close to the LOS. He is above-average in pass pro as he plays with a good, wide base and keeps his feet moving. He delivers a well-timed punch to the frame of the IDL with ordinary length and UOH and uses his good play strength to anchor. Average reactive athleticism as he picks up 1T with average lateral quickness and agility twisting towards the B gap. He does a solid job of helping other OL if he is uncovered. Good mental toughness allows him to elevate his play in the red zone. Subpar player in space due to lack of quality play speed and is slow to square up and block leading to LB and DB with good AA to avoid or shed his block. Lack of quality bend enables IDL with good flexibility, length, play strength and physical toughness to walk him back in pass pro.
JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards both returning from ACL injuries: How will they do?
Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on the Ravens backfield. What can we expect from Dobbins and Edwards as they both come back from ACL injuries. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris talks about playing the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium
Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris talks about improving the pass rush and overcoming injuries ahead of the game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Kyle Pitts Injured? How serious is his hamstring strain?
Dr. Jesse Morse examines what’s going on with Kyle Pitts. Is he someone to drop?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
Isaiah McKenzie injury news: Will the Bills wide out return from his concussion this week?
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the severity of Isaiah McKenzie’s injury and if you should buy low on him or not. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
Star Georgia High School football player Elijah Dewitt was shot and killed outside a Dave and Busters
A star high school football player Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside a Dave and Busters in a Georgia Mall. The Gwinnett Police Department announced today they have one suspect in custody after a Dewitt was shot and killed. Police said they believe DeWitt knew his killers. Jefferson High...
Star Citrus College football captain killed in a motorcycle crash
A 19-year-old college football player was killed on Tuesday morning in a motorcycle crash. Luke Pruitt is a 19-year-old Citrus College football player and captain of their football team was killed when an SUV driver made a U-turn at an intersection hitting Luke on his motorcycle. Pruitt collided with the...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Xavier Delgado, OG, Missouri
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20224 gp, 4 starts (260 snaps) 202112 gp, 8 starts (687 snaps) 20209 gp, 8 starts, (465 snaps) LG Starter, Sr. Possesses good weight and good height along with a thick, built, upper body. Although he plays guard, he is better in the pass game than run game. In pass protection, he does a good job. His best attributes are his awareness and mental processing which gives him the ability to protect against the blitz and stunts. He owns solid initial quickness which allows him to get a good first punch and also possesses above-average lateral quickness. Despite his first punch, he exhibits below-average hand use and has trouble latching onto his blocking assignment. He plays with a wide base and has substandard base strength/leverage. His balance is below-average. He is top heavy and light in his rear end. He does not have good hip sink/anchor, stands high, leans forward, and ducks his head over his body. In the run game, he is average. He has useful size and ordinary strength. He is quick off the ball. Has decent athleticism which results in fair pulling ability who does an honorable job in the second level. He does a great job of getting to and sealing the edge on outside run plays. He is so-so in space due to his mediocre athleticism and below-average balance.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Ilm Manning, OL, Hawai’i
Games WatchedMichigan, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20225 starts at LT (379 snaps) 202113 starts at LT (999 snaps) 20207gp, 5 starts at LT (413 snaps) 201915 starts at LT (1141 snaps) 201814 starts at LT (970 snaps) Player Summary:. LT starter, Sr. Does not possess...
Pittman’s Pocket: Can Jackson State ruin Alabama State’s homecoming in front of two five star prospects?
Deion Sanders love to land big time recruits, but can he impress two five star recruits this weekend and ruin Alabama State’s homecoming?. Coach Prime has been locked in year and the game is a highly anticipated game between the two SWAC powerhouses. According to Steven Gaither via 247sports,...
Orlando thrill ride that claimed the life of a star young football player will be demolished
The Orlando Thrill Ride that was responsible for the death of Tyre Sampson, a 14-year-old star football player will be torn down and demolished. The Slingshot Group released a statement on Thursday that it will tear down the 400 foot attraction that was responsible for the death of a 14-year-old football player who was visiting from Missouri.
NFL Transactions for October 7th, 2022 | Presented by Tunnel to Towers Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Broncos elevated RB Devine Ozigbo and S Anthony Harris. Seahawks worked out LB Kuony Deng, LB Charles Snowden, LB Deandre Johnson, and LB Zach McCloud. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
Becoming a Great Football Gambler
According to data from the American Gaming Association (AGA), in 2021, more US residents than ever bet on the NFL, with an estimated 45 million Americans wagering on games from the country’s top football league. For the 2022/2023 season, the AGA projects that 18% of adult Americans will do some NFL betting, a 3% increase from last year. Also staggering is that 23 million US citizens plan to do their gambling online.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jimmy Phillips Jr., OLB, SMU
Games WatchedOHCI (2020), TXNO (2021), LATU (2021) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202112 GP, 60 TOT (39 SOLO), 5.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 BLK, 2 PD. 202010 GP, 23 TOT (19 SOLO), 1.5 TFL, 1 SACK, 1 INT, 1 PD. 201913 GP, 9 TOT (7 SOLO), 1...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Isaiah Moore, LB, North Carolina State
School (Code)NC State (NCST) DOB, Class Yr10-6-1999 / Graduate (6th Year) Honors/Captainship3-Time Team Captain (2020, 2021, 2022) Games Watchedv. Clemson (2022)v. Boston College (2021)v. Mississippi State (2021) Scout Name / DateDerrick Deen / 10-3-2022. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20225 GP/GS/ 21 TCKLs/ 5 TFL/ 1 Sack. 20217 GP/GS...
Michael Thomas injury update: Will the Saints toe injury keep him out this week?
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the toe injury of Michael Thomas. What does this mean for him going forward?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
Top NCAA Division 3 Football Matchups of Week 6
Hello, Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with my top 5 Division 3 Football matchups of week 6. University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh at University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Battle in Wisconsin for this one. The Falcons have sophomore wide receiver Mason Van Zeeland who has 274 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns this season. Oshkosh defensively has senior defensive lineman Brandon Kolgen who has 16 tackles, 7 TFLs and 2.5 sacks in 2022. The Titans offense has Trae Tetzlaff who has 313 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. Defensively for the Falcons they have sophomore linebacker Andrew Schumacher who has 19 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and 3 PBUs in 2022.
