Commercial Dispatch
Apartments slated for demolition to get $1MM+ renovation
Oak Manor apartments have a new lease on existence. Columbus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to lift a demolition order for the Southside apartment complex issued last October after hearing an ambitious renovation plan from its new owner, Atlanta-based Edmond Green. Green appeared before the council along with his property...
wcbi.com
WCBI Job Fair vendors gathered applications, had successful day
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Those looking for a job and those needing employees had a one-stop shop today. The WCBI Job Fair was held this morning at the Lyceum at Lee. More than 20 vendors were set up to take applications and resumes. WCBI hosts similar job fairs throughout...
wcbi.com
Search for next Columbus police chief continues
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for the next Columbus police chief is moving forward. A list of more than 60 candidates has been narrowed down to eight. Next week, four candidates will be interviewed on Tuesday and the other four will interview next Friday. No timeline has been...
Commercial Dispatch
Police chief field narrows to eight
The field of hopefuls to be Columbus’ top cop has narrowed to eight, city officials said Tuesday. The police chief selection committee met Tuesday morning at City Hall in an executive session that lasted about 40 minutes. After the meeting, Mayor Keith Gaskin told The Dispatch the committee had whittled down the list from 37 applicants who met the minimum requirements.
wtva.com
Lowndes County recreation director died overnight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
wcbi.com
Columbus Municipal School District sees improvement in school rating
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- School Districts around the area recently received their district ratings, and many of them are thrilled at the improvement in local schools. Columbus Municipal School district had been at a D rating since 2016 but this year they went up to C. Since 2016 C.M.S.D has held a consistent D average, but this year that grade climbed to a C.
wtva.com
Columbus narrows down police chief candidates to eight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus is getting closer to naming a new chief of police. A special committee tasked with finding the next police chief met on Tuesday to make cuts to its list of potential candidates. "The meeting today was very successful,” Mayor Keith Gaskin said. “The committee has...
wcbi.com
International paper employees volunteer to help end period poverty
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Employee volunteers at the International Paper (NYSE: IP) Global Cellulose Fiber’s Columbus Mill gathered to assemble more than 1,000 feminine care kits to end period poverty. The local event benefited the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee and their staff and volunteers joined IP to assist with the packing event.
wcbi.com
Blood bank urges community to donate blood
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The area’s largest blood bank is looking for donors to boost its reserves. Vitalant put out the call last month for donors, as the blood supply was at emergency status. That meant there was not enough blood on the shelves to handle any unexpected...
wcbi.com
Prominent Lowndes County figure, Roger Short, dies
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short passed away early this morning. Short has spearheaded the agency for several years, leading thousands of youth into their first sporting experience. Before that, he lead the Columbus-Lowndes Recreation Authority for 15 years. Short was active in area...
wcbi.com
Eupora officers will have new guns for patrol soon
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Eupora police department will soon have new guns for officers to take out on patrol. Eight new handguns will soon be in the hands of patrolmen. City leaders applied for a grant back in June, with help from the state and the U.S. Justice Department.
wcbi.com
WCBI Job Fair is happening tomorrow
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Job seekers can meet area employers tomorrow in one place. Dozens of businesses and companies will set up booths to meet potential job candidates and accept resumes at the WCBI Job Fair. It’s going on tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lyceum...
wcbi.com
Archivists present research on database identifying victims of slavery
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A digital database is being developed to include victims of slavery across the South. Today, archivists gave a presentation on “The Lantern Project: Uncovering Local African-American History” at the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library. The project is headed by Mississippi State. It will include digitized and...
wtva.com
Starkville issues burn ban; Calhoun County added to state list
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Burn bans are in effect for several cities and counties in Mississippi. Open this link to view the list of counties. Towns can also issue individual burn bans. Starkville - issued Oct. 4. According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, anything with an open flame that produces...
actionnews5.com
Miss. law enforcement investigating video of day care children being scared by adult in mask
MONROE CO., Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement in Mississippi is looking into a video of children at a day care being scared. The video, which has gone viral on Facebook, shows an adult in a Halloween mask entering a room full of children, who respond by screaming and crying. The...
wcbi.com
MUW Naming Taskforce will host listening session for alumni, community
MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – The Mississippi University for Women Naming Taskforce sets dates for listening sessions. University leaders say they want to hear from alumni and community members. There will be an in-person session on Monday at the Fant Memorial Library beginning at 5:30 PM. Zoom calls...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County jury indicts Columbus man for murder
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is indicted for murder in Noxubee County. Christopher Wicks was recently indicted by a Noxubee County grand jury. He’s accused of killing 21-year-old Kaliyah Brooks. Brooks was stabbed at Cedar Creek Apartments in June 2021. At the time, Macon Police...
wcbi.com
Prosecutors ask for execution date for Itawamba Co. murderer
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi prosecutors are asking for an execution date to be set in the horrific Itawamba County murder case. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. was convicted of capital murder in the death of Leesa Marie Gray in 2000. He waived his right to a jury for...
wcbi.com
Fire experts warn North Mississippi residents about burn ban
NORTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WCBI) – Fall is definitely in the air, which means cooler temps in the morning and late at night. But you need to think twice before using fire to warm up outdoors. “As fun as that sound that sounds with campfires and warming up and s’mores...
wcbi.com
Baptist Memorial Hospital GT hosts annual flu shot drive
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Health officials are making it a point of emphasis to get your flu shots so you don’t find yourself contracting the virus. Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle is hosting its Baptist Annual Flu Shot drive. Free shots are available for anyone 18 and older...
