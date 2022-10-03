Read full article on original website
Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status
A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
57% of US Consumers Sought Preventative Healthcare Online
We’re taking better care of ourselves — good news for physical, mental and financial health. The preventative care movement is also part of the connected economy of devices and data, and as such holds manifold benefits for the post-COVID consumer-patient. We analyzed this in the study “Connected Wellness:...
healthleadersmedia.com
$80M Federal Grant Will Help Expand the Struggling Nursing Workforce
The plan: To advance equity and improve healthcare workforce diversity by training people from historically marginalized and underrepresented populations. — Nurse training programs are getting $80 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to expand the pipeline and get more nurses into short-staffed healthcare centers. The Nursing Expansion Grant...
constructiondive.com
Help Wanted: Highlighting grassroots construction recruitment efforts
The construction industry faces a stark shortage of labor. The challenge of recruiting workers to the industry has only increased in an era where young people see college increasingly advertised as the best or only option for building their careers. But across the country, employers, nonprofits, labor groups and individuals...
insightscare.com
WHO Launches AI-Based Health Worker Named “Florence 2.0”
The World Health Organization (WHO) recently launched an AI-powered WHO Digital Health Worker. It is said to offer health-related support – from sharing advice on mental health, ways to eat right, quitting tobacco, being more active and the right use of e-cigarettes. Named Florence 2.0, its interactive platform operates...
agupdate.com
Initiative intends to transform systems
OPINION A team of Black, Indigenous, other people of color and allied leaders have announced “Growing Justice,” a new initiative that aims to raise $50 million in order to transform food systems in the United States. The fund is the first of its kind focused on equitable good-food procurement. Its goal is to prioritize the leadership and collaboration of people of color in the food value chain, from funders to farmers to distributors and food workers. Founding funders include The Rockefeller Foundation, the Native American Agriculture Fund, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the Kresge Foundation, the Panta Rhea Foundation and the Clif Family Foundation.
healthleadersmedia.com
4 Reasons Health Systems Pursue Revenue Cycle Partnerships
A new report compiles survey responses from healthcare leaders to better understand revenue cycle strategy. — Reducing costs and improving efficiency are among the driving factors for why health systems seek out revenue cycle partnerships, according to a report from The Health Management Academy. Sponsored by revenue cycle management...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Operational, workforce challenges tax affordable senior housing providers: survey
Affordable senior housing providers say they are stretched thin due to a host of operational and workforce challenges, but partnerships with outside agencies are helping them meet residents’ needs, according to the recently released results of a survey of providers. LeadingAge’s latest quarterly survey shows that 40% of affordable...
salestechstar.com
FinThrive Launches Intelligent Insurance Discovery Solution
Company addresses critical staffing shortages and revenue deficits plaguing health systems with new intelligent automation capabilities for insurance discovery. FinThrive, Inc., a healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider with the industry’s most comprehensive end-to-end platform, announced this week at the Becker’s Health IT, Digital Health and RCM Annual Meeting the introduction of new intelligent automation capabilities within its insurance discovery solution to alleviate critical staffing shortages for hospitals and health systems.
salestechstar.com
AmplifAI to Enable Frontline Performance for Iterum Connections
Iterum selects AmplifAI as preferred provider of performance enablement. With AmplifAI, Iterum can now action its agents’ behavior to replicate top performers, drive better employee engagement, and deliver on higher quality customer experiences. AmplifAI, the leading AI-driven performance enablement platform for employee-focused enterprises, announced that it has been selected...
ffnews.com
Lockton Launches New People Solutions Practice
Lockton Companies, the world’s largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting group, announced today an evolution in its business as its employee benefits practice has become Lockton People Solutions. Lockton’s People Solutions practice consists of solutions supporting our clients in the areas of employee experiences and engagement, total rewards and...
Memora, Luma Partner to Offer Health Systems a Wholesale Digital Front Door
– Today, Memora Health announced a partnership with Luma Health to offer health systems a combined wholesale digital front door and patient engagement tool – which have traditionally been separate offerings. – Together the digital health companies will offer a tool that streamlines patient communication, increases access, and ensures...
News-Medical.net
The present and future role of nurses in the new digital health era
In a recent review published in JMIR Nursing, researchers reviewed nursing practices and additional skills required to be mastered by nurses in the digital health revolution, with the use of digital technologies exponentially increasing during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Background. Nursing roles have expanded digitally and evolved to...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183. Stack the Deck for FemTech Annual Census – https://www.bit.ly/3eCE0LE. As the Co-President and Chief Product Officer Jenny leads the product management, design and user research functions for Understood. After a decade of building innovative consumer products, she brings a user-centric and entrepreneurial perspective to her role as Chief Product Officer. With her specialty in launching and scaling consumer brands, Jenny also advises startups on how to build next-gen product experiences by applying a deeply empathetic approach to understanding and influencing user behavior. Prior to joining Understood, she led the launch of a new live-streamed, wearable-enabled fitness video product for fitness technology startup, ClassPass. Jenny holds an MBA and MA in Entrepreneurial Management from The University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School and Lauder Institute.
Nursing Times
RCN announces appointment of new director of nursing
The Royal College of Nursing has appointed Professor Nicola Ranger as its new director of nursing, it has been announced. Professor Ranger, who has a background in intensive care nursing and has held several leadership positions throughout her career, will join the RCN from King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust where she has been chief nurse and executive director of midwifery since July 2019.
