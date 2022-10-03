Read full article on original website
WIBW
Part of Topeka intersection to close for about a week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of a Topeka intersection will close for about a week. Shawnee County officials say that starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, the Public Works Department will close part of the SW 49th St. and S Topeka Blvd. intersection to repair asphalt and maintain the culvert, weather permitting.
1350kman.com
RCPD asking for help with community survey
The Riley County Police Department has opened a Community Survey in an attempt to capture perceptions of RCPD’s performance in accomplishing our mission of reducing crime and improving the quality of life for the citizens we serve. The results of the survey will assist in plans for future law...
KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
WIBW
KBI continues investigation into Junction City Police Department
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A KBI investigation into the Junction City Police Department continues. The agency started looking into the conduct of unnamed JCPD personnel in June, those employees are on administrative leave. The KBI says former Linn County Attorney James Brun has been appointed as special prosecutor to review...
Defendant in weekend homicide case is returned to Junction City
Geary County Sheriff's authorities have reported that Deputies arrested Joshua J. Sturgis, Junction City, at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the County Detention Center. Sturgis was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault. The allegations stem from the shooting death of...
WIBW
Controlled burn leaves heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A controlled burn left a heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that a heavy cloud of black smoke over West Topeka can be attributed to a controlled burn of I-70 and SW Urish Rd.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 10/5/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of a crash in the 4500 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan on October 4, 2022, around 11:00 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2015 Toyota Rav4 had ramped off the road and flipped into the ditch. A reporting party had advised the driver of the Rav4 had run away from the scene of the crash. Officers later located David Lingle II, 38, of Junction City in the 2600 block of Eureka Ter. and arrested him for interference with LEO, driving while suspended, and leaving the scene of an accident. Lingle was issued a total bond of $1,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
1350kman.com
Manhattan awarded $2.4 million from KDOT for pair of transportation projects
Manhattan will receive nearly $2.4 million from the State of Kansas for a pair of infrastructure projects, included in a host of projects receiving funds through the Kansas 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program. “Manhattan Catholic School students and staff will soon find it much easier and safer to cross the street...
Topeka plans to give away 200 weatherizations kits
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two hundred free weatherization kits will be distributed to Topekans in anticipation of winter, according to Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications for the city. The City of Topeka and Kansas Gas Service partnered to give away 200 weatherization kits, but you must schedule an appointment to get one of the kits. According […]
WIBW
Stormont Vail warns patients, visitors that emergency training to be held
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is warning patients and visitors that it will hold an emergency training. Stormont Vail Health says that at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, staff will participate in a safety training exercise with Shawnee Co. Emergency Management. The health network said patients and...
WIBW
Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff reports phone lines down
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office has reported that its phone lines are down. The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, it started to experience issues with its telephones affecting administrative phone lines. Officials indicated that Blue Valley Telephone Company...
WIBW
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins has addressed the “Blanket Man” situation, however, officials’ hands are tied. Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins says that as a Sheriff’s Office, sometimes the situations they are tasked to deal with do not come with a simple solution which can cause the public frustration.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Highway Patrol Needs More Troopers
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is hiring more troopers after it changed policies to become more competitive in the job market. But as the Kansas News Service reports, there’s still a shortage of troopers. Wages at the Kansas Highway Patrol were sometimes up to five...
Geary County Booking Photos Oct. 6
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Melvin Kane Jr., Improper stop or turn signal, Operate a motor vehicle...
1350kman.com
USD 475 board weighing site options for proposed early childhood development center
Members of the Geary County USD 475 school board appear to have two sites in mind for a proposed early childhood development center. The idea is being proposed to help make the district more appealing to service members at Fort Riley and help grow the district’s reach. Having narrowed its options from 11 potential sites, board members on Monday debated the idea of constructing a facility on the former Junction City High School property versus building a new facility north of the new Junction City High School, on the city’s western edge. USD 475 Construction Program Manager David Wild…
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barnett, Kiley Lenore; 36; Manhattan. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Becker,...
WIBW
Two injured in early-morning crash Thursday in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in central Topeka. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard. The location was on the southeast edge of the Stormont Vail Events Center.
Riley County Arrest Report October 5
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COURTNEY MCLAURIN, 39, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $50,000. ZACHARY DEWAYNE TILTON, 34, Manhattan, Driving while suspended, 3rd or subsequent conviction; Bond $500.
UPDATE: Man barricades inside home, holds woman with ‘cutting instrument’
TOPEKA (KSNT) — A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home for several hours. Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Topeka Police Department was called out to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of NW Grant Street. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man had barricaded himself inside of […]
WIBW
Traffic diverted following water-main break on downtown Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water-main break that was reported early Sunday continues to restrict traffic on a major downtown street. City officials said the break was reported around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard. Repairs on the water-main break were...
