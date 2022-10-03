MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of a crash in the 4500 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan on October 4, 2022, around 11:00 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2015 Toyota Rav4 had ramped off the road and flipped into the ditch. A reporting party had advised the driver of the Rav4 had run away from the scene of the crash. Officers later located David Lingle II, 38, of Junction City in the 2600 block of Eureka Ter. and arrested him for interference with LEO, driving while suspended, and leaving the scene of an accident. Lingle was issued a total bond of $1,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO