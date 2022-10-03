ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

JCPS 'Flash Dads' surprise students at Byck Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time since the pandemic began, "Flash Dads" surprised students in the hallways of Byck Elementary in the west end on Wednesday. Jefferson County Public Schools' Diversity, Equity and Poverty program created Flash Dads five years ago with the hopes of showing students the role that men play in encouraging youth and education.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

BCPS custodian dies on duty at Overdale Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Public School worker passed away while on the job Wednesday night. According to statement released by the superintendent Dr. Bacon, Michele Richarson passed away Wednesday night while on duty at Overdale Elementary School. Richarson worked at both Hebron Middle School and most recently...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Paristown's Village Market food hall opens with 5 local restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown's Village Market is now open for business. The 5,000-square-foot food hall houses five local, independent restaurants under one roof along with a bourbon-focused bar. It encompasses the space vacated by The Cafe when it moved into a new space in the area. Ramble, Taco Rito...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Garvin Gate Blues Festival This Weekend

Enjoy live blues music, food, drinks and more at this year's Garvin Gate Blues Festival. The Divine Five featuring Sylvia Walters performs in the GDL studio. To get more info, click here.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Metro Parks changing policies on homeless encampments in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Parks held a committee meeting Thursday and discussed new changes that will impact homeless encampments in the city. According to the committee, the new changes will impact what is considered an encampment from 48 hours to 72 hours of a camp being set up. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

New night market series aims to bring more people to downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Food trucks, retailers and musicians will soon pack S. 4th Street in an effort to bring more people to downtown Louisville. The Louisville Downtown Partnership and the Louisville Independent Business Alliance are launching a monthly, Thursday night market series on S. 4th Street, featuring food, shopping and live music.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen opens new location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for a new lunch option, Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen has a brand new location in Louisville. The new location at 4037 Summit Plaza Drive in the Paddock Shops. This location is hiring for multiple positions. There are also giveaways and raffles all week!
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville car crash survivor Ava Jones returns to school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kansas-native Ava Jones is back in school for the first time since a crash in downtown Louisville changed hers and her family's lives forever. This update comes from a Facebook post from her mother, Amy Jones, who was also severely injured in the crash. On July...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

McDonald's is bringing back 'Halloween Pails'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in 6 years, McDonald's is rolling out a Halloween item that is essential for trick-or-treating. McDonald's is bringing back its brightly-colored, iconic "Halloween Pails" for this spooky season, according to a press release. There are three varieties of pails which feature three...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Harvest Homecoming begins week of fall festivities in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular fall festival in southern Indiana has started its week of fall festivities. The event kicked off this weekend with its annual parade on Saturday, Oct. 1. in Downtown New Albany, where the festival is held every year. The parade included "over-the-top floats," vintage cars...
LOUISVILLE, KY

