This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
Dozens of men surprise west Louisville elementary schoolers, promoting positive male role models
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The crowd that greeted the students at Byck Elementary School Wednesday morning wildly cheered the children on as they walked into what they thought was just a regular school day. Louisville public figures, dads, firefighters, fraternity members, and more lined the halls of the school. They...
wdrb.com
JCPS 'Flash Dads' surprise students at Byck Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time since the pandemic began, "Flash Dads" surprised students in the hallways of Byck Elementary in the west end on Wednesday. Jefferson County Public Schools' Diversity, Equity and Poverty program created Flash Dads five years ago with the hopes of showing students the role that men play in encouraging youth and education.
Highlands school 'pulled together' to win prestigious national award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The past two years have been tough on so many different professions. As a teacher, student or administrator, it's validating to learn you've been awarded a National Blue Ribbon from the Department of Education. Only one school in Kentuckiana was given the award in 2022, and...
Wave 3
BCPS custodian dies on duty at Overdale Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Public School worker passed away while on the job Wednesday night. According to statement released by the superintendent Dr. Bacon, Michele Richarson passed away Wednesday night while on duty at Overdale Elementary School. Richarson worked at both Hebron Middle School and most recently...
wdrb.com
Bullitt County elementary school mourning loss of custodian who died on the job
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County Public Schools is morning the loss of one of their own. Superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon said Michele Richardson, a nighttime custodian at Overdale Elementary School, was working Wednesday night when she died. "Our hearts go out to her family and to our students and...
wdrb.com
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
wdrb.com
Paristown's Village Market food hall opens with 5 local restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown's Village Market is now open for business. The 5,000-square-foot food hall houses five local, independent restaurants under one roof along with a bourbon-focused bar. It encompasses the space vacated by The Cafe when it moved into a new space in the area. Ramble, Taco Rito...
WHAS 11
Garvin Gate Blues Festival This Weekend
Enjoy live blues music, food, drinks and more at this year's Garvin Gate Blues Festival. The Divine Five featuring Sylvia Walters performs in the GDL studio. To get more info, click here.
wdrb.com
Nearly 400,000 people expected this weekend for New Albany's Harvest Homecoming
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – As the weather turns cooler and the leaves begin to change, New Albany businesses prepare for what is one of the largest festivals in Indiana. Harvest Homecoming Booth Days begin on Thursday and run through Sunday in downtown New Albany. Inside her KOZY store...
Wave 3
Metro Parks changing policies on homeless encampments in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Parks held a committee meeting Thursday and discussed new changes that will impact homeless encampments in the city. According to the committee, the new changes will impact what is considered an encampment from 48 hours to 72 hours of a camp being set up. The...
wdrb.com
October list of family fun and Halloween events in Louisville and surrounding area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- October means fall fun, costumes and Halloween events. Here's a list of some of the things happening in Louisville, southern Indiana and surrounding areas. If you have an event to want us to post to this list, email webteam@wdrb.com. Black Horror Film Series. Kentucky Science Center.
Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana Kroger hosting monster truck meet and greet on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bigfoot will be hosting a meet and greet at a southern Indiana Kroger on Friday. Hot Wheels Monster Truck "Bigfoot" will be set up at the Kroger in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. The Kroger is located at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Boulevard.
WLKY.com
New night market series aims to bring more people to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Food trucks, retailers and musicians will soon pack S. 4th Street in an effort to bring more people to downtown Louisville. The Louisville Downtown Partnership and the Louisville Independent Business Alliance are launching a monthly, Thursday night market series on S. 4th Street, featuring food, shopping and live music.
Wave 3
Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen opens new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for a new lunch option, Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen has a brand new location in Louisville. The new location at 4037 Summit Plaza Drive in the Paddock Shops. This location is hiring for multiple positions. There are also giveaways and raffles all week!
Louisville car crash survivor Ava Jones returns to school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kansas-native Ava Jones is back in school for the first time since a crash in downtown Louisville changed hers and her family's lives forever. This update comes from a Facebook post from her mother, Amy Jones, who was also severely injured in the crash. On July...
WLKY.com
Wednesday's Child: Energetic 16-year-old looking for family to embrace her uniqueness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sixteen-year-old Delani wants an adoptive family that will embrace all of her unique qualities. She loves learning about the potential power of crystals. But this 16-year-old has enough energy of her own to light up a room. "I’m sassy, artist, I love to sing, I love...
McDonald's is bringing back 'Halloween Pails'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in 6 years, McDonald's is rolling out a Halloween item that is essential for trick-or-treating. McDonald's is bringing back its brightly-colored, iconic "Halloween Pails" for this spooky season, according to a press release. There are three varieties of pails which feature three...
WLKY.com
502 Black Eats Week showcases some of Louisville's Black-owned restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's 502 Black Eats Week, and participating restaurants are offering deals to encourage you to eat out. The event runs through Saturday, Oct. 8, showcasing 25 of Louisville's Black-owned restaurants. 502 Black Eats Week is another marketing campaign with the same concept as 502 Black Business...
wdrb.com
Harvest Homecoming begins week of fall festivities in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular fall festival in southern Indiana has started its week of fall festivities. The event kicked off this weekend with its annual parade on Saturday, Oct. 1. in Downtown New Albany, where the festival is held every year. The parade included "over-the-top floats," vintage cars...
