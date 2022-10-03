ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State football’s history after bye weeks under James Franklin

Penn State once again starts the season 5-0 for the second straight year and is now on its bye week. Over the years, James Franklin has had his ups and downs when playing out of a bye week and has come off the bye winning three times in the past five years, excluding the 2020 season where there was no bye.
State College, PA
State College, PA
Previewing No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey's matchup with No. 6 Colgate this weekend

Penn State faces its third ranked opponent of the season this weekend, with a chance to make a statement after being voted No. 11 again on this week’s USCHO rankings. The Nittany Lions will face off against Colgate in a two-game series on Friday and Saturday. The blue and white has had its moments in a promising start to the season, splitting both weeks of games and seeing many faces step up in the early games.
Penn State students discuss their experiences with landlords

With over 46,000 undergraduate students at Penn State's main campus, 38,000 students live off campus. There are numerous living options in downtown State College with multiple different landlords. Katie Patterson said she hasn’t “really encountered [her] landlord,” except when she “[complained to her] landlord about the rolled up laminate floors...
EDITORIAL | New State College apartment buildings must prioritize affordability over luxury

For the past few years, Penn State students have had increasingly lavish options when hunting for places to live in downtown State College. Since 2017, there have been multiple luxury buildings constructed, such as The Metropolitan, the RISE at State College, The EDGE, The Maxxen, The Standard and Pugh Centre — plus two under construction and more in the works.
What’s your favorite housing spot on campus? | Wrap Around Podcast

In the latest episode of the “Wrap Around Podcast,” co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer take a tour around campus to ask students about their opinions on various housing areas on campus. Locations of note on their campus tour include Pollock and East Halls on the University Park...
