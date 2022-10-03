Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Collegian
SEE IT: Penn State women's volleyball unveils new throwback uniforms for Sunday's match
For Penn State, it's out with the blue and white and in with the pink and black. The women's volleyball team will feature brand new uniforms Sunday night in their match against Illinois. In order to honor the occasion Sunday night, the Nittany Lions will play in the school's original...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball buckles up for another weekend of Big Ten foes
After splitting last weekend’s Big Ten matches, No. 13 Penn State continues its quest for success this weekend against No. 6 Ohio State and Illinois. The Nittany Lions are coming off a shaky weekend, as their Friday match against now-No. 7 Wisconsin marked the Nittany Lions’ second consecutive sweep-loss.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s history after bye weeks under James Franklin
Penn State once again starts the season 5-0 for the second straight year and is now on its bye week. Over the years, James Franklin has had his ups and downs when playing out of a bye week and has come off the bye winning three times in the past five years, excluding the 2020 season where there was no bye.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball needs to correct its mistakes from last season | Opinion
After the first season under Micah Shrewsberry last year, Penn State showed great promise but also key flaws that need to be corrected. The blue and white finished the year as the top defensive team in the Big Ten, containing its opponents to just 65 points per game. This emphasis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Collegian
Media, Big Ten coaches pick Penn State women's basketball's Makenna Marisa for preseason All-Big Ten team
After a remarkable junior campaign last year, Penn State senior guard Makenna Marisa was projected to run it back my the media and Big Ten coaches. Marisa earned a spot on the 2022-23 preseason All-Big Ten team from coaches and media. The senior guard took a leap in production last...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball ‘ready to go’ by starting off strong, aggressive in Big Ten play
For Penn State, taking on Ohio State always means more. With a 2-2 record in Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions have already taken on two ranked conference foes, allowing the blue and white to see some of the top talent early in the conference slate. With seven schools in...
Digital Collegian
SEE IT: Penn State men's basketball reveals road blue uniforms for 2022-23 season
In a social media post Wednesday, Penn State showed off its new blue threads. The Nittany Lions will wear their blue jerseys on the road during the 2022-23 season, according to the post featuring senior guard/forward Seth Lundy. A video showing the home white uniforms was posted on August 23.
Digital Collegian
By the numbers | 4 statistics that explain Penn State football’s season so far
Penn State has gotten to the bye week undefeated. There have been a lot of highs this season, but there are still a few areas that need to be improved before the Nittany Lions take on their gauntlet of a schedule post-bye week that includes consecutive contests against No. 4 Michigan, Minnesota and No. 3 Ohio State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer looks to come out strong in Big Ten tilt against Michigan State
Last week did not go as planned for Penn State after matchups against Villanova and Northwestern. The blue and white has not been performing to its full ability — granted two key players have been out due to injury — but will look to get back on track this week.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer tumbles out of the United Soccer Coaches rankings
As quickly as Penn State rose in the United Soccer Coaches top 25, it crashed right back down. The blue and white are no longer ranked in the poll after making an appearance in every previous iteration this season. The previously No. 6 Nittany Lions dropped both games last week,...
Digital Collegian
What did Penn State students think of the rainy game against Northwestern?
Despite it being 50 degrees and raining, the Nittany Lions still managed to pull out the win against Northwestern last Saturday. Seemingly, Penn State fans also didn’t let the weather dampen their usual spirit, even though the rain and cold prevented some people from going into Beaver Stadium. Anna...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey starts 2022-23 season fresh with series against Canisius
Penn State is back in Hockey Valley. After a disappointing finish to last year, the Nittany Lions start the new season fresh as they host Canisius for a two-game series. The blue and white has fared well in the past against the Golden Griffins and hopes to continue its trend of success when the puck drops Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Collegian
Penn State football film review | Manny Diaz’s different looks make defense shine against Northwestern
In past years, Penn State's defense has been the highlight of the team, and this year is no different. The Nittany Lions have a new defensive coordinator in Manny Diaz, bringing the same energy former defensive coordinator Brent Pry previously had. Against Northwestern, Penn State’s defense shined with the offense...
Digital Collegian
Previewing No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey's matchup with No. 6 Colgate this weekend
Penn State faces its third ranked opponent of the season this weekend, with a chance to make a statement after being voted No. 11 again on this week’s USCHO rankings. The Nittany Lions will face off against Colgate in a two-game series on Friday and Saturday. The blue and white has had its moments in a promising start to the season, splitting both weeks of games and seeing many faces step up in the early games.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football junior defensive end Smith Vilbert unavailable for 2022 season
James Franklin announced Smith Vilbert is unavailable for the 2022 season during his weekly media availability Tuesday. The redshirt junior defensive end didn't dress for Penn State's first five games of the season and was expected to take on a larger role in the front seven this season. In the...
Digital Collegian
James Franklin plans to use bye week to ‘get players fresh,’ create a new game plan
As Penn State goes into its bye week for this season, James Franklin plans to use this time to the team’s advantage. Not only does the week offer time for the players to get “fresh” before some tougher competition, the Nittany Lions are now taking the time to go over the data from teams playing this week so they can revamp their own game plan.
Digital Collegian
Penn State students discuss their experiences with landlords
With over 46,000 undergraduate students at Penn State's main campus, 38,000 students live off campus. There are numerous living options in downtown State College with multiple different landlords. Katie Patterson said she hasn’t “really encountered [her] landlord,” except when she “[complained to her] landlord about the rolled up laminate floors...
Digital Collegian
Penn State students talk benefits, drawbacks of keeping a pet while in college
Being accountable for a pet while living in downtown State College requires a lot of effort, but according to Rebecca Rudnitsky, it can also help you gain a new sense of responsibility. Rudnitsky, a former Penn State student, likens having a cat in her apartment to “taking care of a...
Digital Collegian
EDITORIAL | New State College apartment buildings must prioritize affordability over luxury
For the past few years, Penn State students have had increasingly lavish options when hunting for places to live in downtown State College. Since 2017, there have been multiple luxury buildings constructed, such as The Metropolitan, the RISE at State College, The EDGE, The Maxxen, The Standard and Pugh Centre — plus two under construction and more in the works.
Digital Collegian
What’s your favorite housing spot on campus? | Wrap Around Podcast
In the latest episode of the “Wrap Around Podcast,” co-hosts Braden Dyreson and Nick Stonesifer take a tour around campus to ask students about their opinions on various housing areas on campus. Locations of note on their campus tour include Pollock and East Halls on the University Park...
Comments / 0