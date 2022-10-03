Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
963kklz.com
Huge New Upscale Resort Coming To The Las Vegas Strip
A huge new upscale resort is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. A billionaire from Houston, named Tilman Fertitta, is behind the project. Fertitta recently filed plans to build a hotel-casino on a piece of real estate he purchased. The land is approximately six acres at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. That’s between where the MGM Grand and Planet Hollywood are.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Strip Could Soon See A New 43-Story Resort
This may come as a shock (not really), but the Las Vegas Strip could soon see a brand new 43-story resort and casino at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. According to an article posted by Eli Segall on ReviewJournal.com, billionaire Tilman Fertitta has filed plans with the Clark County Commission to build an upscale project on approximately 6 acres of land on the southeast corner of the Strip at Harmon. Clark County records show that plans include “restaurants, convention space, a spa, wedding chapel, auto showroom, and a theater with around 2,500 seats,” plus “suites, villas, VIP salons, and a bar and lounge for high-limit gamblers.”
thesilversword.com
Top 6 Places to Visit in Las Vegas
While many know Las Vegas as a party-centric city, I grew up there bereft of any of the activities that are commonly associated with it. I spent a lot of my childhood going to casinos, but for their restaurants, movie theaters, and bowling alleys. I recently sat on a slot machine for the first time this past summer after turning 21, which was anticlimactic and unenthusiastic.
news3lv.com
Salt and Straw opening first ice cream shop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Popular ice cream shop Salt & Straw will be bringing its first location to Las Vegas next year. The new parlor will open at the UnCommons mixed-use development at the corner of the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive in the southwest valley. "We are so...
Eater
Where to Eat, Drink, and Party During Las Vegas Pride 2022
Skirting the triple-digit temperatures of June, Las Vegas Pride kicks off the three-day weekend of events on Friday, October 7. Through Sunday, October 9, the city will be home to a Pride parade and festival, plus loads of parties, all of which can be found on the Las Vegas Pride website.
Eater
Bun B’s Houston-Born Trill Burgers Lands Restaurant Residency In Vegas
On the heels of winning Good Morning America’s “Best Burger in America,” Houston hip-hop legend Bun B is taking his burger pop-up restaurant to Las Vegas. From November 6 to December 3, Trill Burgers will partake in a four-week residency at both Luxor Hotel and Casino’s Public House and Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino’s Libertine Social in Vegas, where it will serve Bun B’s signature smash burgers along with specials, including a steakhouse-style burger from Trill chef Mike Pham.
Eater
Salt and Straw Expands to Las Vegas With Inventive Scoops and (Maybe) Prime Rib Ice Cream
Salt and Straw, known for its unconventional flavors, round-the-block lines, and Disneyland eateries, is about to start scooping in Las Vegas. Early next year, the Portland, Oregon-based ice creamery will open a shop inside the UnCommons shopping and dining complex in southwest Las Vegas. There, visitors will get their hands on flavors like strawberry honey balsamic with black pepper, spiced goat cheese pumpkin pie, and salted, malted, chocolate chip cookie dough.
Billionaire Reveals Huge New Las Vegas Strip Casino Plans
The post-pandemic Las Vegas Strip construction boom continues. Seemingly every piece of available and could-be available land on the vaunted 4.2 mile stretch of road will eventually host some sort of mega-development. And, while it would seem like at some point Las Vegas would hit a saturation level when it comes to casinos, each new one seems to actually find its own niche.
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas’ Good Mojo serves up tacos while you shop for furniture
Local musician Franky Perez, who recently returned to touring duty with Finnish metal group Apocalyptica, has been performing at company parties for his friends at Liquidation Nation in Southern California for years. He always thought the business was a great concept—offering affordable furniture, electronics and more from hotel chains and overstocked retail outlets—that could do well in Las Vegas.
963kklz.com
9 Must-Do Halloween Family Fun Events In Las Vegas
It’s here! It’s here! October is here!! I’m not excited, you’re excited! But seriously, we can hardly contain ourselves. It’s the month of all things spooky and Las Vegas is getting her Halloween decorations out. And kiddos old and young are looking forward to the Halloween family fun around the corner.
Review: The Club LAS (Las Vegas Terminal 3)
The Club LAS is a Priority Pass lounge in Las Vegas Terminal 3 that may be your antidote to an overcrowded American Express Centurion Lounge. To be clear, this is no Centurion Lounge. Food, at least when I was there, paled in comparison and the whole feel and decor of the lounge was far less luxe. Nevertheless, I stopped in here while mileage running and hungry and left satisfied after two bowls of soups.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Henderson, NV
Jhomarie note: 4. LE cafe du lac is temporarily closed. https://prnt.sc/l7or0Ene-rCK https://prnt.sc/scldbqGIiwwq. Henderson, Nevada is a city southeast of downtown Las Vegas and is the second largest city in the state. What began as an area almost solely used for supplying magnesium during World War II later became a bustling community with an impressive nightlife and plenty of options for dining in style.
Recent attacks on the Las Vegas Strip
A look at attacks reported this year on the Strip, and other recent crimes that made headlines last year.
Be My Travel Muse
The 11 Best Day Trips from Las Vegas, Nevada
Vegas is a destination in itself. The Strip has so much to offer, plus there are all of the gems just a stone’s throw from it. But if you’ve been many, many times like I have, or just want to get away from the madness, what are your options for day trips?
vegas24seven.com
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA. Multi-award-winning artist, Flo Rida, will host the highly anticipated Blackout party for Fremont Street Experience’s DrinksGiving party on November 23 alongside The Great Onesie Bar Crawl. (Photo Credit: Black Raven Films) Fremont Street...
8 stabbed, 2 dead in attack on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of eight people on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday. Police said the suspect used a large kitchen knife and was taken into custody.
Fox5 KVVU
New ‘Awakening’ show to debut at Wynn on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wynn Las Vegas on Tuesday announced a new show will debut at the property this November. According to a news release, “Awakening” is described as “an unparalleled new show experience.”. As part of “Awakening,” which will debut on Nov. 7, audiences will...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Wine Walk’ to benefit Las Vegas nonprofit to be held at Downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nonprofit New Vista has announced it will host a “Wine Walk” event at Downtown Summerlin later this month. According to organizers, New Vista will host the “wine walk” from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. As part of...
Victims identified in deadly stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
The Clark County Coroner's office has identified two people who were killed following an attack on the Las Vegas Strip.
news3lv.com
Celebrate the holidays at Allegiant Stadium with all-new holiday experience
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the holidays coming up, Allegiant Stadium is providing the community with a new way to celebrate this Christmas season. On Thursday, December 8th, and Friday, December 9th, the venue will transform itself into an unforgettable holiday atmosphere featuring live entertainment, festive décor, and Las Vegas Raiders experiences available to six corporate groups per evening.
