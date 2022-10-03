Read full article on original website
Mississippi SNAP recipients see income, benefit changes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1, 2022, with the annual SNAP Cost of Living Adjustment. MDHS officials also said income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation. USDA’s […]
Tax rebates worth $600 going out to thousands of Americans this week – you can now track it thanks to a new tool
HUNDREDS of thousands of Americans are receiving tax rebates worth $600 this week, and they now have a new tracker to see where they are on the list. These payments are part of an Idaho rebate approved by Governor Brad Little this year. The amount each Idaho full resident earns...
Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership
Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
Issues continue with Georgia's cash assistance program
UNION CITY, Ga. — Georgians receiving government benefits are still having issues accessing cash payments doled out by the state. Many 11Alive viewers have reached out wanting answers on how to access and use the money. Edwin Robinson is one of thousands of Georgians eligible for the cash assistance...
Unclaimed Money, College Savings booths open at State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Treasurer David McRae announced the Unclaimed Money and College Savings divisions of the Treasury will have booths open and staffed during the Mississippi State Fair. The booths will be in the Mississippi Trade Mart from Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 15. “Mississippi’s State Fair is a great […]
Mississippi Public Service Commission approves “Mississippi Distributed Generation Rules”
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new solar program gets final approval by the Mississippi Public Service Commission today. However, there’s been pushback, including from the governor. Here’s the basis of how this program would work. If customers who fall within a certain income bracket agree to put up most...
How Mississippi customers can lower their utility bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – CenterPoint Energy wants to help Mississippi customers reduce their energy use and lower their utility bills in honor of Energy Efficiency Day on October 5. “At CenterPoint Energy, we’re committed to working with our customers so they can be more energy efficient,” said Gregg Knight, Executive Vice President, Customer Transformation and Business […]
350 passengers stuck on halted luxury cruise ship, barges grounded because of low water on Mississippi River
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in the mud and sand and has resulted in the temporary stoppage of a luxury river cruise ship with about 350 passengers on board without a way to disembark. The grounded barges are also...
Will Mississippi see high gas prices again?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are new concerns that gas prices will once again skyrocket after OPEC announced they would be cutting production. OPEC will begin cutting oil production by two million barrels a day beginning in November. The White House believes the decision was made to stop falling global oil prices. Gas prices were […]
Archivists present research on database identifying victims of slavery
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A digital database is being developed to include victims of slavery across the South. Today, archivists gave a presentation on “The Lantern Project: Uncovering Local African-American History” at the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library. The project is headed by Mississippi State. It will include digitized and...
SNAP Schedule October 2022: Illinois Link Card Food Stamp Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Illinois are administered by the state's Department of Human Services, which sets the schedule for when monthly SNAP payments are issued....
ICC hosts conference to discuss future of higher education in Miss.
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Itawamba Community College has been playing host to representatives from colleges and universities across Mississippi discussing the future of higher education. Nearly 200 college presidents and administrators attended the Mississippi Association of Colleges, also known as MAC, annual conference at the ICC Belden campus.
Doctor shares ways to prevent West Nile virus
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- As the state of Mississippi has experienced the first West Nile virus case in January 2022 in Hinds County many are possibly wondering what it is and ways to prevent it. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the West Nile virus is the leading cause of the mosquito-disease in the […]
Frontline workers to begin receiving hundreds in "hero pay" this week
Gov. Tim Walz's office said 1,025,655 frontline workers will begin receiving payments of $487.45 on Wednesday. Payments will continue throughout the fall. "I'm grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help people across our state stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic," Walz said. "Frontline workers are an important part of the fabric of our state and helped us continue functioning during the pandemic.'
Governor says company’s groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters ‘is what Mississippi is all about’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t waste words explaining the impact of one company’s continued growth and job creation in the state. “It’s huge,” Reeves said about the ground-breaking for a new Jordan Carriers headquarters in Natchez. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
Mississippi’s Missing Search Warrants Prevent Scrutiny of No-Knock Raids
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Public defender Merrill Nordstrom walked into a Mississippi federal courtroom in May 2021 ready to challenge the no-knock search warrant behind her client’s arrest. It had...
Stacey Abrams Loses Again as a US Dist Judge Rules Georgia’s Voting Laws Comply with Federal Voting Laws | Opinion
In the 288-page decision, US District Judge Steve Jones declared that “while not perfect, Georgia’s election system violates neither the Constitution nor the Voting Rights Act”
Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
Mississippi requests execution date be set for Thomas Loden
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The State of Mississippi has moved to set an execution date for Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. In 2000, Loden kidnapped 16-year-old Leesa Marie Gray after discovering her stranded on the side of the road. Prosecutors said he spent hours repeatedly raping and sexually battering Gray before killing her. Loden was […]
First West Nile virus death reported in Mississippi in five years
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the state’s first West Nile virus death in five years. The death was reported in Panola County. Two West Nile virus deaths were reported in the state in 2017. So far, there have been six West Nile virus cases reported in Mississippi […]
