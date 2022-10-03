ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

CBS 42

Mississippi SNAP recipients see income, benefit changes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1, 2022, with the annual SNAP Cost of Living Adjustment. MDHS officials also said income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation. USDA’s […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership

Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WMAZ

Issues continue with Georgia's cash assistance program

UNION CITY, Ga. — Georgians receiving government benefits are still having issues accessing cash payments doled out by the state. Many 11Alive viewers have reached out wanting answers on how to access and use the money. Edwin Robinson is one of thousands of Georgians eligible for the cash assistance...
UNION CITY, GA
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
WJTV 12

Unclaimed Money, College Savings booths open at State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Treasurer David McRae announced the Unclaimed Money and College Savings divisions of the Treasury will have booths open and staffed during the Mississippi State Fair. The booths will be in the Mississippi Trade Mart from Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 15. “Mississippi’s State Fair is a great […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How Mississippi customers can lower their utility bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – CenterPoint Energy wants to help Mississippi customers reduce their energy use and lower their utility bills in honor of Energy Efficiency Day on October 5. “At CenterPoint Energy, we’re committed to working with our customers so they can be more energy efficient,” said Gregg Knight, Executive Vice President, Customer Transformation and Business […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Will Mississippi see high gas prices again?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are new concerns that gas prices will once again skyrocket after OPEC announced they would be cutting production. OPEC will begin cutting oil production by two million barrels a day beginning in November. The White House believes the decision was made to stop falling global oil prices. Gas prices were […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Archivists present research on database identifying victims of slavery

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A digital database is being developed to include victims of slavery across the South. Today, archivists gave a presentation on “The Lantern Project: Uncovering Local African-American History” at the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library. The project is headed by Mississippi State. It will include digitized and...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

ICC hosts conference to discuss future of higher education in Miss.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Itawamba Community College has been playing host to representatives from colleges and universities across Mississippi discussing the future of higher education. Nearly 200 college presidents and administrators attended the Mississippi Association of Colleges, also known as MAC, annual conference at the ICC Belden campus.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Doctor shares ways to prevent West Nile virus

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- As the state of Mississippi has experienced the first West Nile virus case in January 2022 in Hinds County many are possibly wondering what it is and ways to prevent it. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the West Nile virus is the leading cause of the mosquito-disease in the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

Frontline workers to begin receiving hundreds in "hero pay" this week

Gov. Tim Walz's office said 1,025,655 frontline workers will begin receiving payments of $487.45 on Wednesday. Payments will continue throughout the fall. "I'm grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help people across our state stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic," Walz said. "Frontline workers are an important part of the fabric of our state and helped us continue functioning during the pandemic.'
MINNESOTA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Governor says company’s groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters ‘is what Mississippi is all about’

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t waste words explaining the impact of one company’s continued growth and job creation in the state. “It’s huge,” Reeves said about the ground-breaking for a new Jordan Carriers headquarters in Natchez. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi requests execution date be set for Thomas Loden

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The State of Mississippi has moved to set an execution date for Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. In 2000, Loden kidnapped 16-year-old Leesa Marie Gray after discovering her stranded on the side of the road. Prosecutors said he spent hours repeatedly raping and sexually battering Gray before killing her. Loden was […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

First West Nile virus death reported in Mississippi in five years

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the state’s first West Nile virus death in five years. The death was reported in Panola County. Two West Nile virus deaths were reported in the state in 2017. So far, there have been six West Nile virus cases reported in Mississippi […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS

