Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Thibodaux vs. Hahnville - Freshman/JV action
Thibodaux High School's freshman and JV teams battled Hahnville on Wednesday night – just days before the teams face off in varsity action. See photos of the games online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Houma Jr. High finishes undefeated season with win over Evergreen
Houma Junior High School finished their undefeated season on Wednesday night, scoring a 44-22 win over rival Evergreen. Both teams played well in the game, but the difference was a couple key turnovers that helped swing the game to the Bulldogs. See photos of the game online.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General names September Terrebonne Parish Students of the Month
Congratulations to Alexander Castell of Vandebilt Catholic High School and Isabell Bourgeois of Terrebonne High School for being named September Terrebonne Parish Students of the Month!. Alexander is a senior at Vandebilt, who was nominated by Mrs. Bliss Cunningham. He has a 3.98 Unweighted GPA, is an Honor Graduate, in...
nicholls.edu
Nicholls Announces 2022 Homecoming Court
THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls State University announced its 2022 Homecoming Court ahead of its 2022 Homecoming Week set to take place on Oct 10-15, 2022. The court members are:. The 2022 Homecoming Week theme is “It’s Good to be Home,” as many alums head back to campus to celebrate with their Colonel family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thibodaux man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
The Daily South
Natchitoches Meat Pies
I am not going to lie. It took me several years of living in New Orleans before I could wrap my tongue around the correct pronunciation of Natchitoches, the oldest permanent European settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. Eventually, my fascination with the Creoles of color as portrayed in novels (like Lalita Tademy's Cane River) and texts (like Sybil Kein's Creole: The History and Legacy of Louisiana's Free People of Color) gave me a reason to learn how to pronounce this place's name. Say it with me: "NACK-a-tish."
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Louisiana sold tickets lay claim to top prizes in Saturday's Powerball drawing. Check your tickets.
houmatimes.com
Dr. Caroline Robichaux, Family Medicine, joins the Medical Staff of Thibodaux Regional
Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Caroline Robichaux, Family Medicine, to the active medical staff. Dr. Robichaux is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Multi-Specialty Clinic located at 1238 St. Charles Street, Houma, (985) 872.5267. Dr. Robichaux earned her undergraduate degree from...
RELATED PEOPLE
postsouth.com
Schedule set for 54th annual International Acadian Festival
5 p.m. – The opening evening festivities will kick off with the blessing of the grounds. 6 p.m. – Rides /crafts/food booths will open immediately after the blessing. For information on crafts booth, contact Jimmy Hebert at (225) 776-2895. 5-6 p.m. – A Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament will...
WDSU
St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for several kids in connection with a concession stand burglary in Destrehan, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. The sheriff's office said on Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video caught several boys jumping...
Police: Louisiana man died jumping from Mississippi bridge during chase
A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said.
lafourchegazette.com
Construction of Phase 2 of the Elevated LA 1 Highway Begins in Golden Meadow
Contractor James Construction is in the assembly phase of construction for Phase 2 of the LA 1 Improvement Project, with workers assembling the three large cranes that will be used to build the 8.3-mile elevated highway from Golden Meadow to Leeville. The entire construction project is now 10 percent complete.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish wants to reimagine how these 6 playgrounds are used. Residents aren't so sure.
In an effort to modernize its recreational offerings, Jefferson Parish is doing away with seasonal sports leagues at six of its community-based playgrounds, and “reimagining” the gyms and fields for other uses. The plan has drawn the ire of some residents, who say they were left in the...
WDSU
Tracking a tropical wave heading for the Caribbean
NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking two areas of possible development in the Tropics. There are no direct threats to us at this time. A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic has started to get its act together over the past day or two. Showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave have become better organized over the last few hours of Sunday evening.
NOLA.com
Man wallows in flooded French Quarter sinkhole: ‘There’s a beer involved’
Drew Cothern was headed to Decatur Street on Saturday night to grab an after-work bite to eat when he encountered three gentlemen studying a burbling sinkhole on Ursulines Street in the French Quarter. The men had somehow acquired a long plank of wood and were probing the hole to determine its depth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
Well-known, high ranking NOPD officer demoted
NEW ORLEANS — A well-known, high-ranking New Orleans police officer has been demoted from captain to lieutenant. NOPD confirms that Sabrina Richardson was removed from her probationary rank of captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. The NOPD said the demotion is linked to "unsatisfactory performance during the...
WDSU
1 woman shot in Algiers on Monday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that injured one woman on Monday afternoon. According to police, a woman was shot at the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive around 1:22 p.m. The woman arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance. No other...
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish Government continues with bridge closures for repairs
Lafourche Parish Government continues bridge repairs that were damaged during Hurricane Ida. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the Cut Off Lift Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to allow contractors to continue doing repairs. In addition, the T-Bois Bridge will also be closed...
People Scoop Up Shoes That Fell Onto I-10 in New Orleans
A photo from Tuesday on I-10 in New Orleans has gone viral that shows people getting out of their vehicles to scoop up shoes on I-10. Several boxes of shoes reportedly fell onto I-10 in New Orleans and some who were nearby took full advantage of this mishap. As you...
Comments / 0