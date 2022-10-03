ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General names September Terrebonne Parish Students of the Month

Congratulations to Alexander Castell of Vandebilt Catholic High School and Isabell Bourgeois of Terrebonne High School for being named September Terrebonne Parish Students of the Month!. Alexander is a senior at Vandebilt, who was nominated by Mrs. Bliss Cunningham. He has a 3.98 Unweighted GPA, is an Honor Graduate, in...
HOUMA, LA
nicholls.edu

Nicholls Announces 2022 Homecoming Court

THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls State University announced its 2022 Homecoming Court ahead of its 2022 Homecoming Week set to take place on Oct 10-15, 2022. The court members are:. The 2022 Homecoming Week theme is “It’s Good to be Home,” as many alums head back to campus to celebrate with their Colonel family.
THIBODAUX, LA
The Daily South

Natchitoches Meat Pies

I am not going to lie. It took me several years of living in New Orleans before I could wrap my tongue around the correct pronunciation of Natchitoches, the oldest permanent European settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. Eventually, my fascination with the Creoles of color as portrayed in novels (like Lalita Tademy's Cane River) and texts (like Sybil Kein's Creole: The History and Legacy of Louisiana's Free People of Color) gave me a reason to learn how to pronounce this place's name. Say it with me: "NACK-a-tish."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Patrick Edwards
postsouth.com

Schedule set for 54th annual International Acadian Festival

5 p.m. – The opening evening festivities will kick off with the blessing of the grounds. 6 p.m. – Rides /crafts/food booths will open immediately after the blessing. For information on crafts booth, contact Jimmy Hebert at (225) 776-2895. 5-6 p.m. – A Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament will...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
#The Eagles#American Football
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Tracking a tropical wave heading for the Caribbean

NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking two areas of possible development in the Tropics. There are no direct threats to us at this time. A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic has started to get its act together over the past day or two. Showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave have become better organized over the last few hours of Sunday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Well-known, high ranking NOPD officer demoted

NEW ORLEANS — A well-known, high-ranking New Orleans police officer has been demoted from captain to lieutenant. NOPD confirms that Sabrina Richardson was removed from her probationary rank of captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. The NOPD said the demotion is linked to "unsatisfactory performance during the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

1 woman shot in Algiers on Monday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that injured one woman on Monday afternoon. According to police, a woman was shot at the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive around 1:22 p.m. The woman arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance. No other...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

