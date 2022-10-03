ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Teams from Ky. continue to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts

FLORIDA (WKYT) - Teams from across the country are in southwest Florida right now, helping with hurricane relief efforts. Hurricane Ian pummeled the gulf coast a week ago. It hit the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 storm, bringing devastating storm surge, leveling communities. Emergency Disaster Services out of...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Ohio man charged in Whitley County theft cases

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - An Ohio man is in jail in Georgia and is facing multiple charges in several states, including Kentucky. Officials from the Williamsburg Police Department posted about the case on their Facebook page. Early Saturday morning, two cars were broken into at Balltown Apartments in Whitley County....
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Local leaders gather for EKY flood recovery acceleration week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The organization SBP is in Hazard October 4-7 hosting an Eastern Kentucky flooding regional recovery acceleration week. SBP partnered with the Kentucky River Area Development District and Toyota to host the event bringing together elected officials, local leaders and recovery NGO’s to discuss how best recover in the aftermath of the historic flooding.
HAZARD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
Local
Kentucky Society
wymt.com

Best views still ahead for Kentucky ‘leaf peepers’

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - For a lot of us, it doesn’t feel like fall until the leaves change colors. From mostly greens to some yellows and even a bit of red, we are starting to see the leaves turn in Kentucky, just ahead of the peak fall foliage season. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

KYTC officials issue annual ‘Antler Alert’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) issued an annual “Antler Alert” Tuesday to remind drivers that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. Officials said around half of all deer-vehicle crashes happen during the last three months of the year. “October, November,...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Trucking Company#Personal Hygiene#Hurricane Ian#Fl#Yellow Freight
wymt.com

New Kentucky license plate options available on Oct. 24

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new standard license plate option is coming to Kentucky this month. According to the release, the Team Kentucky design will feature the moto that became popular during the pandemic along with the bluegrass the state is known for. The plates will be available for purchase...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky Bourbon Trail on pace to set visitations record

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Those with the Kentucky Distillers’ Association say the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on a pace to surpass the record-high number of distillery visitations in a year. They say the increase in bourbon tourism means distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Pastor from Uganda spends time in Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pastor Samuel Kiguli has been in Hazard over the past month speaking at various churches. Kiguli is from Uganda and is the founder of a nonprofit ministry called “Light with Truth.” The ministry helps give orphans and homeless children in Uganda a home, a hope and a future.
HAZARD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
wymt.com

Campbell Co. school earns more than 2,000 books for students

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County’s Valley View Elementary School in LaFollette was selected to participate in Book Blast, a program that encouraged students to get monetary donations from friends and family for books. On Thursday morning every student got a brown paper bag filled with books. “I am...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Craft closes fundraising gap with GOP pacesetter Quarles

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Agriculture Commissioner of Kentucky and gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles has kept his overall fundraising lead among Kentucky Republicans running for governor in 2023. The latest campaign-finance reports show Kelly Craft set a blistering pace to overtake the rest of the GOP field in her first weeks...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy