How to Watch Cubs at Reds Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
Inside The Cubs
 3 days ago

The Chicago Cubs will now head to Cincinnati to face the Reds in their final series of the 2022 MLB season.

The Chicago Cubs are nearing the end of their 2022 MLB season. It's been one of ups and downs, old goodbyes and new hellos. But for the most part, the home stretch has been one of positivity.

Chicago has a .535 record since the beginning of August, with most of their lineup consisting of young players looking to leave a mark and cement their place for next season.

During that time they swept the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and most recently, the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field during their last homestand.

Now, they get to finish off their season by heading to Cincinnati with the hopes on beating up on the Reds again in a consecutive series. Rookie Hayden Wesneski (3-1, 2.33 ERA) will take the mound for the Cubs while Hunter Greene (4-13, 4.66 ERA) will get the ball for the Reds.

Wesneski will look to end the season by proving once more why he deserves a spot in the rotation next season.

Ending this season on an even higher note would only add to the momentum heading into the offseason.

Who knows what 2023 holds?

How to Watch:

Location: Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, Ohio

Date: Monday, Oct 3.

Time: 5:40 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

