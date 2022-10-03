Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Woman Faces 51 Months In Prison For Embezzling, Defrauding EmployerTaxBuzzBethany Beach, DE
New Jersey's Antique Alley is Filled with TreasuresTravel MavenCape May County, NJ
Related
WBOC
Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center to Temporarily Close in November
SNOW HILL, Md. - Starting next month. the Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center will be temporarily closed for 90 days as repairs and upgrades are made to the waste & recycling center. The Worcester County Commissioners announced that, starting November 7th, the facility on Holly Road will close while...
WTOP
Where’s the beach? Ian washed away lots of Mid-Atlantic sand
The damage from Hurricane Ian was obviously the worst by far in Florida, but the storm had an impact in the D.C. area, swallowing up and washing away lots of sand at some of the region’s favorite beaches. In Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach, which saw a nor’easter erode much of...
Cape Gazette
Flooding hits Milton hard
Heavy rainstorms in the wake of Hurricane Ian hit downtown Milton particularly hard, especially on Union Street near the library. On the night of Oct. 3, water piled up near the intersection of Union and Magnolia streets. Town Manager Kristy Rogers said three streets had to be closed: Chandler, Front and Magnolia streets, especially during high tides. Rogers said she doesn't know exactly how much rain Milton got, but as people filed out of town council’s Oct. 3 meeting, they were greeted by sidewalks and streets that were ankle deep in water.
WBOC
Serious Pedestrian Accident in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.-A woman was critically injured in an apparent pedestrian crash Thursday evening, according to officials. Ocean City Fire Department officials say it happened on the 11000 block of Gray's Corner Road in Berlin. They say a woman was walking her dog when the crash occurred. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. WBOC has also been told by officials that law enforcement is investigating this incident as a possible hit and run.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Dispatch
Ocean City Offers Help To Pop-Up Rally’s New Destination
OCEAN CITY – While Ocean City was spared the brunt of the unsanctioned pop-up motor vehicle event last month, resort officials are reaching out to the New Jersey community that has apparently become the new destination. For years, the last week in September has been known for the disturbing...
delawarepublic.org
Milford city council considers loitering ordinance amid discussions about panhandling
Milford City Council is considering whether to pursue an ordinance that would indirectly prohibit people from panhandling on road medians near intersections. When searching for a way to respond to the increasing number of people asking for money at Milford intersections, the city looked elsewhere in Delaware for a viable model.
WMDT.com
Sand dunes holding up in Rehoboth Beach, visitors checking out the view
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., – In the first state, the remnants of Hurricane Ian are still being felt. Waves were crashing harder than normal and the winds were intense too but that didn’t stop visitors from checking out the unusual appearance. It is a hazard, however, officials aren’t too concerned about storm damage in the town.
Cape Gazette
Under Contract - Beautiful home in Wolfe Pointe
A beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
shorelocalnews.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OCEAN CITY – Fall Block Party and Fireworks Set for Saturday
Ocean City’s premier autumn event – the Fall Block Party – will go off rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. More than 400 crafters, food vendors and entertainers will line a mile of downtown Asbury Avenue between Fifth Street and 14th Street. The Block Party helps draw tens of thousands of people to Ocean City for Columbus Day Weekend.
WBAL Radio
Some Ocean City roads are closed due to remnants of Hurricane Ian
In Ocean City, a number of roadways are still shut down on Tuesday due to coastal flooding. Second Seventh Street and parts of Philadelphia Avenue are closed to drivers. The remnants of Hurricane Ian left behind flooding along the boardwalk, where crews used heavy equipment to push the sand off the boardwalk Monday.
WBOC
Neighbors requesting buffer ahead of new medial facility
LEWES, Del. -- Neighbors living in the Somerset Green community off of Shady Rd. are looking forward to welcoming a new medical facility to the area, but they are not looking forward to the increased traffic and disturbance it may be bring. As a solution, some residents are requesting a buffer be placed in front of their community to block the traffic.
Appraisal for rare lavender pearl found in dish served at Delaware restaurant comes back
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – You might remember, CBS Philadelphia told you about a couple that found a rare lavender pearl in a clam at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant in August. They now know how much it is worth.The Overlands of Chester County made the surprising finding and enlisted the help of the Gemological Institute of America and Philadelphia jewelry appraisers. The appraisal came back at just over $4,000.For the record, the dish at the restaurant cost $14. They almost sent it back to the chef at first, because it came with peppers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBOC
Series of Storms Impact Kent County
Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding.
Cape Gazette
Lewes named most beautiful city in America again
It comes as no surprise to the people of Lewes that their beloved city has again been named one of the most beautiful towns in America. Lewes was awarded the top prize for towns with a population of 2,000 to 5,000 people at the 2022 America in Bloom annual symposium held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in St. Louis, Mo.
shorelocalnews.com
Atlantic City encourages residents to stay home due to Flooding During Hurricane Ian Remnants
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (October 3, 2022) – The City of Atlantic is preparing for gusty winds and flooding today and tomorrow during the afternoon high tide. In response, the city on Sunday activated its flood response plan. Atlantic City residents and visitors parked in low-lying areas are being told...
oceancity.com
Ocean City Beach Patrol: Looking for Candidates
Everyone loves a sunny and safe day at the beach- especially Ocean City’s Beach Patrol. Patrolling the beach beginning the Saturday of Memorial Day all the way until the third Sunday in September after Labor Day, lifeguards are a staple of our beach days. Beach lifeguards watch over vacationers and locals alike from the OC Inlet Rock Pile all the way down to 146th street at the Maryland/ Delaware line. That’s over ten miles of beach! And on that ten mile plus shore line, swimmers are lucky enough to be protected by over 170 beach patrol members.
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
Cape Gazette
Sidewalk Sale Event
Join us Friday 10/7 and Saturday 10/8 for Rehoboth's Fall Sidewalk Sale Event. Our sales begins at 10 am both days. Shop early for best selection.
Cape Gazette
Schellville undergoing major expansion
With opening night for Schellville’s Enchanted Winter Celebration about six weeks away, construction workers and decoration designers have been busy for weeks getting the Christmas wonderland ready for its 28-night season. And the 2022 season will bring some major upgrades and additions to the popular holiday destination. The expansion will allow for 30% to 40% more people to attend.
Dining in Lewes: 10 reasons to eat downtown
In the mid-20th century, Lewes, Delaware, was known for menhaden fish factories, and locals referred to the distinct aroma as the “smell of money.” The odor kept many tourists away, which in turn kept developers from tearing down city blocks to build motels. Bicentennial-related activism — and the death of the local menhaden fishery — led to preservation initiatives and a listing ... Read More
Comments / 0