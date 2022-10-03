Read full article on original website
Biden scolds 'MAGA Republicans' after 5th Circuit Court strikes down DACA, orders no new applicants
President Joe Biden blamed Republicans in a statement after the Fifth Circuit Court determined the Obama administration lacked authority to implement the DACA program.
Biden, Harris say 'extremist Republicans' and the Supreme Court are creating a 'health care crisis'
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed a task force at the White House Tuesday, hearing from physicians who discussed the effects of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June. Biden said he created the task force in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s "fairly extreme"...
Supreme Court vacates controversial Massachusetts gun control law
The Supreme Court opened its term on Monday by vacating a ruling on a controversial Massachusetts gun control law and ordering the case to be reheard by a lower court.
Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says
The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
Joe Biden slammed for complaining about media shouting questions: 'This guy routinely hides from the press'
President Biden criticized the press for shouting questions at him while being escorted from an abortion task force, saying it doesn't happen in the rest of the world.
More than 150 House Republicans call on Biden to reject California's waiver request for green car regulations
FIRST ON FOX: Over 150 Republicans in the House of Representatives are calling on President Biden to reject California’s new radical green car regulations as the state looks to electrify its citizens’ fleet. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio., led the charge in a letter to Biden with nearly three-fourths...
LAURA INGRAHAM: This is not the first time Democrats have lied and smeared to get ahead
Host Laura Ingraham highlights how the radical Left's agenda is unraveling as midterms approach and Democrats try to hold onto power on "The Ingraham Angle."
Jen Psaki says Democrats meddling in GOP primaries about 'trying to win': 'Three-dimensional politics'
Jen Psaki told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that Democratic meddling in GOP primaries was about winning and "three-dimensional politics."
Biden ridiculed for complaining about reporters shouting questions: 'We're a free country'
Former George W. Bush White House speechwriter Marc Thiessen rejected President Biden's complaints about the press corps shouting questions at him.
Democrats Nadler, Schumer, Omar, Pressley dodge Fox News' questions on America's crime crisis
A series of high-profile Democrats dodged Fox News' Gianno Caldwell, refusing to answer questions on America's crime crisis ahead of the November elections.
VP Harris says Americans don't need to 'abandon their faith' to support abortion
Vice President Kamala Harris says supporting abortion rights does have to contradict Americans' faith.
On Podcast, Chris Cuomo rails against right for highlighting Biden gaffes: 'I don't want to hear about Biden'
Ex-CNN anchor Chris Cuomo blasted conservatives on his new podcast for highlighting President Biden's gaffes, suggesting President Trump was more gaffe prone.
Records show one third of Fetterman's days as Lt. Gov. had empty schedule for more than 3 years: AP
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has pointed to his work as the state's current lieutenant governor as he campaigns for a job in Washington, D.C., but an Associated Press review of his time in that position shows a noticeably light workload. The examination – which focused exclusively on the...
Tomi Lahren: AOC, Democrats now seeing 'real-life' consequences of border crisis
OutKick host Tomi Lahren weighed in on Democrats' backtracking on illegal immigration after Republican governors bused migrants to major cities.
Self-proclaimed 'pro-choice pastor' Democrat Sen. Warnock won't say if he supports any limits on abortion
Sen. Raphael Warnock remains silent on his exact position on abortion, after supporting the pro-abortion "Women's Health Protection Act."
Fetterman previously said he didn't want support from those who 'cheer' for Trump, hold opposing beliefs
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman previously stated that he did not want political support from those who championed ideas held by former President Donald Trump or from Americans who are not open to welcoming Syrian refugees to the United States or those who hold traditional views of marriage. The...
Biden administration wants federal government to be diversity, equity model for the nation
The Office of Personnel Management is working on diversity and equity policies for the entire government that might also serve as a template for non-government entities.
USA Today columnist mocks GOP efforts to support women: 'Suddenly realizing babies are expensive'
A USA Today columnist mocked Republican efforts to implement policies supporting women and children while advocating to put restrictions on abortion.
Biden invokes possibility of 'Armageddon' in Democratic fundraiser speech
President Joe Biden said the world hasn't been as close to "Armageddon" as it is now since John F. Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.
Hunter Biden: Twitter explodes over news federal agents have enough to file charges against president's son
Social media users commented on the news that federal charges could be brought against President Biden's controversial son Hunter after a years-long investigation.
