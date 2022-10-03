ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL

By Alek Arend
 3 days ago

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week.

The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury.

On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of his teammates, got up and ran off the field under his own power and came back a player later. He's since been diagnosed with a concussion.

Dungy calls the NFL's concussion protocols a "broken system" that needs immediate adjusting.

"Broken system," said Dungy. "I was on the sideline very close to Brate-obvious he had his bell rung. There’s a league appointed spotter in the press box who should stop play & alert the referee. Brate shouldn’t have been allowed to return until after an evaluation. Why didn’t that happen???"

He's right. There has to be more guidance here.

Hopefully more people like Tony Dungy, who have a big influence in the football world, speak up.

The health of players, both current and future, is at stake.

yagottabekiddingme
3d ago

Problem, too, is that SOME players will WANT to be out on the field until they drop dead. There's a problem with THAT, as well. At times, there are defiant players who will play 'til they're inoperable and will DO THAT unless someone can stop them. ANYTHING questionable should be pulled out of "live play" regardless of what a player THINKS of his own well-being at that moment. NO IFS, ANDS, OR BUTS.

Sharon Alexander
3d ago

ABSOLUTELY ‼️😡 I have had 4 CONCUSSIONS & Currently struggling & under a Dr'S care. I had issues from an early age that went undiagnosed & unattended to cause I was BLACK & NO DR. CARED‼️ I didn't KNOW ANY BETTER CAUSE I WANTED TO GET BACK TO WORK‼️ NO WORK, NO PAY‼️ BUT WHEN "U" KNOW BETTER, "U" DO BETTER ‼️ & THE NFL KNOWS BETTER‼️😡

Snoopy64
3d ago

I agree with Tony Dungy. Like boxing, football is a dangerous sport 😳 I'm still an Eagles Phlygir 🏈

