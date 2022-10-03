ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Aurora woman accused of starting fire at her own home to kill man inside

By Megan Jones, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
An Aurora woman is accused of setting her own house on fire intentionally to try and kill a man inside, Aurora police said. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

An Aurora woman is accused of setting her own house on fire intentionally to try and kill a man inside, police said.

Joanne J. Burgess, 73, of the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson, police said in a news release.

The fire was reported to 911 around 7 p.m. Saturday. After a preliminary investigation, Aurora police detectives believe that the woman intentionally started the fire in her own home to try to kill a man inside the house.

The man had minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital, police said.

Burgess was arrested, according to police, but information was not immediately available on if she had a bail hearing.

