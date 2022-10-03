ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: Josh Jacobs, Miles Sanders hit the ground running in Week 4

By Tony Holm
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The nature of the NFL season is a series of ebbs and flows. There are good weeks and bad weeks. But just when you think a particular player may have worn out his welcome in one place, one big game could change the picture dramatically.

That might be the case for a couple of fourth-year running backs who set career highs in rushing yards on Sunday.

WEEK 4 WINNERS, LOSERS: Eagles pass major test, Ravens can't find finishing kick

These players saw their fantasy values increase or decrease most based on their performances in Week 4:

Sizzlers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lru3d_0iKT9If600
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs waltzes into the end zone for the second of his two touchdowns on Sunday vs. the Broncos. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports

RB Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders have nothing to lose by riding Jacobs, who's likely in his final season in Vegas. The rub is, Jacobs is starting to show he may be worth a big-money deal, racking up 175 total yards and a pair of touchdowns vs. Denver.

RB Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles: Sanders filled the bell cow role, rushing 27 times, scoring twice and totaling 156 yards from scrimmage.

RB Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: He's been relatively quiet so far, given his early average draft position, but a three-TD performance against Houston was a gentle reminder that Ekeler can still explode for huge games.

RB Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks: Looking much like he did at the end of last season, Penny ran wild with 151 yards on the ground and two touchdowns in a high-scoring affair.

TE T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions: In the shootout vs. Seattle, Hockenson erupted for eight catches, 179 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Even though starting wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark didn't play, Hockenson showed he can be a go-to receiver as well.

Fizzlers

RB Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars: To be fair, backfield mate James Robinson didn't fare any better but Etienne was quiet again with just 32 rushing yards and no contributions in the receiving game.

WR Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers: The 6-4 Claypool was targeted just twice against the Jets, catching neither pass. Not even a quarterback change seems likely to get him back on track.

WR Julio Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Bucs' ailing receivers are slowly getting healthy, but the lost time has put Jones firmly behind WR3 Russell Gage in the pecking order.

WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens: What's most troublesome for Bateman is that he's been targeted often (22 times in four games) but only has 11 receptions. That's not a stat that instills confidence.

WR Jarvis Landry, New Orleans Saints: Landry appears to be fading out of the New Orleans offense, as each week has been quieter than the last. His latest effort: two targets, two catches, 7 yards.

Tony Holm, FantasySharks.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: Josh Jacobs, Miles Sanders hit the ground running in Week 4

