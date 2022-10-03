Read full article on original website
tk responsibility
3d ago
they didn't carry any insurance up there?? I don't understand why they need private money to fix their business??????
Me Nards
3d ago
Strange. Don't you have to have insurance for things like that? I know that I have to have home insurance, so doesn't a business have to have insurance? Just a thought. Must suck not have your business insured enough to pay for it. It's almost like they're cutting corners, or they plan on playing on people's sympathy & nostalgia to pay for what proper insurance would have covered.
Inside Indiana Business
Dekalb County drive-in owners hope to replace storm-damaged screen
The owners of a 70-year-old drive-in theater in northeast Indiana are looking for helping to restore the massive screen that was hit by a powerful storm in August. Our partners at WPTA-TV report the Auburn-Garrett Drive-in’s Facebook page says it will cost at least $300,000 to replace the screen and the support structure.
Fox17
NB M-66 resumes normal traffic flow after crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — M-66 has resumed normal traffic flow after a crash. Calhoun County dispatchers say the crash happened in the northbound lanes at Columbia Avenue. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
WNDU
I&M restores power in northwest Elkhart after hundreds of outages were reported
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power reported an outage near Elkhart High School Thursday afternoon that impacted hundreds of customers. At 2:30 p.m., more than 850 customers were impacted. That number has significantly dropped to less than 100 customers by 5 p.m. By 7:30 p.m., that number was in the single digits.
E-Waste & Recycling Handling To Change In Fort Wayne
The Allen County Department of Environmental Management’s (ACDEM) Electronic Recycling Program hosted at OmniSource is ending. Residents have until 12 Noon Saturday, October 29th to take electronics to OmniSource located at 1430 Meyer Road for electronic recycling. OmniSource has been a steward to our community by hosting this program...
wfft.com
Electric Works job fair looking to staff Union Street Market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- In preparation for next months opening, the Union Street Market hosted a job fair. Market director Ermin Husidic said the job fair is important for helping employ local small businesses. "Within the job market it provides a lot of employment opportunities for folks within the...
WANE-TV
Brightpoint prepares heating and electric bill aid for winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brightpoint has opened the application period for its energy assistance program (EAP) for this year. Applying for the EAP also automatically applies you for the Inflation Supplement if your application is approved before May 15. With the supplement, approved customers will get $250 towards their heating bills and another $250 towards their electric bills for the accounts that Brightpoint has on file.
wfft.com
Freeze Watch Saturday Morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne business catches fire overnight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Heavy smoke filled the air early Friday morning after a fire sparked at a business in northeast Fort Wayne. Dispatched confirmed to WANE 15 that fire crews responded to the area of North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.
wfft.com
Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
hometownstations.com
ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study
Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
Pup stuck no more: Dog trapped in Defiance County pipe saved
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple first responders in Defiance County worked together to save a dog stuck in a pipe Tuesday afternoon. The dog, Ozzy, was shown with just its head and neck sticking out of a pipe on the side of a road in a picture posted to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
wfft.com
Rich's Auto Center to host Humane Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry fundraiser, Charlie's Birthday Bash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Rich’s Auto Center, at 2135 Sandpoint Rd., will host a birthday party for Charlie, the auto shop dog to raise money for the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1 - 4 p.m. and is open...
Inside Indiana Business
Goodwill of Northeast Indiana names CEO
Fort Wayne-based Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana has selected Kevin Morse as its next president and chief executive officer. Morse currently serves as director of disability initiatives for Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Goodwill says in his current role, Morse has collaborated with the organization in the past. He also served...
wfft.com
Traffic Alert: Crash at Hillegas and Butler
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - People should avoid the area of Hillegas and Butler roads due to an accident. Crews are currently at the scene and traffic will be impacted.
WANE-TV
SUV hits woman standing in Steuben roadway
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Angola woman was hospitalized with critical injuries after police said she was struck by an SUV as she was standing in a Steuben County roadway before dawn Thursday. Steuben County sheriff’s deputies were called just before 7 a.m. to the 300 block of...
WANE-TV
As Northeast Indiana grows to 1 million residents, the biggest hurdle is housing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — New residents are coming from Michigan, Ohio and especially Illinois to live in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana. They are seeking new jobs, a more affordable lifestyle that sees their paycheck stretch further and better housing. “Northeast Indiana is doing extraordinarily well compared to...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 248 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 117,392 cases and 1,194 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
WANE-TV
Wabash County voters will decide on high school consolidation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Voters in the Metropolitan School District of Wabash County will head to the polls in November to vote on whether they want to consolidate two high schools in the area. During a public meeting Wednesday night, community members learned that if the $115,000,000 project...
wfft.com
Start Something Big: Meet the new Chief Administrative Officer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – A big change for Big Brothers Big Sisters, but maybe not as big for their new Chief Administrative Officer Steve Snodgrass. He’s got 20 years of experience working with kids in schools, most recently as principal of New Haven Intermediate School. And he...
WANE-TV
Allen County Department of Health approves reopening of Golden Corral after closing restaurant due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Department of Health (DOH) reopened the Golden Corral in Fort Wayne off Lima Road after briefly closing the restaurant Tuesday due to finding cockroaches in multiple areas of the restaurant, according to DOH documents. The DOH said it received a complaint...
