ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, IN

Comments / 5

tk responsibility
3d ago

they didn't carry any insurance up there?? I don't understand why they need private money to fix their business??????

Reply
5
Me Nards
3d ago

Strange. Don't you have to have insurance for things like that? I know that I have to have home insurance, so doesn't a business have to have insurance? Just a thought. Must suck not have your business insured enough to pay for it. It's almost like they're cutting corners, or they plan on playing on people's sympathy & nostalgia to pay for what proper insurance would have covered.

Reply
3
Related
Inside Indiana Business

Dekalb County drive-in owners hope to replace storm-damaged screen

The owners of a 70-year-old drive-in theater in northeast Indiana are looking for helping to restore the massive screen that was hit by a powerful storm in August. Our partners at WPTA-TV report the Auburn-Garrett Drive-in’s Facebook page says it will cost at least $300,000 to replace the screen and the support structure.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
The Waynedale News

E-Waste & Recycling Handling To Change In Fort Wayne

The Allen County Department of Environmental Management’s (ACDEM) Electronic Recycling Program hosted at OmniSource is ending. Residents have until 12 Noon Saturday, October 29th to take electronics to OmniSource located at 1430 Meyer Road for electronic recycling. OmniSource has been a steward to our community by hosting this program...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Garrett, IN
Auburn, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Business
Auburn, IN
Business
City
Auburn, IN
wfft.com

Electric Works job fair looking to staff Union Street Market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- In preparation for next months opening, the Union Street Market hosted a job fair. Market director Ermin Husidic said the job fair is important for helping employ local small businesses. "Within the job market it provides a lot of employment opportunities for folks within the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Brightpoint prepares heating and electric bill aid for winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brightpoint has opened the application period for its energy assistance program (EAP) for this year. Applying for the EAP also automatically applies you for the Inflation Supplement if your application is approved before May 15. With the supplement, approved customers will get $250 towards their heating bills and another $250 towards their electric bills for the accounts that Brightpoint has on file.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Freeze Watch Saturday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne business catches fire overnight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Heavy smoke filled the air early Friday morning after a fire sparked at a business in northeast Fort Wayne. Dispatched confirmed to WANE 15 that fire crews responded to the area of North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Babbitt
wfft.com

Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study

Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive In#Engagements#Charity#Selby Screens
Inside Indiana Business

Goodwill of Northeast Indiana names CEO

Fort Wayne-based Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana has selected Kevin Morse as its next president and chief executive officer. Morse currently serves as director of disability initiatives for Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Goodwill says in his current role, Morse has collaborated with the organization in the past. He also served...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

SUV hits woman standing in Steuben roadway

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Angola woman was hospitalized with critical injuries after police said she was struck by an SUV as she was standing in a Steuben County roadway before dawn Thursday. Steuben County sheriff’s deputies were called just before 7 a.m. to the 300 block of...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WANE-TV

Wabash County voters will decide on high school consolidation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Voters in the Metropolitan School District of Wabash County will head to the polls in November to vote on whether they want to consolidate two high schools in the area. During a public meeting Wednesday night, community members learned that if the $115,000,000 project...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Start Something Big: Meet the new Chief Administrative Officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – A big change for Big Brothers Big Sisters, but maybe not as big for their new Chief Administrative Officer Steve Snodgrass. He’s got 20 years of experience working with kids in schools, most recently as principal of New Haven Intermediate School. And he...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy