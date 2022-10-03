FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brightpoint has opened the application period for its energy assistance program (EAP) for this year. Applying for the EAP also automatically applies you for the Inflation Supplement if your application is approved before May 15. With the supplement, approved customers will get $250 towards their heating bills and another $250 towards their electric bills for the accounts that Brightpoint has on file.

