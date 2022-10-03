Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Florida mother credits Publix employee for brightening daughter’s 3rd birthday after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida mother wants the world to know that a little extra customer service goes a long way when Mother Nature turns everything upside down a few days before your daughter’s third birthday. Caroline Rollins, who lives in Fort Myers, shared via Facebook her...
NBC Miami
‘Like a Bomb Went Off': Bonita Springs Family Among Many Who Lost Everything in Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida, families were getting a first look at the destruction the powerful storm left behind. At one mobile home park in Bonita Beach, a barrier island just south of where Ian made landfall last Wednesday, the storm surge wiped away the entire community.
Pediatric patients evacuated from Fort Myers hospital now being treated in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pediatric patients at a Fort Myers children's hospital were abruptly evacuated in the days following Hurricane Ian. After the building started to flood, about two dozen children were transported from Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Fire destroys Fort Myers home on Shriver Drive
A fire broke out at 2730 Shriver Drive in Fort Myers Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. and firefighters from five departments worked to put it out.
Florida mom uses plastic bin to protect infant son as Hurricane Ian floods neighborhood
Never wake a sleeping child, especially an infant tucked in a plastic tub to protect him from drowning in the rage of Hurricane Ian.
10NEWS
Fort Myers man living in shelter after Hurricane Ian destroys his home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jeremiah Tolbert is living in a shelter nearly a week after Hurricane Ian destroyed his home and belongings in Fort Myers. He decided to ride out the storm at home because he wanted to make sure his roommate, who didn’t want to leave, would be okay. She is 60 years old and recovering from cancer.
Tampa-based K-9 rescue team finds survivor in rubble 4 days after Hurricane Ian
A Tampa-based search and rescue K-9 and his handler returned home after pulling a trapped survivor from Ian’s wreckage days after the storm struck Fort Myers.
Bonita Springs community rallies around café owner who lost everything in Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The community of Bonita Springs is rallying around each other as recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Ian. People have lost everything in the area, from cars, homes and boats. Others have lost businesses they have worked hard to built up, including the Green Cup Cafe, started two years ago, during the […]
Click10.com
Facebook post for help during Hurricane Ian answered by family who rescued 87-year-old man
NAPLES, Fla. – Heather Donlan is extremely grateful for what strangers did for her elderly father, who was in need of help during Hurricane Ian. “It’s extraordinary,” she said. “What they did in the middle of the storm for my family, it shows the goodness is there.”
Coast Guard has reunion with Hurricane Ian survivor
FORT MYERS, Fla. — One man was reunited with the rescue crew who saved him from his boat after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. David Littlefield was found near Pine Island Sound after sending a mayday when his boat began taking on water and was aground, a news release says.
Beach Beacon
Big Storm Brewing and others rally to help Hurricane Ian victims
CLEARWATER — When Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida, Justin Poppa couldn’t sit by and do nothing. His brother, who lives in Naples, lost his home. His Big Storm Brewing taproom in Cape Coral avoided major damage, but its employees suffered through the storm. Poppa braved the traffic and...
Family of Zolfo Springs man who went missing during Hurricane Ian holds onto hope
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — Search and rescue crews in Hardee County recovered two more bodies on Tuesday, authorities say. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine if one body found in floodwaters was a person from inside an SUV that was swept away amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Fort Myers church serves more than 10,000 hot meals to residents in 4 days
A Southwest Florida church has served more than 10,000 hot meals since Hurricane Ian struck the Gulf Coast last week.
10NEWS
Son swims through flooded streets to rescue his 84-year-old mother
NAPLES, Fla. — Johnny Lauder hunkered down inside his Naples home during Hurricane Ian. His home quickly began to take on water. Lauder’s son called his 84-year-old grandmother who was staying inside her home nearby. She is disabled and is in a wheelchair. When he was finally able...
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers restaurants race to reopen after Hurricane Ian
Downtown Fort Myers businesses held steady from the furious winds of Hurricane Ian, but they were deluged by the storm’s surge of water. On Day 7 after the storm ripped across Southwest Florida, First Street had garbage and storm debris littered across the sidewalks. Ford’s Garage and Capone’s, popular...
wuft.org
‘Liveaboard’ survived Hurricane Ian on boat in storm-tossed marina; it nearly killed him
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Danny Ross has at least three lives. His life was nearly jolted out of him when he was struck by lightning. He came close to taking his last breath after suffering a punctured lung in a car wreck in the ‘80s. It almost washed away aboard a boat where Ross sought shelter from Hurricane Ian.
Farm in Myakka City damaged in hurricane and in need of help
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — People are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. For one farm in Myakka City, it’s been a challenge. The couple who owns and operates Myakka Trail Rides farm lost some animals in the flood waters and a lot of their farm was damaged.
Parts of Fort Myers could be without power for a month
As residents all across the state of Florida continue to recover from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, parts of the city of Fort Myers could be without electricity for as much as a month.
‘It’s going to take another 20 years’: Residents all too familiar with disaster face lengthy recovery after Ian
Eighteen years were barely enough for the St. James City residents to recover from Hurricane Charley. Some said they don’t think their homes could endure another disaster like Ian. The St. James City community felt they had just recovered from Hurricane Charley when Hurricane Ian hit them last week.
Pine Islanders say Lee County Sheriff’s Office threatened to arrest “Cajun Navy” hurricane volunteers
When Hurricane Ian slammed into Pine Island at 155 mph Tuesday, the “Things to do in Pine Island” Facebook page creators and administrators Jennifer and Kevin Russell knew they were going to be up all night making sure their friends and neighbors had a way to communicate and search out information.
