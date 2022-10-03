ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

10NEWS

Fort Myers man living in shelter after Hurricane Ian destroys his home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jeremiah Tolbert is living in a shelter nearly a week after Hurricane Ian destroyed his home and belongings in Fort Myers. He decided to ride out the storm at home because he wanted to make sure his roommate, who didn’t want to leave, would be okay. She is 60 years old and recovering from cancer.
FORT MYERS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Coast Guard has reunion with Hurricane Ian survivor

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One man was reunited with the rescue crew who saved him from his boat after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. David Littlefield was found near Pine Island Sound after sending a mayday when his boat began taking on water and was aground, a news release says.
FORT MYERS, FL
Beach Beacon

Big Storm Brewing and others rally to help Hurricane Ian victims

CLEARWATER — When Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida, Justin Poppa couldn’t sit by and do nothing. His brother, who lives in Naples, lost his home. His Big Storm Brewing taproom in Cape Coral avoided major damage, but its employees suffered through the storm. Poppa braved the traffic and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
10NEWS

Son swims through flooded streets to rescue his 84-year-old mother

NAPLES, Fla. — Johnny Lauder hunkered down inside his Naples home during Hurricane Ian. His home quickly began to take on water. Lauder’s son called his 84-year-old grandmother who was staying inside her home nearby. She is disabled and is in a wheelchair. When he was finally able...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers restaurants race to reopen after Hurricane Ian

Downtown Fort Myers businesses held steady from the furious winds of Hurricane Ian, but they were deluged by the storm’s surge of water. On Day 7 after the storm ripped across Southwest Florida, First Street had garbage and storm debris littered across the sidewalks. Ford’s Garage and Capone’s, popular...
FORT MYERS, FL
