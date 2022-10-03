ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Vail Resorts making the switch to Hands-Free digital passes

By TownLift // Trevor Redd Smith
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hR3ZF_0iKT874Z00

COLORADO — In a press release from September 28, Vail Resorts announced a plan to move away from physical passes and lift tickets. They will implement technology that will allow guests to store their pass or lift ticket directly on their phone. The new feature will be tested during the 2022/23 North American winter season, with plans for a full rollout during the 2023/24 season.

Hands free, digital tickets will allow guests to hit the slope immediately after buying their ticket online. They will not have to go to the ticket window, wait for a pass, or even remove their phone from their pocket; the program will use Bluetooth Low Energy technology that can detect their phone and digital passes even while a guest’s phone is in their pocket.

Tim April, chief information officer of Vail, said the following:

“As a company focused on investing in the future of skiing and riding, we believe that digital innovation, more than ever, will be key for delivering a great guest experience on-mountain. We are excited for the more seamless arrival experience this technology will provide for our guests and look forward to unveiling it across our resorts.”

The press release details how this technology will reduce the waste from printing plastic cards and other ticket materials, supporting Vail Resorts’ Commitment to Zero sustainability promise.

Plastic cards will still be available to guests upon request if the technology is fully rolled out in the 2023/24 season.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
TownLift

SNAPPED: Photo Friday!

SNAPPED — We are lucky to enjoy beautiful scenes of nature and a vibrant community throughout Summit and Wasatch County. Today’s story will be the first of what will be […]
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Travel Destinations#North American#Bluetooth Low Energy#Vail Resorts Commitment
TownLift

Jobs of the week, September 28

Check out this week’s jobs from local Park City employers. Work hard, play hard. Park City Nightly Rentals is hiring a Part Time Room Care Attendant. Park City Nightly Rentals […]
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
WWD

Bala Founders Discuss Wearable Wellness, Design-centric Products and Brand Expansion

In 2020, the Bala bangles revolutionized the wearable wellness space, as consumers were looking for a convenient way to get fit during the pandemic. With design at the forefront, the brand has continued to excite consumers by launching luxurious, elevated workout equipment. During WWD’s Wellness Forum last week, Bala founders and husband-and-wife duo Maximilian Kislevitz and Natalie Holloway sat down with senior beauty editor Kathryn Hopkins to discuss the future of the brand, and the key factors behind its explosive growth. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy:...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TownLift

Jobs of the week, October 5

Check out this week’s jobs from local Park City employers. Work hard, play hard. Ski Utah is hiring a Sales and Membership Manager. This is a full time position contributes […]
JOBS
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy