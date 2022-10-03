Vail Resorts making the switch to Hands-Free digital passes

COLORADO — In a press release from September 28, Vail Resorts announced a plan to move away from physical passes and lift tickets. They will implement technology that will allow guests to store their pass or lift ticket directly on their phone. The new feature will be tested during the 2022/23 North American winter season, with plans for a full rollout during the 2023/24 season.

Hands free, digital tickets will allow guests to hit the slope immediately after buying their ticket online. They will not have to go to the ticket window, wait for a pass, or even remove their phone from their pocket; the program will use Bluetooth Low Energy technology that can detect their phone and digital passes even while a guest’s phone is in their pocket.

Tim April, chief information officer of Vail, said the following:

“As a company focused on investing in the future of skiing and riding, we believe that digital innovation, more than ever, will be key for delivering a great guest experience on-mountain. We are excited for the more seamless arrival experience this technology will provide for our guests and look forward to unveiling it across our resorts.”

The press release details how this technology will reduce the waste from printing plastic cards and other ticket materials, supporting Vail Resorts’ Commitment to Zero sustainability promise.

Plastic cards will still be available to guests upon request if the technology is fully rolled out in the 2023/24 season.

