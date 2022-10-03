94% of corn at dent state

Wisconsin had 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Oct. 2, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Parts of northern Wisconsin experienced a killing frost this week, and statewide, temperatures averaged 4 degrees below normal. There was little precipitation, which allowed farmers to make progress on harvesting hay, corn silage and soybeans.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 2% very short, 14% short, 78% adequate and 6% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 1% very short, 15% short, 80% adequate and 4% surplus.

Ninety-four percent of corn had reached the dent state, eight days behind last year but six days ahead of the average.

Sixty-nine percent of corn was mature, three days behind last year but five days ahead of the average. Corn condition was 79% good to excellent statewide, up 1 percentage point from last week. Corn for silage harvest was 59% complete, 12 days behind last year and five days behind the average.

Soybeans coloring was 97%, five days behind last year but eight days ahead of the average. Soybeans dropping leaves was at 81%, five days behind last year but three days ahead of the average. Soybean harvest was 11% complete, six days behind last year and three days behind the average. Soybean condition was 76% good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from last week.

Potatoes harvested was at 65%, four days behind last year and three days behind the average.

Winter wheat planted was at 54%, one day behind last year but three days ahead of the average. Winter wheat emerged was at 35%, three days ahead of last year and five days ahead of the average.

The fourth cutting of alfalfa was reported at 94% complete, four days ahead of last year and more than two weeks ahead of the average.

Pasture condition was rated 66% good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from last week.

Fall tillage was 17% complete, one day behind last year but seven days ahead of average.