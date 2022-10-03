ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

KTVZ

5 things to know for Oct. 7: Biden pardons, Las Vegas stabbings, Iran, Trump, Amazon

The Nobel Peace Prize, one of humanity’s most coveted accolades, was jointly awarded today to human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organization Memorial, and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. This year’s announcement ranked among the most closely watched — and complicated — decisions made by the Nobel Committee in recent times due to Russia’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
POTUS
KTVZ

Two Russians detained in Alaska were seeking asylum to avoid draft

Two Russians who crossed the Bering Strait, landing on western Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island earlier this week had been seeking asylum to avoid Russia’s draft in its ongoing war on Ukraine. “The Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of...
ALASKA STATE
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

White House says there is 'no new intelligence' that Putin is 'imminently' preparing to use nuclear weapons after Biden warned we are closest to Armageddon since the Cuban Missile Crisis

The White House on Friday said there is no new intelligence that caused President Joe Biden to warn of a heightened risk of Armageddon concerning Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons. Biden told a group of wealthy donors on Thursday that Putin was not joking about using weapons of...
POTUS
KTVZ

Kelly criticizes Biden, Masters backtracks in Senate debate

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly distanced himself from President Joe Biden during his first and only debate against Republican Blake Masters on Thursday. Kelly called the U.S.-Mexico border “a mess” and says his party doesn’t understand border issues. Masters, meanwhile, tried to back away from some of the hard-line positions he took during the bruising GOP primary. He said there should be some limits on abortion but not a national ban, conceded after a few prompts that Biden was the legitimately elected president and acknowledged that he hadn’t seen evidence the 2020 vote count was rigged. The debate was a chance for Masters to reset the campaign, with polls showing he’s trailing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTVZ

Japanese journalist sentenced to 10 years in Myanmar prison, official says

A military court in Myanmar has sentenced a Japanese journalist to 10 years in prison for sedition and violating a law on electronic communications after he filmed an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat said on Thursday. Toru Kubota, 26, was arrested by plainclothes police in Yangon, where he...
POLITICS
KTVZ

Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them

A cargo ship was sailing across the Atlantic Ocean when the captain summoned two young US Merchant Marine Academy cadets to his room and gave them each a drink. Shortly thereafter, the students started feeling like something was wrong. Unbeknownst to them, their boss had spiked their drinks, according to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVZ

The Twitter-Musk trial is now on pause

The judge overseeing the acquisition dispute between Elon Musk and Twitter on Thursday ruled to pause the legal proceedings until Oct. 28 following a request from the Tesla CEO, meaning the trial that was set to begin Oct. 17 will not go ahead as planned. Twitter had opposed Musk’s motion...
BUSINESS
KTVZ

84 undocumented migrants rescued in Texas from semi-truck, according to sheriff

Eighty-four undocumented migrants have been rescued from a semi-truck in southern Texas, according to a tweet from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. A concerned citizen called in to report a semi-truck at a residence in Weslaco, Texas, according to Guerra. Weslaco is located about eight miles north of the US border with Mexico.
WESLACO, TX
KTVZ

Opinion: The Fed doesn’t have a choice anymore. Get ready for a recession

Opinion by Gad Levanon for CNN Business Perspectives. To many economists and analysts, the US economy has represented a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly, and some argue, even entered a recession. On the other hand, overall employment growth has been much stronger than normal.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Shock, questions after gruesome killing of gay Palestinian

JERUSALEM (AP) — The severed head and decapitated torso of a 25-year-old Palestinian were discovered on the side of a road in the occupied West Bank, police said Friday, confirming gruesome details of a killing that shocked Palestinian society. But accounts that the victim, Ahmad Abu Murkhiyeh, was a...
WORLD

