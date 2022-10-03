Read full article on original website
Biden offers stark ‘Armageddon’ warning on the dangers of Putin’s nuclear threats
President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered a stark warning about the dangers behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats as Moscow continues to face military setbacks in Ukraine. “First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat of the use (of a) nuclear weapon if in...
US issues new sanctions on Iran over violent crackdown on protests and internet shutdown
The United States issued sanctions on seven senior Iranian officials Thursday over the Iranian government’s violent crackdown on mass protests and restrictions on internet access in the country. The massive protests sweeping Iran were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman detained by the...
5 things to know for Oct. 7: Biden pardons, Las Vegas stabbings, Iran, Trump, Amazon
The Nobel Peace Prize, one of humanity’s most coveted accolades, was jointly awarded today to human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organization Memorial, and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. This year’s announcement ranked among the most closely watched — and complicated — decisions made by the Nobel Committee in recent times due to Russia’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Two Russians detained in Alaska were seeking asylum to avoid draft
Two Russians who crossed the Bering Strait, landing on western Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island earlier this week had been seeking asylum to avoid Russia’s draft in its ongoing war on Ukraine. “The Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of...
Why is North Korea firing so many missiles — and should the West be worried?
Tensions are running high in the Korean Peninsula, as the United States and its allies respond to North Korea’s flurry of recent missile tests — including one that flew over neighboring Japan without warning. North Korea has fired six missiles in the past two weeks — a prolific...
White House says there is 'no new intelligence' that Putin is 'imminently' preparing to use nuclear weapons after Biden warned we are closest to Armageddon since the Cuban Missile Crisis
The White House on Friday said there is no new intelligence that caused President Joe Biden to warn of a heightened risk of Armageddon concerning Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons. Biden told a group of wealthy donors on Thursday that Putin was not joking about using weapons of...
Human rights advocates from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus share Nobel Peace Prize
Human rights groups from Russia and Ukraine — Memorial and the Center for Civil Liberties — have won the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022, along with the jailed Belarusian advocate Ales Bialiatski. The new laureates were honored for “an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses...
Federal prosecutors weighing charges on two fronts in Hunter Biden investigation
Federal prosecutors believe they could charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement but a final decision still has not yet been made by the US attorney in Delaware, according to sources familiar with the matter. The case against Biden narrowed earlier this year, and was a matter...
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says it’s ‘more likely than not’ US will enter recession
Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Thursday it’s “more likely than not” the US will enter a recession, calling it a consequence of the “excesses the economy has been through.”. “Historical experience suggests that the kind of inflation we have rarely returns to normal levels...
Republicans called Biden’s infrastructure program ‘socialism.’ Then they asked for money.
Last November, GOP Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota released a statement slamming the passage of the freshly approved infrastructure law he referred to as “President Biden’s multi-trillion dollar socialist wish list.”. Then in June, Emmer — the House Republican campaign chairman leading attacks on Democrats for supporting the...
Kelly criticizes Biden, Masters backtracks in Senate debate
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly distanced himself from President Joe Biden during his first and only debate against Republican Blake Masters on Thursday. Kelly called the U.S.-Mexico border “a mess” and says his party doesn’t understand border issues. Masters, meanwhile, tried to back away from some of the hard-line positions he took during the bruising GOP primary. He said there should be some limits on abortion but not a national ban, conceded after a few prompts that Biden was the legitimately elected president and acknowledged that he hadn’t seen evidence the 2020 vote count was rigged. The debate was a chance for Masters to reset the campaign, with polls showing he’s trailing.
Herschel Walker again denies abortion allegation while clarifying radio show comments
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for US Senate in Georgia, on Thursday continued to deny reporting by The Daily Beast that he paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009 and sought to clarify comments he made about the report during a radio interview earlier in the day. “This here,...
Japanese journalist sentenced to 10 years in Myanmar prison, official says
A military court in Myanmar has sentenced a Japanese journalist to 10 years in prison for sedition and violating a law on electronic communications after he filmed an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat said on Thursday. Toru Kubota, 26, was arrested by plainclothes police in Yangon, where he...
Biden’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve down sharply after Dems shut down Trump refill effort
The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is down by more than one-third under President Biden, as he's released oil to help reduce gas prices amid inflation.
Elon Musk’s deposition in Twitter dispute postponed amid revived talks to complete acquisition
Lawyers for Elon Musk and Twitter have agreed to postpone the Tesla CEO’s deposition in the court fight over their $44 billion acquisition agreement, a source familiar with the negotiations told CNN. The decision comes as the two sides renew negotiations to complete the deal. Musk’s deposition had been...
Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them
A cargo ship was sailing across the Atlantic Ocean when the captain summoned two young US Merchant Marine Academy cadets to his room and gave them each a drink. Shortly thereafter, the students started feeling like something was wrong. Unbeknownst to them, their boss had spiked their drinks, according to...
The Twitter-Musk trial is now on pause
The judge overseeing the acquisition dispute between Elon Musk and Twitter on Thursday ruled to pause the legal proceedings until Oct. 28 following a request from the Tesla CEO, meaning the trial that was set to begin Oct. 17 will not go ahead as planned. Twitter had opposed Musk’s motion...
84 undocumented migrants rescued in Texas from semi-truck, according to sheriff
Eighty-four undocumented migrants have been rescued from a semi-truck in southern Texas, according to a tweet from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. A concerned citizen called in to report a semi-truck at a residence in Weslaco, Texas, according to Guerra. Weslaco is located about eight miles north of the US border with Mexico.
Opinion: The Fed doesn’t have a choice anymore. Get ready for a recession
Opinion by Gad Levanon for CNN Business Perspectives. To many economists and analysts, the US economy has represented a paradox this year. On the one hand, GDP growth has slowed significantly, and some argue, even entered a recession. On the other hand, overall employment growth has been much stronger than normal.
Shock, questions after gruesome killing of gay Palestinian
JERUSALEM (AP) — The severed head and decapitated torso of a 25-year-old Palestinian were discovered on the side of a road in the occupied West Bank, police said Friday, confirming gruesome details of a killing that shocked Palestinian society. But accounts that the victim, Ahmad Abu Murkhiyeh, was a...
