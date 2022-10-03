ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, MN

Bring Me The News

7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall

A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
LINO LAKES, MN
camdennews.org

Mythical creatures of Minnesota

This article was written by Jen Fuller, Kroening Nature Center, North Mississippi Regional Park. In honor of Halloween, this article explores myths and truths about animals and a tall tale of a Minnesotan cryptid, a creature that is claimed to exist but never proven to exist. After learning about these myths and legends, come to Kroening Nature Center for our Animal Masquerade Party on October 30 and make a cryptid mask of your own!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Approves Rush Hollow Housing Development in 3-2 Vote

The city of Maple Grove approved a new housing development, but by a narrow margin. The vote was 3-to-2. The development called Rush Hollow would build a wide range of homes in an area north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. It includes single-family homes on bigger lots to homes on lots as small as 50 feet wide.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
MONTICELLO, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: 4-vehicle crash backs up I-494 WB in south metro

EDINA, Minn. -- A four-car crash is causing a major backup in the south metro during the morning commute Thursday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the center lane of Interstate 494 westbound is closed near Highway 100, just south of Edina.No injuries were reported, but MnDOT said traffic is delayed nearly 15 minutes while crews work to clear the crash.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more information.
EDINA, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Photos: Cute cottage in the heart of Hudson for sale

Located in the highly demanded heart of downtown Hudson, this home is a rare find. Secluded on almost a half acre of land, this cottage in the city has been updated inside and out. The huge back porch is perfect for hosting barbecues or some peaceful relaxation. The living room...
HUDSON, WI
1520 The Ticket

Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenage boy airlifted after being struck by car in Elk River

ELK RIVER, Minn. – A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to a metro hospital Tuesday evening after he was hit by a vehicle in Elk River.Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle.The boy's condition is not known, nor are the circumstances that led up to the collision.Check back for more details in this developing story.
ELK RIVER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenage boy on bike seriously injured in crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A teenager was seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon when he crashed into a car at an intersection just south of Lake Harriet.According to Minneapolis police, the crash happened at the intersection of 49th Street West and Knox Avenue South around 1:30 p.m. Officials say he was riding his bike when he struck the car. The teenager was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with potentially life-threatening injuries.Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating and there is no indication of impairment.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Landmark business struggling to stay alive

We all have them, experiences during our childhood that stand out as bigger than life memories. For generations of kids who grow up fishing with their fathers and mothers, it is the monster big fish. It can live under the pier or swim invisibly in the shadows beneath the lily pads. On drugstore postcards, it is big enough to swallow a row boat. It is the fish that weighs as much as your pet poodle, bends your pole under your boat, it is the one that always gets away.
STAR PRAIRIE, WI
valleynewslive.com

Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
CENTER CITY, MN
Bring Me The News

Rolled semi, livestock on freeway interchange in Woodbury

A crash involving a semi-trailer carrying livestock has closed the exit ramp on Interstate 694 southbound to Interstate 94 eastbound Sunday evening. At 7:03 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the ramp was expected to remain closed until about midnight. The State Patrol said it was investigating the...
WOODBURY, MN

