You Can Sleep In A Castle On A River In Minnesota...For A Price!
Minnesota has some amazing scenery all around the state. But this ROYAL property just northeast of Minneapolis looks incredible!. TV Show Says This Is “Ugliest House In Minnesota”. Yikes!. This TV show is looking for the Ugliest Houses In America. Check out why they think this Minnesota house...
Popular Apple Valley ice arena could be replaced
Apple Valley officials are asking residents to weigh in on a concept plan that proposes to transform the city's longstanding ice arena into a new indoor recreational facility – without the rink. The concept plan for the Hayes Park Ice Arena is one of many being considered as part...
bulletin-news.com
Pilot in Hermantown plane crash worked for South St. Paul flight school involved in Cottage Grove crash
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall
A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
camdennews.org
Mythical creatures of Minnesota
This article was written by Jen Fuller, Kroening Nature Center, North Mississippi Regional Park. In honor of Halloween, this article explores myths and truths about animals and a tall tale of a Minnesotan cryptid, a creature that is claimed to exist but never proven to exist. After learning about these myths and legends, come to Kroening Nature Center for our Animal Masquerade Party on October 30 and make a cryptid mask of your own!
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Approves Rush Hollow Housing Development in 3-2 Vote
The city of Maple Grove approved a new housing development, but by a narrow margin. The vote was 3-to-2. The development called Rush Hollow would build a wide range of homes in an area north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. It includes single-family homes on bigger lots to homes on lots as small as 50 feet wide.
Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion
UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
NEXT Drive: 4-vehicle crash backs up I-494 WB in south metro
EDINA, Minn. -- A four-car crash is causing a major backup in the south metro during the morning commute Thursday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the center lane of Interstate 494 westbound is closed near Highway 100, just south of Edina.No injuries were reported, but MnDOT said traffic is delayed nearly 15 minutes while crews work to clear the crash.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more information.
Gallery: Minnesota's first Sweetgreen opens, three more on the way
Sweetgreen is now open at the Galleria in Edina in the space formerly occupied by People's Organic. Photo courtesy of sweetgreen. Fast-casual salad chain sweetgreen is officially open in Minnesota. The first of the California-based company's four Twin Cities locations opened at the Galleria in Edina last month. A location...
Hudson Star-Observer
Photos: Cute cottage in the heart of Hudson for sale
Located in the highly demanded heart of downtown Hudson, this home is a rare find. Secluded on almost a half acre of land, this cottage in the city has been updated inside and out. The huge back porch is perfect for hosting barbecues or some peaceful relaxation. The living room...
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
Minnesota Associated Press Week 5 High School Football Rankings
The Cannon Falls Bombers lost last Friday to the Rochester Lourdes Eagles on a 13 yard field goal with two seconds to go in the game at Rochester. This week's Minnesota Associated Press High School Football Rankings dropped them to #6, I believe. The AP actually have Rochester Lourdes in...
fox9.com
University of Minnesota discovers ancient meteor crash site in Inver Grove Heights
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - University of Minnesota geologists discovered the site of a meteor strike in Inver Grove Heights that dates back hundreds of millions of years. In a release published last month, the university says the crater appears to be about 350 feet beneath the city...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Teenage boy airlifted after being struck by car in Elk River
ELK RIVER, Minn. – A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to a metro hospital Tuesday evening after he was hit by a vehicle in Elk River.Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle.The boy's condition is not known, nor are the circumstances that led up to the collision.Check back for more details in this developing story.
Elementary School Teacher Among Victims of Airplane Crash Near Duluth International Airport
Tragedy struck the Northland over the weekend when a small plane crashed into a Hermantown home, taking the lives of all three people on board. There were two people inside the the home at the time of the crash, neither sustaining injuries. On Monday, multiple sources have identified the victims...
Teenage boy on bike seriously injured in crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- A teenager was seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon when he crashed into a car at an intersection just south of Lake Harriet.According to Minneapolis police, the crash happened at the intersection of 49th Street West and Knox Avenue South around 1:30 p.m. Officials say he was riding his bike when he struck the car. The teenager was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with potentially life-threatening injuries.Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating and there is no indication of impairment.
Hudson Star-Observer
Landmark business struggling to stay alive
We all have them, experiences during our childhood that stand out as bigger than life memories. For generations of kids who grow up fishing with their fathers and mothers, it is the monster big fish. It can live under the pier or swim invisibly in the shadows beneath the lily pads. On drugstore postcards, it is big enough to swallow a row boat. It is the fish that weighs as much as your pet poodle, bends your pole under your boat, it is the one that always gets away.
valleynewslive.com
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
Rolled semi, livestock on freeway interchange in Woodbury
A crash involving a semi-trailer carrying livestock has closed the exit ramp on Interstate 694 southbound to Interstate 94 eastbound Sunday evening. At 7:03 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the ramp was expected to remain closed until about midnight. The State Patrol said it was investigating the...
