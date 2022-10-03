Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Students celebrate Lane Homecoming at chapel service
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students met Wednesday morning to celebrate Lane College’s Homecoming with a chapel service. For many years, Lane College has welcomed alumni, parents and friends to join their years-long tradition and offer opportunities to reconnect with memories. The chapel service was held in the CMAC Building...
WBBJ
University of Memphis-Lambuth ushers in Fall with annual concert
JACKSON, Tenn.–It’s Fall..meaning falling leaves and cooler temperatures and for one local university, it means an annual musical event. The Fall 2022 concert at University of Memphis at Lambuth got underway Thursday evening at the Hamilton Performing Arts Center on campus. Students performed some well-known classics as well as some of their own original songs.
WBBJ
Lane College names Mr. and Miss Homecoming
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local college kicks off a week of homecoming activities. Monday evening, Lane College held a special ceremony where the college’s royalty was recognized with the coronation of “Mr. and Miss Homecoming.”. Additional homecoming activities continue throughout the week, including a homecoming parade on...
WBBJ
Arrive Alive Tour visits Lane College campus
JACKSON, Tenn. — The nation’s #1 ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event makes a stop on one local college campus. Arrive Alive Tour partnered with Lane College to educate students on the impacts of driving while impaired. With the help of high-tech simulators, students experienced real life...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
University of Memphis President speaks at Jackson Rotary Club meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club hosts a special guest speaker Wednesday. This week’s speaker was University of Memphis President Dr. Bill Hardgrave. The gathering took place in Clayton Hall at First United Methodist Church in downtown Jackson. Dr. Hardgrave served as Auburn University’s Provost and Senior...
WBBJ
Clark Shaw Memorial Prayer Walk returning to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual prayer walk is returning to the Hub City. Wednesday evening, details were revealed at the Old Country Store for the 2nd annual Clark Shaw Memorial Prayer Walk. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, beginning at 8 a.m., with the walk beginning at...
WBBJ
Lane College prepares for Homecoming with midnight tradition
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students of a local college are excited to come together as they kick off their homecoming week. Lane College Student Government hosted a fun annual brunch on Sunday for their fellow students, before their takeover glow and light party. “This is the midnight breakfast, and the...
WBBJ
Jackson State to hold scholarship fundraiser at Skillet Junction
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson State Community College Foundation has announced a scholarship fundraiser at a special event this month. The fundraiser, named Tacos, Tecates & Scholarships, will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, October 13 at Skillet Junction. Guests can enjoy street tacos, drinks and a night...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
October programs at Jackson-Madison County Library
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs to enjoy this October for people of all ages. BookTok Book Talks (New Program) October 25 at 6:00 pm at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. Game Nights. Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 pm on October...
WBBJ
City of Jackson holds ‘pop-up event’ to showcase services to the public
JACKSON, Tenn.–The city of Jackson hosts a pop up event Thursday to help the community get acquainted with city leaders and the services they offer. City leaders and various department heads set up booths in front of the Soul Collective Jackson Station. Among these booths were representatives from the Jackson Police Department, the City of Jackson Mayor’s office, Building and Housing Codes Department, and Animal Control.
WBBJ
‘Charlotte’s Web’ takes the stage in Jackson this week
JACKSON, Tenn. — A timeless tale about a lovable pig named Wilbur is coming to a Hub City stage this week. The Ned Children and Teen Theatre is presenting “Charlotte’s Web” this Thursday through Saturday. Based on the classic children’s book by E.B. White, the story...
WBBJ
Jackson church gives back to hurricane victims
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hurricane Ian swept over many parts of Southwest Florida, including Fort Myers. The storm left residents displaced and without resources. After seeing the devastation many people want to know what they can do to help. Terry Hunley is the pastor of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
2-day event, Fall Plant Sale underway at Jackson’s UT Gardens
JACKSON, Tenn. — Seasons are changing and it’s time to upgrade the garden for the fall. Thursday morning, the University of Tennessee Gardens in Jackson began a two-day event titled “Fall in the Garden,” inviting the community to visit the gardens and learn more about planting.
WBBJ
Opposition continues as injunction is filed on Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — The controversy continues for a locally planned event. Representative Chris Todd, along with a group of local pastors, have confirmed they filed an injunction Tuesday. The injunction is against the City of Jackson regarding the drag show with the 3rd Annual Jackson Pride event. “We don’t...
WBBJ
Habitat for Humanity talks ‘Aging in Place’ program for seniors
JACKSON, Tenn. — Habitat for Humanity seeks to help senior citizens through their “Aging in Place” program. Jackson Habitat for Humanity has kicked off the program. The program allocated state funds to support senior citizens by repairing their homes. This program not only repairs their houses, but...
WBBJ
Dr. Jerry Woods to run for City of Jackson Mayor next year
JACKSON, Tenn. — Dr. Jerry Woods has announced his candidacy for the 2023 City of Jackson Mayoral Race. Woods ran against current Jackson Mayor Scott Conger in 2019. Woods held a media conference Thursday morning, and he says he plans to focus on improving education in the city. “To...
WBBJ
UT Gardens hosting Fall Plant Sale this week in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — UT Gardens is preparing to host their Fall Plant Sale at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center in Jackson. The event will not only have plants for sale, but will also be educational. The plant sale will also feature a speaker, two tours of the...
WBBJ
Maurice Bryant
Visitation for the late will be from 11 am to 5 pm on Friday, October 14th. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 15th at 12 pm. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. For any further inquires...
WBBJ
Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Bond McKelvy
Services for Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Bond McKelvy, age 77 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Macedonia Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. She...
WBBJ
Milan Fall Festival coming to Main Street this Saturday
MILAN, Tenn. — The City of Milan is preparing to host their 2022 Fall Festival this Saturday, October 8. A yearly tradition for Milan, the festival is held annually on the second weekend in October. The event offers a wide variety of activities, including the Miss Milan Fall Festival...
Comments / 0