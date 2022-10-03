JACKSON, Tenn.–The city of Jackson hosts a pop up event Thursday to help the community get acquainted with city leaders and the services they offer. City leaders and various department heads set up booths in front of the Soul Collective Jackson Station. Among these booths were representatives from the Jackson Police Department, the City of Jackson Mayor’s office, Building and Housing Codes Department, and Animal Control.

