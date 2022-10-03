ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFOX 14

CBP officers seize $600K worth of cocaine at Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing seized 55.45 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $600,000. The seizure took place on Tuesday, when a 46-year-old male, U.S. citizen arrived from...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Extradition#Port Of Entry#Violent Crime#Cbp
KFOX 14

Police respond to robbery, shooting at Family Dollar in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in the Lower Valley Thursday night. Police said someone shot up in the air at the store located at 6501 Alamedaand got away with money. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The family of a migrant authorities say was shot to death in Texas by two brothers — including one who was the warden of a detention facility with a history of abuse allegations — are demanding more information this week, as the two men charged in the killing were released from jail.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOX 14

One person detained in south central El Paso fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso firefighters were at the scene of a fire in South Central El Paso Wednesday morning. This happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the 5700 block of Alameda. Our crews saw several fire units on the scene. El Paso fire dispatchers confirm that...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy