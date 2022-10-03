Read full article on original website
Related
KFOX 14
2 Texas men accused of shooting 2 migrants in Hudspeth County re-arrested
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The twin brothers linked to the fatal shooting of a migrant were re-arrested. The men identified as Michael Sheppard and Mark Sheppard, both 60 years old, are expected to appear in front of a judge Wednesday for new bond hearings. Both men turned themselves...
KFOX 14
CBP officers seize $600K worth of cocaine at Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing seized 55.45 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $600,000. The seizure took place on Tuesday, when a 46-year-old male, U.S. citizen arrived from...
KFOX 14
Woman accused of kidnapping baby previously offered migrant mother ride to bus station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso woman accused of kidnapping a baby allegedly offered the baby's mother, who was a migrant, a ride to the bus station before taking the baby, the federal complaint states. The FBI was notified by the St. Petersburg Police Department on Sept....
KFOX 14
Sister of migrant man shot, killed in Hudspeth County says he wanted better future
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 spoke with the sister of the migrant who was shot and killed in Hudspeth County last week. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the woman migrant shot and injured was identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
FBI: Migrant shot at Ysleta Border Patrol Station was armed with 'edged weapon'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation of El Paso identified a migrant man who was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in east El Paso Tuesday afternoon. The FBI said 33-year-old, Manuel Gonzalez-Moran, a Mexican national, was taken to the hospital and...
KFOX 14
2 Texas men accused of shooting 2 migrants released from El Paso County Jail
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The two men accused of shooting two migrants in Hudspeth County were released from the El Paso County Jail on Monday. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the twin brothers are being held at the Hudspeth County Jail, where one of them used to work.
KFOX 14
El Paso CBP officers seize several pounds of narcotics at El Paso ports of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized several pounds of drugs at El Paso ports of entry in two days. They seized 17.21 pounds of fentanyl, 13.62 pounds of methamphetamine and 10.75 pounds of cocaine.
KFOX 14
Migrant in custody dies after being shot at US Border Patrol station in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting at a U.S. Border Patrol station in east El Paso is under investigation Tuesday afternoon. A migrant who was in custody was shot, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Officials with the El Paso FBI confirmed the man in custody died...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
Attorney explains what is needed for a case to be considered a hate crime
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The family of Jesús Sepúlveda is demanding justice after he was shot and killed on Sept. 27 in Hudspeth county. Investigators said the suspects, Mark and Mike Sheppard, fired at him and another woman identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo while at a watering hole.
KFOX 14
Police respond to robbery, shooting at Family Dollar in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in the Lower Valley Thursday night. Police said someone shot up in the air at the store located at 6501 Alamedaand got away with money. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway,...
KFOX 14
Migrants shot in Hudspeth County were from Mexico, Mexican Consulate in El Paso says
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The two migrants who were reportedly shot by two men in Hudspeth County were from Mexico, according to The Mexican Consulate in El Paso. Michael and Mark Sheppard were arrested Thursday after authorities said one of them opened fire, killing one man and shooting...
KFOX 14
Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The family of a migrant authorities say was shot to death in Texas by two brothers — including one who was the warden of a detention facility with a history of abuse allegations — are demanding more information this week, as the two men charged in the killing were released from jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
Bond reduced for gang member involved in Edith Drive shooting in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that left a teen injured in a Lower Valley residential neighborhood appeared for a bond hearing. Dante Angel Favela was arrested in the Summer in connection to a shooting on June 1 in the 100 block...
KFOX 14
Man barricaded in home after police attempt to serve warrant, Las Cruces PD spokesman says
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man barricaded himself in a home in Las Cruces Tuesday, according to a Las Cruces Police Department spokesperson. Police responded to a trailer home near the 6000 block of Sunny Lane to serve a warrant, the spokesperson said. New Mexico State Police was...
KFOX 14
Man accused of killing Las Cruces businessman to face another retrial; sentenced to prison
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of killing a Las Cruces businessman Oscar Amezquita in May of 2020 was sentenced on Friday for aggravated burglary, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and tampering with evidence charges. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, was found guilty of the charges during his...
KFOX 14
El Paso DA denies allegations in petition for her removal; looks to recoup legal fees
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales submitted a court filing Thursday that includes her response to a petition that calls for her removal. In the filing, Rosales denied the claims made by Omar Carmona who filed the petition. "Petitioner [Carmona] has wholly failed to...
KFOX 14
Date set for prosecution to decide whether it will seek death penalty for Patrick Crusius
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadline date has been set to decide whether the federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the El Paso Walmart shooter. Both the prosecution and the defense proposed the deadline date to be January 17, 2023. A federal court ordered both parties...
KFOX 14
One person detained in south central El Paso fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso firefighters were at the scene of a fire in South Central El Paso Wednesday morning. This happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the 5700 block of Alameda. Our crews saw several fire units on the scene. El Paso fire dispatchers confirm that...
KFOX 14
City sets up cots at El Paso airport for migrants awaiting flights overnight
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is setting up cots for migrants inside an area at the "La Placita" room at El Paso Airport, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta confirmed. She said this was done to help address the migrants who have been staying at the...
KFOX 14
Several drivers say their tires popped while driving on Doniphan in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several drivers said their cars were damaged Thursday night after they drove over what appeared to be rebar sticking out of the road in the Upper Valley Thursday. Drivers reported that their tires popped while driving east on Doniphan near Redd Road around 9...
Comments / 0