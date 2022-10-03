ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Florida deputy shot during dog attack

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 3 days ago

PALM BEACH, COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a bullet struck a deputy during a dog attack on Monday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was assisting the West Palm Beach Police Department with a search warrant.

When entering the home, deputies said a pit bull charged and attacked one of the deputies. Another deputy was forced to fire his gun. The bullet struck the pit bull while it was attacking the deputy.

The sheriff’s office said the bullet traveled through the pit bull and hit the deputy.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies did not say if the dog survived.

Comments / 3

wordtoyourmother
3d ago

dog was defending his home the deputy shot was instant karma for shooting dog. maybe next time they will use non lethal like mace which would cause a dog to run away.

