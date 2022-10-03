ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Oxford Man Charged With Burglary

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly breaking into a home. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 30 responded to Pegues Road for a possible burglary in progress. Officers were told that the suspect had just jumped out of a window and ran off. Officers quickly contained...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

OPD makes arrests for Domestic Violence, Grand Larceny

On Sept. 22, the Oxford Police Department responded to Chickasaw Road in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Corey Holland, 34, of Oxford, was charged with Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault. Holland was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after 40-year-old Alex Marcum stole an American flag from a home on Bailey Station […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WJTV 12

Court filing claims suspect in MS murder held in jail illegally

This story initially stated that Tim Herrington filed a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. It has been corrected to reflect that a motion was filed, not a lawsuit. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The man charged with the murder of University of Mississippi graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee claims he is illegally being held in jail, […]
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Trio charged with armed robbery in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - An armed robbery in Oxford landed three men behind bars. According to Oxford Police, the incident happened on Sept. 29 at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road. This led to the arrests of Trinity Brooks, 21, of Batesville; Deandre Kidd, 27, of Oxford; and Tycarious...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

No injuries in Lee County fire Thursday morning

EGGVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An early Thursday morning fire in Lee County is under investigation. The fire destroy the shed next to a mobile home along County Road 1766. Moorville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the mobile home was occupied as the neighboring shed burn. He said some of the...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Truck stolen in Jumpertown following test drive

JUMPERTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A test drive in Prentiss County ended with the theft of a pickup truck on Sept. 17. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, a man and a woman traveled to the victim’s home to test drive the truck. The victim lives along Highway 4 west of Jumpertown.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Dog attack in Shelby County leaves 2 children dead, mother injured

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 2-year-old girl and 5-month-old boy died and their mother is injured after their two pit bull family dogs attacked them Wednesday afternoon in their home near Shelby Forest State Park. According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 700 block of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Bicyclist struck and killed in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding. The crash happened before 8 p.m. Monday on South Second Street in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the bicyclist was traveling south on the edge of the northbound lane. It...
BOONEVILLE, MS
panolian.com

Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 26. TreShawn Eugene Johnson, 7017...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Man dies riding his bicycle in Prentiss County

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prentiss County man dies at the age of 24 after a bicycle accident. Investigators say Alex Scott Duke was riding his bike around 7:30 Monday night. It was at the intersection of Highway 145 and Highway 30 where he was struck by a vehicle. For...
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Two dogs attack family in their home, leaving two children dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two dogs attacked a family in their home on Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a scene where at 3:30 p.m., two family dogs attacked a two-year-old, a 5-month-old, and their mother in their home. The children...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WKRG News 5

5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in Mississippi

MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
MARKS, MS

