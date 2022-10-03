The first time I ever walked into a sporting event, the first thing I noticed was the color. The green of the grass. The blue in the uniforms. I was a kid with a black-and-white TV entering a Colorform world. Very cool. When I entered Paycor Stadium for the first time as an admitted Bengals fan, I was back to black and white. The first thing I noticed was the White Out. The crowd. The uniforms. Then...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 MINUTES AGO