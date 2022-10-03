ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Bass: Can you feel joy for Bengals AND outrage over Tua Tagovailoa?

The first time I ever walked into a sporting event, the first thing I noticed was the color. The green of the grass. The blue in the uniforms. I was a kid with a black-and-white TV entering a Colorform world. Very cool. When I entered Paycor Stadium for the first time as an admitted Bengals fan, I was back to black and white. The first thing I noticed was the White Out. The crowd. The uniforms. Then...
CINCINNATI, OH
SFGate

Teen from hurricane-hit Florida catches HR, meets Yankees

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A mother-son trip to a major league game for a Florida family in need of diversion after their home was hit by Hurricane Ian turned into much more on Tuesday afternoon. Samantha Sheffield and 14-year-old son Braylon were in town from storm-ravaged Fort Myers, sitting...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy