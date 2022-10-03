ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

wflx.com

OPEC+ cuts production, Florida's gas tax holiday to expire Nov. 1

The math alone might make a driver dread filling up at a gas station after Halloween. Right now the average price of gas in Florida is $3.22. Florida drivers would normally be paying $3.47, but are getting a discount since October is a gas tax holiday. OPEC+, the group of...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom Make Second Leadership Gift in Support of Boca Regional’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign

October 6, 2022 – Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom have made another joint transformational gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Their latest generosity occurs as the campaign enters its final stages and allows them to join the elite group of donors in the Foundation’s Golden Guild.
BOCA RATON, FL
The Conversation U.S.

The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits

Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
FLORIDA STATE
floridaweekly.com

The POWER of the SECOND-HAND

According to Resale Report, this year’s second-hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from year’s $96 billion last market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach to saving money. Donating items also can bring tax deductions, as well as bolster an organization’s social enterprises — or even just personal enterprises.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Business
wflx.com

Cyber security experts warn of Hurricane Ian donation scams

Many Floridians want to donate to help victims of Hurricane Ian and security experts are reminding consumers of the warning signs of fake donation scams. “The devastation is 100%,” Kathleen Morales told WFLX. Morales, who lives in West Palm Beach, loaded up her car with blankets, cleaning supplies and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

1.8% of Florida's population remains powerless, Gov. Ron DeSantis says

One week after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida and knocked out power to more than 2 million residents, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday just 1.8% of the state's population remains in the dark. Speaking at Pelican Alley Restaurant in Nokomis, Sarasota County, DeSantis said roughly 200,000 residents are powerless...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

More than 222,000 Ian insurance claims filed in Florida

TALLAHASSEE - Five days after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida and started making its way across the state, more than 222,000 insurance claims had been filed from the storm. According to the state's Office of Insurance Regulation website, 222,261 claims were filed in Florida, with estimated insured losses of $1.61 billion. Those numbers are expected to dramatically increase, with two financial-rating agencies last week estimating insured losses at $25 billion to $40 billion. Of the claims filed as of Monday, the vast majority, 165,008, involved residential property. Other types of claims included auto damage. The data showed that 1,701 claims had been closed with payments, while 4,303 had been closed without payments.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday is giving an update on the relief and recovery efforts one week after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the state. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide. The governor is speaking at Pelican Alley Restaurant in Nokomis, Sarasota County. Joining DeSantis are officials...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Florida to harden electric grid statewide in wake of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Less than every week after Hurricane Ian knocked out energy to giant swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday accredited utilities’ long-term plans to strive to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission accredited, with some adjustments, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light,...
FLORIDA STATE
bocaratontribune.com

American Heritage Schools Ranked No. 1 Private School in Palm Beach County

The prestigious American Heritage Schools is proud to announce its ranking as the No. 1 private school in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to Niche – the market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families – for the fifth consecutive year. Niche’s 2023 Best Private Schools and Universities ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents. Ranking factors include SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges students consider, student-teacher ratio, private school ratings and more.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

