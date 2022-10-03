Read full article on original website
wflx.com
OPEC+ cuts production, Florida's gas tax holiday to expire Nov. 1
The math alone might make a driver dread filling up at a gas station after Halloween. Right now the average price of gas in Florida is $3.22. Florida drivers would normally be paying $3.47, but are getting a discount since October is a gas tax holiday. OPEC+, the group of...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom Make Second Leadership Gift in Support of Boca Regional’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign
October 6, 2022 – Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom have made another joint transformational gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Their latest generosity occurs as the campaign enters its final stages and allows them to join the elite group of donors in the Foundation’s Golden Guild.
The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits
Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
floridaweekly.com
The POWER of the SECOND-HAND
According to Resale Report, this year’s second-hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from year’s $96 billion last market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach to saving money. Donating items also can bring tax deductions, as well as bolster an organization’s social enterprises — or even just personal enterprises.
wflx.com
Cyber security experts warn of Hurricane Ian donation scams
Many Floridians want to donate to help victims of Hurricane Ian and security experts are reminding consumers of the warning signs of fake donation scams. “The devastation is 100%,” Kathleen Morales told WFLX. Morales, who lives in West Palm Beach, loaded up her car with blankets, cleaning supplies and...
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
Shocking Photos Taken From International Space Station Show Florida ‘Shedding’ Post Ian
Shocking photos taken from the International Space Station (ISS) show Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Hurricane Ian made landfall last week. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the images showing Florida ‘shedding’ the massive amounts of water it took on after Hurricane
cw34.com
'Sophisticated scam' local real estate company almost falls victim
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A new email spoofing scam is hitting the real estate market in Palm Beach Gardens. Scammers sent an email to real estate company Echo Fine Properties pretending to be an agent looking for their commission check. That agent they were pretending to be...
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Brightline trains will travel faster on Treasure Coast than in South Florida
Drivers on the Treasure Coast will soon be seeing fast-moving Brightline trains at crossings. The private rail line is set to start testing the high-speed trains this month.
wflx.com
1.8% of Florida's population remains powerless, Gov. Ron DeSantis says
One week after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida and knocked out power to more than 2 million residents, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday just 1.8% of the state's population remains in the dark. Speaking at Pelican Alley Restaurant in Nokomis, Sarasota County, DeSantis said roughly 200,000 residents are powerless...
WPBF News 25
Guns, Scotch, Hermes purse among pricey items stolen in large-scale burglary at Public Storage in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a large-scale burglary at the Public Storage building on Mercer Avenue, where hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of people's belongings were stolen from scores of ransacked storage units Monday night. When customers arrived Tuesday morning, they found their stored belongings...
More than 222,000 Ian insurance claims filed in Florida
TALLAHASSEE - Five days after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida and started making its way across the state, more than 222,000 insurance claims had been filed from the storm. According to the state's Office of Insurance Regulation website, 222,261 claims were filed in Florida, with estimated insured losses of $1.61 billion. Those numbers are expected to dramatically increase, with two financial-rating agencies last week estimating insured losses at $25 billion to $40 billion. Of the claims filed as of Monday, the vast majority, 165,008, involved residential property. Other types of claims included auto damage. The data showed that 1,701 claims had been closed with payments, while 4,303 had been closed without payments.
cw34.com
'Biblical proportions:' 142k Palm Beach residents have concealed carry permits
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There are over 2.5 million concealed carry permits in the state of Florida – that’s a 200,000 increase in permits since last year. And with new permits, that could mean more guns on the streets. 1 in 9 palm beach county...
wflx.com
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday is giving an update on the relief and recovery efforts one week after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the state. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide. The governor is speaking at Pelican Alley Restaurant in Nokomis, Sarasota County. Joining DeSantis are officials...
City drops property tax rate for first time in decade, but impact may be limited
City drops the property tax rate for the first time in years, but impact is limited There are few things more boring for a city reporter to write about than budgets. And there's probably nothing more important. ...
blackchronicle.com
Florida to harden electric grid statewide in wake of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Less than every week after Hurricane Ian knocked out energy to giant swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday accredited utilities’ long-term plans to strive to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission accredited, with some adjustments, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light,...
bocaratontribune.com
American Heritage Schools Ranked No. 1 Private School in Palm Beach County
The prestigious American Heritage Schools is proud to announce its ranking as the No. 1 private school in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to Niche – the market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families – for the fifth consecutive year. Niche’s 2023 Best Private Schools and Universities ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents. Ranking factors include SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges students consider, student-teacher ratio, private school ratings and more.
Click10.com
Roaches in ice machine among violations found at South Florida steakhouse
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, there were no establishments ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. All the places...
WSVN-TV
Broward condo residents say management company leaves bills unpaid and problems unsolved
(WSVN) - A company was hired to help run a Broward County condo community, but a group of unhappy owners says there is no help to be found. 7’s Kevin Ozebek investigates. Welcome to Windmill Lakes in Pembroke Pines. From a distance, it looks like a beautiful community, but residents say, look closer.
