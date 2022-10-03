Read full article on original website
2 police motorcycles crash during funeral escort
WALTHAM, Mass. — First responders are at the scene of a crash involving police motorcycles in Waltham, Massachusetts. The crash happened at about 10:35 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Sheridan Road. Two Waltham police motorcycle officers were doing a funeral escort when they crashed, police said. No other vehicles were involved.
16-year-old girl dies, 3 other teens injured in crash on Interstate 190 in central Massachusetts
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A 16-year-old girl died and three other teenagers were seriously injured following a crash in Leominster, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 7:10 p.m. Thursday on the northbound side of Interstate 190. In addition to the teen...
Police investigating pair of vehicle fires in South Boston
BOSTON — Police in South Boston are investigating whether a pair of vehicle fires overnight are connected. At 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the corner of West First and F streets for a vehicle fire that appeared to be caused by burning trash, a police report said. Officers found...
Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town
HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
Emotional testimony begins in trial of driver charged in crash that killed toddler
BOSTON — Jurors heard opening statements and began to hear testimony Wednesday in the trial of a driver charged in a chain reaction crash that killed a toddler in a stroller. Charlene Casey, of South Boston, was charged with motor vehicle homicide in connection with the July 25, 2018,...
Convicted bank robber arrested in Boston after several recent holdups
BOSTON — A man who has publicly claimed responsibility for more than 100 bank robberies was arrested again in Boston, where authorities say he recently robbed two more and was caught while attempting to rob a third. William Sequeira, 59, of Providence, was arrested on Wednesday during an attempted...
Woman stabbed near MBTA station in Boston
BOSTON — A woman was sent to a hospital early Friday after a stabbing near an MBTA station in Boston. The incident happened just after midnight at Centre and Lamartine streets in Jamaica Plain near the Jackson Square Station, police said. Several officers were seen in an area surrounded...
Arm stolen from giant skeleton decoration outside Massachusetts restaurant
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A restaurant owner in Massachusetts is asking for help in getting back a piece of a large Halloween decoration that was stolen. Surveillance video from Wusong Road, a tiki bar and restaurant in Cambridge, shows a woman pose for a photo in front of the giant skeleton decoration that is on the patio.
17-year-old held without bail after classmate shot outside Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Boston
BOSTON — Students returning to the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Wednesday after a student was shot by a classmate were met with an increased police presence, as well as top city and school officials. The suspect, a 17-year-old student, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of...
Pair honored after saving man who went into cardiac arrest at Norwood gym
NORWOOD, Mass. — A special honor for two people credited with saving a man's life after he went into cardiac arrest at a Norwood gym. The incident happened at the end of a group Crossfit class in June. When Chris Dull became unresponsive, Paula Verderber and Scott Leverenz immediately...
Man with rifle discovered at Massachusetts Amazon facility under construction
REVERE, Mass. — A 41-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested after first responders received a report of an armed man on an Amazon property that is still under construction. Revere police responded to the facility located at the old Showcase Cinemas at 565 Squire Road around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Police...
Kids at center of Maine Amber Alert found safe; mother arrested in Massachusetts
An Amber Alert for two young children from Maine was canceled and their mother is in custody in Massachusetts, Maine State Police said. Authorities were searching for 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock. Officials said they were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. Police said officers...
Firefighter hurt in 2-alarm fire in Lunenburg, Massachusetts
LUNENBURG, Mass. — A firefighter was hurt battling a fire overnight in Lunenburg, Massachusetts. The fire broke out on Highland Street just after midnight. Fire officials said crews found heavy fire in the garage that extended into all levels of the home. None of the three people living in...
Student shot by classmate outside Boston's Jeremiah E. Burke High School, police say
BOSTON — A teenage student was shot Tuesday morning outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood by a fellow classmate, officials confirmed. The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. outside the school at 60 Washington St., but it did happen on school property. A witness said he heard people arguing and three gunshots ring out.
'Tragic accident': Window washer dies from fall inside JFK Library
BOSTON — A window washer died from injuries sustained in a fall Wednesday morning while working at the JFK Library in Boston. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the worker fell approximately 5 to 7 stories inside the building, which features a cavernous indoor contemplation pavilion enclosed by glass and steel.
West Roxbury pedestrian struck by vehicle, suffers life-threatening injuries
BOSTON — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on a busy road in Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood. Crime tape blocked off traffic late Tuesday night along Spring Street between Centre Street and Powell Street. The crash appeared to occur along a stretch of Spring...
FBI Boston issues call for cooperation over cybersecurity
CHELSEA, Mass. — The FBI is asking companies of all sizes to reach out to them now to prepare for a cyber attack, sharing some new information about how they protected vaccine makers as part of Operation Warp Speed. "They would potentially become a target because of the types...
Father and son charged, Woburn restaurants raided in connection with human smuggling operation
WOBURN, Mass. — Several Massachusetts homes and businesses were raided by federal agents early Tuesday morning in connection with a yearslong investigation involving the smuggling of Brazilians into the United States. Agents were seen working at two restaurants located along Main Street in Woburn, The Dog House Bar &...
Shooting marks second act of violence at Boston's Burke High School in 3 weeks
BOSTON — A student at a Boston high school is facing multiple charges in connection with the shooting of another student, the second act of major violence to happen within the past few weeks at that school. The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday outside Jeremiah E. Burke...
Photo of homecoming proposal referencing slavery sparks outrage in New Hampshire high school
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A photo of a New Hampshire homecoming proposal circulating social media is coming under fire by the Trinity High School community. In the photo, a boy and a girl, are posing with a poster board that makes a reference to slavery, WCVB's sister station WMUR reported. The stations have chosen not to show the photo.
