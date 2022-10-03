ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MA

WCVB

2 police motorcycles crash during funeral escort

WALTHAM, Mass. — First responders are at the scene of a crash involving police motorcycles in Waltham, Massachusetts. The crash happened at about 10:35 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Sheridan Road. Two Waltham police motorcycle officers were doing a funeral escort when they crashed, police said. No other vehicles were involved.
WALTHAM, MA
WCVB

Police investigating pair of vehicle fires in South Boston

BOSTON — Police in South Boston are investigating whether a pair of vehicle fires overnight are connected. At 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the corner of West First and F streets for a vehicle fire that appeared to be caused by burning trash, a police report said. Officers found...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town

HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
HINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Convicted bank robber arrested in Boston after several recent holdups

BOSTON — A man who has publicly claimed responsibility for more than 100 bank robberies was arrested again in Boston, where authorities say he recently robbed two more and was caught while attempting to rob a third. William Sequeira, 59, of Providence, was arrested on Wednesday during an attempted...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed near MBTA station in Boston

BOSTON — A woman was sent to a hospital early Friday after a stabbing near an MBTA station in Boston. The incident happened just after midnight at Centre and Lamartine streets in Jamaica Plain near the Jackson Square Station, police said. Several officers were seen in an area surrounded...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Kids at center of Maine Amber Alert found safe; mother arrested in Massachusetts

An Amber Alert for two young children from Maine was canceled and their mother is in custody in Massachusetts, Maine State Police said. Authorities were searching for 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock. Officials said they were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. Police said officers...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCVB

Firefighter hurt in 2-alarm fire in Lunenburg, Massachusetts

LUNENBURG, Mass. — A firefighter was hurt battling a fire overnight in Lunenburg, Massachusetts. The fire broke out on Highland Street just after midnight. Fire officials said crews found heavy fire in the garage that extended into all levels of the home. None of the three people living in...
LUNENBURG, MA
WCVB

Student shot by classmate outside Boston's Jeremiah E. Burke High School, police say

BOSTON — A teenage student was shot Tuesday morning outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood by a fellow classmate, officials confirmed. The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. outside the school at 60 Washington St., but it did happen on school property. A witness said he heard people arguing and three gunshots ring out.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

'Tragic accident': Window washer dies from fall inside JFK Library

BOSTON — A window washer died from injuries sustained in a fall Wednesday morning while working at the JFK Library in Boston. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the worker fell approximately 5 to 7 stories inside the building, which features a cavernous indoor contemplation pavilion enclosed by glass and steel.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

FBI Boston issues call for cooperation over cybersecurity

CHELSEA, Mass. — The FBI is asking companies of all sizes to reach out to them now to prepare for a cyber attack, sharing some new information about how they protected vaccine makers as part of Operation Warp Speed. "They would potentially become a target because of the types...
BOSTON, MA

