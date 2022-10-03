Read full article on original website
swlexledger.com
Cayce Police Department using Wanted Wednesday posts to involve community in tracking fugitives
Cayce, SC 10/05/2022 (Paul Kirby) – The Cayce Police Department has started a Wanted Wednesday campaign to get the community involved in tracking down people they have arrest warrants for. These are on their social media pages each Wednesday and to date, they have been able to make several arrests with the public’s help.
Sumter residents prepare for 13th annual Porches of Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are opening their porches to the community tonight. The 13th annual Porches of Sumter event encourages residents to get to know each other. For this year's event, residents in the historic district are setting up tables on their porches and in their front yards where different local businesses and community members will be stationed to hand out food and drinks "to really showcase the neighborhoods that make Sumter so special," as Eric Reisenauer puts it.
Heavy police presence at Waffle House on York Street
There was a heavy police presence at the Waffle House on York Street on Wednesday afternoon. Police were in the area on Aiken's north side around 3:30 p.m. A person with the Aiken Department of Public Safety dispatch center said police were in the area due to a traffic stop.
swlexledger.com
Lexington County narcotic agents arrest man on trafficking and distribution of narcotics
Lexington, SC 10/06/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Narcotic agents with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Lexington man last month that has been accused of trafficking meth, cocaine, and distributing fentanyl. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes, 28, is now charged with two counts of trafficking...
WIS-TV
Lower Richland student charged for bringing gun onto campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old Lower Richland High student has been charged with taking a gun to school. The teen is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and possession of a stolen firearm. According to officers, around 3:30 p.m....
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police Department are investigating threat against Eau Claire High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police Department says they are monitoring a threat against Eau Claire High School that was issued through social media. Officers are currently at the school and in the area. Children were allowed to be picked up early by parents. Officials are continuing to investigate the...
Richland One student charged with bringing loaded gun to school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Midlands high school student school has been charged with bringing a loaded gun on school property, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Deputies say administrators at Lower Richland High School were made aware that a student had a weapon in his vehicle around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
1 shot, 1 charged after argument turns into shootout outside Ridge Spring store
A man is recovering and another man has been charged following a shootout at a convenience store in Ridge Spring.
Birnie Hope Center to undergo expansion
SUMTER, S.C. — The Birnie Hope Center is one of three community centers in Sumter. Right now, there are only 20 parking spots available. Soon, that will change after the City Council authorized a contract for the improvements project. Shelley Kile is the communications and tourism director for the...
wach.com
Fairfield County EMS station unmanned for more than week, officials seek help
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – All hands on deck. That’s what Fairfield County council members are calling for after a weeklong shutdown of an emergency response station. The reason: not enough workers to keep it going. For nine days in the past month, the EMS station closest to...
Viral social media hoax affects Newberry Middle School, sheriff says
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry Middle School was another victim of the TikTok hoax Wednesday morning when schools across South Carolina began receiving calls of active shooters on campus. According to the report from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, while deputies were responding to the call at Newberry Middle School,...
Person killed while walking across Kelly Mill Road in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in northeast Richland County. The collision took place at 6:18 a.m. at Kelly Mill Road near Stallion Drive. That's near the Lake Carolina community and about three miles north of Pontiac.
Parents talk about being helpless after shooting hoax at high school
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Whenever a school lockdown happens, even if it does turn out to be all a hoax, it's a given that parents still have questions and want answers. This was the case today for guardians of Blythewood High School students. Fear, confusion, phone calls and hours of...
WRDW-TV
1 suspect arrested after shooting incident in Saluda County
RIDGE SPRING, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man was arrested after a shooting incident in Saluda County. Jimmie Maurice Merritt is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. On Sunday, The Ridge Spring Police Department and Saluda County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
Saluda County caregivers charged in death of elderly vulnerable adult
Three people are facing charges after an investigation by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents into the death of a vulnerable adult in Saluda.
manninglive.com
Remembering a local business owner during lymphoma awareness month
September is Leukemia and Lymphoma Awareness Month. Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s germ-fighting network. The lymphatic system includes the lymph nodes (lymph glands), spleen, thymus gland, and bone marrow. Lymphoma can affect all those areas as well as other organs throughout the body.
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health providing free mammograms during “Lunch and Learn” event
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health’s Tuomey Hospital will be providing free mammograms as part of their Women’s Center “Lunch and Learn” initiative. The event will take place on Sat., Oct. 8 from 11:30 am to 2 pm at 129 North Washington Street. Surgeon and breast...
swlexledger.com
Sheriff Koon and AG Wilson strongly remind citizens that calling in hoaxes is no laughing matter
Lexington, SC 10/05/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon and SC Attorney General Wilson used social media Wednesday to warn everyone that SWATTING, phoning in hoax calls to law enforcement, is not a laughing matter. It can land the perpetrator in big trouble with the law. SWATTING...
swlexledger.com
Batesburg-Leesville High School once again in the running for Palmetto’s Finest award
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 10/06/2022 - Batesburg-Leesville High School in Lexington County School District Three has once again been named as a semi-finalist for the state’s prestigious Palmetto’s Finest award. The school was also a semi-finalist and finalist in 2020. Batesburg-Leesville High School administrators completed an application for the award back in September. A panel of independent readers evaluated the applications, which were received from across the state, and recommended semi-finalist schools for initial site visits. Members of the Palmetto’s Finest Awards Committee will visit the semi-finalist schools over the course of the next few weeks and finalists for the award will be notified in mid-January.
WYFF4.com
3 caregivers arrested after victim dies of 'chronic neglect' in South Carolina, SLED says
SALUDA, S.C. — Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a person who was in their care, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, 40, Brett Allen Burkett, 27, and Pam Fulmer Burkett, 62, all of Saluda, South Carolina, are charged with neglect resulting in death.
