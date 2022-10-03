ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

News19 WLTX

Sumter residents prepare for 13th annual Porches of Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are opening their porches to the community tonight. The 13th annual Porches of Sumter event encourages residents to get to know each other. For this year's event, residents in the historic district are setting up tables on their porches and in their front yards where different local businesses and community members will be stationed to hand out food and drinks "to really showcase the neighborhoods that make Sumter so special," as Eric Reisenauer puts it.
SUMTER, SC
Aiken Standard

Heavy police presence at Waffle House on York Street

There was a heavy police presence at the Waffle House on York Street on Wednesday afternoon. Police were in the area on Aiken's north side around 3:30 p.m. A person with the Aiken Department of Public Safety dispatch center said police were in the area due to a traffic stop.
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Lower Richland student charged for bringing gun onto campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old Lower Richland High student has been charged with taking a gun to school. The teen is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and possession of a stolen firearm. According to officers, around 3:30 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Birnie Hope Center to undergo expansion

SUMTER, S.C. — The Birnie Hope Center is one of three community centers in Sumter. Right now, there are only 20 parking spots available. Soon, that will change after the City Council authorized a contract for the improvements project. Shelley Kile is the communications and tourism director for the...
SUMTER, SC
WRDW-TV

1 suspect arrested after shooting incident in Saluda County

RIDGE SPRING, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man was arrested after a shooting incident in Saluda County. Jimmie Maurice Merritt is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. On Sunday, The Ridge Spring Police Department and Saluda County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Remembering a local business owner during lymphoma awareness month

September is Leukemia and Lymphoma Awareness Month. Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s germ-fighting network. The lymphatic system includes the lymph nodes (lymph glands), spleen, thymus gland, and bone marrow. Lymphoma can affect all those areas as well as other organs throughout the body.
MANNING, SC
swlexledger.com

Batesburg-Leesville High School once again in the running for Palmetto’s Finest award

Batesburg-Leesville, SC 10/06/2022 - Batesburg-Leesville High School in Lexington County School District Three has once again been named as a semi-finalist for the state’s prestigious Palmetto’s Finest award. The school was also a semi-finalist and finalist in 2020. Batesburg-Leesville High School administrators completed an application for the award back in September. A panel of independent readers evaluated the applications, which were received from across the state, and recommended semi-finalist schools for initial site visits. Members of the Palmetto’s Finest Awards Committee will visit the semi-finalist schools over the course of the next few weeks and finalists for the award will be notified in mid-January.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

