Dallas, TX

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Fall Festivals in North Texas in October

As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dmagazine.com

9 Out-of-Town Shops to Check out at the State Fair of Texas

If you’re in the market for a new mattress, grill, phone, or even a novelty kitchen tool (we’re looking at you, World’s Greatest Peeler), you’ll find plenty of options at the State Fair of Texas. But you should by no means let those be your stopping point to shopping. All month long there are hundreds of booths set up across Fair Park, selling everything from hot tubs to handcrafted leather goods to dip mixes and everything in between. And while some of the shops can be found right here in Dallas, many have trekked across the state and the country. We’ve gone through the full vendor list and rounded up the out-of-towners you definitely don’t want to miss.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas is More Than a Ghost Attraction

One activity that many in East Texas will be doing this month is going to a haunted house. Whether its the jump scares or walking through a pitch black room or being chased by a chainsaw wielding clown they are always a lot of fun. What makes a haunted house attraction even better is if the attraction itself is really haunted. That's the case for Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas just south of Dallas. Let's learn the grisly story behind this property.
RED OAK, TX
Axios

What to do and eat at the State Fair of Texas

We visited the State Fair of Texas to see if all the new foods and activities live up to the hype. Of course we also had to satisfy our craving for a Fletcher's corny dog. Why it matters: Fair season is one of our favorite times of the year, but it lasts just 24 days.
TEXAS STATE
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Riley, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 6, 2022) Meet Riley! This quiet girl gets along well with both the big and small dogs in her foster home. She can be a little shy of new people, but she’ll warm up super quick with yummy treats! (She’ll also show you how well she can sit if deliciousness is involved).
ROCKWALL, TX
DFWChild

4 Castles to Tour in Texas

If you’ve caught yourself wistfully scrolling the new castles category on Airbnb, or your child is dead set on a princess costume for Halloween, it might be time for you both to indulge in your fairy tale fantasies by venturing out to these real(ish) castles in Texas. And we’re...
BELLVILLE, TX
blackchronicle.com

Texas history: Miss USA, Miss Texas America are Asian American

DALLAS — For the primary time in state historical past, Texas is represented by Asian American girls at two of probably the most prestigious pageants within the nation. Miss USA is from Houston, and Miss Texas is from McKinney. WFAA spoke to Miss USA’s former professor on the University...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dessert Lab offers unique options in Richardson

Dessert Lab offers dishes such as a waffle ice cream sandwich. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Dessert Lab opened this summer in Richardson at 329 E. Polk St., Ste. 100. The dessert store offers a variety of unique dessert dishes, including a glazed doughnut ice cream sandwich and a waffle ice cream sandwich. The restaurant is open seven days a week after 5 p.m. on weekdays. 469-740-6600.
RICHARDSON, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: October 7-9

October 7, 8 p.m. | Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall, Fort Worth. The Arc Angels reunited for the first time in 30 years in January for a sold-out show at Austin City Limits Live, and has been playing dates around the state since. Former Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton, Charlie Sexton, and Doyle Bramhall II are the longtime nucleus of the group, with Eric Holden at bass after Tommy Shannon’s retirement. Get tickets here.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

$1M Texas Two Step prize winner bought ticket at Albertsons

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest $1 million Texas Two Step prize winner bought their ticket at an Albertsons in Fort Worth. The winner, who's from Watauga, claimed the ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
FORT WORTH, TX
townandtourist.com

10 Best Indoor Water Parks in Texas (Fun For All Ages!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Everything is bigger in Texas, and the water parks here are no exception! If you’re looking for splash time fun, three-story water slides, gigantic indoor facilities, and family bonding time, you’ll find it at one of these ten epic locations below. From fun for the littles to thrills for the bigs, chill spots for the adults, and resorts that have it all, Texas does it right.
TEXAS STATE
theredledger.net

New HEB open in Frisco Texas

At 6 a.m. on Sept. 21, 1500 people stood waiting in the dark watching the sunrise hoping to get a headstart on shopping in the new Frisco HEB. HEB says they may have seen 1 million dollars in sales on day one. “They always have everything you would need,” senior...
FRISCO, TX

