4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
spectrumlocalnews.com
The 42nd Annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival has arrived. Here's how to enjoy
DENTON, Texas — The 42nd Annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival, showcasing local talent and family-friendly events has finally arrived. The festival kicks off at 3 p.m. on Friday Oct. 7 at Denton’s Quakertown Park and Facilities. The festival spans three days, and offers music and fun for...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
dallasexpress.com
Fall Festivals in North Texas in October
As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
dmagazine.com
9 Out-of-Town Shops to Check out at the State Fair of Texas
If you’re in the market for a new mattress, grill, phone, or even a novelty kitchen tool (we’re looking at you, World’s Greatest Peeler), you’ll find plenty of options at the State Fair of Texas. But you should by no means let those be your stopping point to shopping. All month long there are hundreds of booths set up across Fair Park, selling everything from hot tubs to handcrafted leather goods to dip mixes and everything in between. And while some of the shops can be found right here in Dallas, many have trekked across the state and the country. We’ve gone through the full vendor list and rounded up the out-of-towners you definitely don’t want to miss.
Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas is More Than a Ghost Attraction
One activity that many in East Texas will be doing this month is going to a haunted house. Whether its the jump scares or walking through a pitch black room or being chased by a chainsaw wielding clown they are always a lot of fun. What makes a haunted house attraction even better is if the attraction itself is really haunted. That's the case for Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas just south of Dallas. Let's learn the grisly story behind this property.
Looking for fall fun in North Texas? Don’t miss the Fall Fest at the Star in Frisco on Saturday
We all are looking for ways to get into the fall spirit and while the temperatures around North Texas are still warm, that doesn't mean the fall fun has to wait for it to cool off.
What to do and eat at the State Fair of Texas
We visited the State Fair of Texas to see if all the new foods and activities live up to the hype. Of course we also had to satisfy our craving for a Fletcher's corny dog. Why it matters: Fair season is one of our favorite times of the year, but it lasts just 24 days.
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
Meet Riley, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 6, 2022) Meet Riley! This quiet girl gets along well with both the big and small dogs in her foster home. She can be a little shy of new people, but she’ll warm up super quick with yummy treats! (She’ll also show you how well she can sit if deliciousness is involved).
4 Castles to Tour in Texas
If you’ve caught yourself wistfully scrolling the new castles category on Airbnb, or your child is dead set on a princess costume for Halloween, it might be time for you both to indulge in your fairy tale fantasies by venturing out to these real(ish) castles in Texas. And we’re...
This Texas Shop Makes Pizza As Big As A Pool And They Deliver (PHOTOS)
You can now have a huge pizza party with your friends thanks to a traveling food shop based in Hondo, TX. We must warn you: Their enormous pizzas can be as big as an above-ground pool. Known as Dirt Road Cookers, this small business began operating in the middle of...
blackchronicle.com
Texas history: Miss USA, Miss Texas America are Asian American
DALLAS — For the primary time in state historical past, Texas is represented by Asian American girls at two of probably the most prestigious pageants within the nation. Miss USA is from Houston, and Miss Texas is from McKinney. WFAA spoke to Miss USA’s former professor on the University...
Dessert Lab offers unique options in Richardson
Dessert Lab offers dishes such as a waffle ice cream sandwich. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Dessert Lab opened this summer in Richardson at 329 E. Polk St., Ste. 100. The dessert store offers a variety of unique dessert dishes, including a glazed doughnut ice cream sandwich and a waffle ice cream sandwich. The restaurant is open seven days a week after 5 p.m. on weekdays. 469-740-6600.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: October 7-9
October 7, 8 p.m. | Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall, Fort Worth. The Arc Angels reunited for the first time in 30 years in January for a sold-out show at Austin City Limits Live, and has been playing dates around the state since. Former Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton, Charlie Sexton, and Doyle Bramhall II are the longtime nucleus of the group, with Eric Holden at bass after Tommy Shannon’s retirement. Get tickets here.
Terry Bradshaw's Iconic Ranch Near Texas Border Hits The Market For $22.5M
The iconic 744-acre ranch is back on the market after a deal fell through with a prospective buyer.
$1M Texas Two Step prize winner bought ticket at Albertsons
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest $1 million Texas Two Step prize winner bought their ticket at an Albertsons in Fort Worth. The winner, who's from Watauga, claimed the ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
This Texas city was named one of the least ‘green’ cities in the nation
Much of North Texas also ranked low based on 'green' living.
townandtourist.com
10 Best Indoor Water Parks in Texas (Fun For All Ages!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Everything is bigger in Texas, and the water parks here are no exception! If you’re looking for splash time fun, three-story water slides, gigantic indoor facilities, and family bonding time, you’ll find it at one of these ten epic locations below. From fun for the littles to thrills for the bigs, chill spots for the adults, and resorts that have it all, Texas does it right.
Did your Texas lottery tickets win Wednesday night? 2 $25,000 winning tickets sold in Dallas & Houston
It seems you may need to check your Texas Lottery tickets from Wednesday after two winners in the Lone Star State decided to channel their inner Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys undefeated starting quarterback) by getting some nice wins.
theredledger.net
New HEB open in Frisco Texas
At 6 a.m. on Sept. 21, 1500 people stood waiting in the dark watching the sunrise hoping to get a headstart on shopping in the new Frisco HEB. HEB says they may have seen 1 million dollars in sales on day one. “They always have everything you would need,” senior...
