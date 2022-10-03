ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Finance experts: Ian could affect already problematic supply chain

By Jessica Bruno
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVXbB_0iKT5GKA00

Hurricane Ian is leaving its mark all over Florida and finance experts are worried it will keep supply chain issues from improving.

"I cried. I never thought I'd be in that situation," J'Ira Mendez told WPTV. "I called my husband and I was like, 'I don't know what to do.'"

Mendez was in a panic last week. While Floridians across the state were stocking up on items ahead of Hurricane Ian, she couldn't find a key essential for her 11-month-old son.

"My baby ran out of formula," Mendez said. "I had one more can left. I went to the store on Saturday, went to a few different stores and couldn't find any, not even brands close to it."

WPTV
J'Ira Mendez shared the frustrations she encountered looking for baby formula before Hurricane Ian hit Florida last week.

Store shelves all over Palm Beach County, which normally are filled with formula, were empty.

Mendez posted about it in the Palm Beach County Moms group on Facebook.

"Another mom actually said that her baby didn't use formula anymore, so she can give me the cans that she had," Mendez said. "I was really thankful for her."

Supply chain issues and inflation were already problematic before Hurricane Ian rolled through Florida. Unfortunately, experts that WPTV spoke with believe the storm will keep that problem from improving any time soon.

AP
Trailer park residents talk in a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed by Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

"In this case, if we think about the fact that there are roads shut down, there are broken bridges, there are floods everywhere, literally there's a high demand for goods and supplies that just can't get there," Noah Rubin of Wealth Management at Wells Fargo in Boca Raton said.

Rubin, a finance expert, also said factories that produce goods in flooded areas and areas without power are having problems getting their products out.

Supply chain data website Resilinc estimates roughly 4,500 factories are affected.

WPTV
Noah Rubin discusses how Hurricane Ian could impact our already strained supply chain.

"Now, to be clear, no hurricane is going to cause the American economy to go into high inflation or into recession, but since we're already battling with it, it just compounds the challenge that we're facing," Rubin said.

It's the kind of challenge that has people like Mendez frustrated, hoping for some relief sooner rather than later.

"It's been hard, and a lot of moms are scared now because they're about to give birth. Some can't breastfeed and formula is hard to find right now," Rubin said.

After the FDA temporarily shut down the nation's largest domestic baby formula factory due to bacterial contamination back in February, the FDA eased federal import regulations, aiming to increase our nation's formula supply.

Comments / 2

Related
thewestsidegazette.com

Coronavirus Report: October 3, 2022

New coronavirus cases are falling at the national level; however, cases are again rising in some Northeastern and Western states. Hospitalizations are beginning to rise in most Northeastern and some Western states. The daily average number of new cases has fallen to 47,000 nationally. Though cases are falling across most...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom Make Second Leadership Gift in Support of Boca Regional’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign

October 6, 2022 – Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom have made another joint transformational gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Their latest generosity occurs as the campaign enters its final stages and allows them to join the elite group of donors in the Foundation’s Golden Guild.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Business
floridaweekly.com

The POWER of the SECOND-HAND

According to Resale Report, this year’s second-hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from year’s $96 billion last market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach to saving money. Donating items also can bring tax deductions, as well as bolster an organization’s social enterprises — or even just personal enterprises.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Specialty Grocer Plum Market Opens First Florida Store in Aventura

A new specialty grocer is coming to South Florida this fall when Plum Market makes its Florida debut with the opening of its first store in the Miami area. Plum Market was founded in 2006 by brothers Matthew and Marc Jonna, each third-generation grocers who held leadership roles with Whole Foods before moving on to create their own market-style grocery store with a mission that focuses on natural, organic, and locally crafted items.
AVENTURA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MANOR CARE BOCA RATON DEATH LEADS TO LAWSUIT

What Happened Inside Nursing Facility At 371 NW 51st Street? BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The death of a resident at Manor Care in Boca Raton is leading to a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. The suit alleges that care is so poor inside the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Wells Fargo#Floridians
L. Cane

What is the Most Visitor-Friendly City in Florida?

Most people enjoy being treated in a friendly manner. Being greeted with kindness, being treated with respect, and demonstrating basic pleasantries are all things one arguably associates with southern hospitality and friendliness. Although many Floridians would like to live in a place where everyone in Florida is friendly, some places are arguably more friendly than others.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
bocaratontribune.com

American Heritage Schools Ranked No. 1 Private School in Palm Beach County

The prestigious American Heritage Schools is proud to announce its ranking as the No. 1 private school in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to Niche – the market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families – for the fifth consecutive year. Niche’s 2023 Best Private Schools and Universities ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents. Ranking factors include SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges students consider, student-teacher ratio, private school ratings and more.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bdb.org

140 COMPANIES AND $1.12 BILLION SWARM INTO PALM BEACH

October 4, 2022 - Palm Beach County, FL - Palm Beach County is buzzing with new investments as 140 companies relocated or expanded to Palm Beach County with the Business Development Board’s assistance over the past five years. These companies brought $1.12 billion in capital investment and 13,110 direct jobs created/retained for local residents.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy