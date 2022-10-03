ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polygon (MATIC) Leads Gains Amidst Market Uncertainty

Polygon, the popular Ethereum layer-2 solution, has bagged substantial gains amidst a bearish market. Over the past 24 hours, Polygon has achieved a strong performance, recording a 4.37% gain at $0.833. The L2 protocol’s market valuation of $7.07 billion places it back in the top 12, above both DAI and Shiba Inu.
TA: Ethereum Price Breaks Hurdle, Why Bulls Could Aim $1,500 or Higher

Ethereum cleared the key $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might climb further higher towards the $1,500 resistance zone. Ethereum is slowly moving higher and trading above the $1,350 level. The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
ImmutableX Breaks Out Of Downtrend, Can Price Rally To $1?

IMX price could be ready for a short-term relief rally as price breaks out from the downtrend, creating more bullish sentiment for a recovery. IMX looks strong on both low and high timeframes. The price of IMX breaks out on the daily timeframe after forming a descending triangle. ImmutableX (IMX)...
Why The Shiba Inu Price Could See Some Major Upside This Week

Meme coin Shiba Inu has held up better than expected, but the digital asset is still down considerably from its all-time high. However, this has not stopped the development that has been going on behind the scenes, and now SHIB developers have begun to share the products that they have been working on. These, and others, have shown a promising future for the digital asset, but some show some possible upside for SHIB this week.
XRP Chills About Support And Aims Higher, Will It Breach $0.5?

The crypto market is bouncing from daily support levels with XRP outperforming larger cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. This token has been trending to the upside and moving against the tide even when conditions were unfavorable on small timeframes. At the time of writing, XRP’s price trades at $0.49...
Short Relief Bounce For Altcoins? If Crypto Marketcap Can Do This

Cryptocurrency market capitalization could be ready to break out from the downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment for the altcoins. Cryptocurrency market capitalization looks strong on both low and high timeframes. Cryptocurrency market capitalization prepares for a breakout on the daily timeframe after...
TA: Bitcoin Price Reclaims $20K, Why This Could Be The Start of Larger Rally

Bitcoin price gained pace for a move above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise further above $20,500. Bitcoin started a steady increase above the $19,200 and $19,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Is A Spike In Bitcoin Open Interest Forecasting A 2021 Like Bullrun To $69,000?

Bitcoin is losing steam on low timeframes as the price is rejected from the $20,000 and seems poised to re-test previous support levels. The cryptocurrency enjoys a short-lived bullish price action, but buyers have been unable to push further. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,000 moving...
Ethereum Marks Three Consecutive Red Weekly Closes, Will Uptober Change Its Trajectory?

Ethereum has been one of the cryptocurrencies that have received major support from the crypto community regardless of how the price performs in the market. Since the Ethereum Merge was completed, though, the digital asset has not performed as well as expected. ETH’s price has continuously bled out, which has led to its price relegating to the low $1,000s. As the new month begins, speculations abound on whether the cryptocurrency has what it takes to recover.
Ren Protocol Breaks Out, Is This Be A Relief Bounce?

REN price could be ready to break out from the downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment. REN looks strong on both low and high timeframes. The price of REN breaks out on the daily timeframe after forming an descending triangle. Ren Protocol (REN)...
Bitcoin Cash Price: Investors Must Avoid These Levels To Prevent Losses

Investors, who are keeping a close eye on Bitcoin Cash and want to avoid losses, should steer clear of these crucial price points. As of this writing, Bitcoin is still showing a little bit of bullishness, despite losing a few digits from its price. BTC retreated below the $20K mark, and now trades at $19,998, according to data from Coingecko.
Binance Coin Looks Good; Will Price Make Rounded Bottom?

BNB’s price continues its bullish structure after a reclaim of this region as the price stays on track to retest major resistance. BNB trades above key support as price reclaim 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of BNB aims to form a rounded bottom on the daily timeframe. Binance...
Calm Before The Storm? Bitcoin Volatility At Historically Low Levels

Data shows the Bitcoin 7-day volatility has plunged down recently to pretty low values. Here’s what has historically happened following instances of such a trend. Bitcoin 7-Day Volatility Has Declined To Just 1.6% In The Past Week. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the recent sideways...
Here’s Why This Expert Thinks The Next Crypto Bearish Trend May Be Near

The past few months have brought a rollercoaster experience for the prices of cryptocurrencies. The crypto market has been hovering due to the impact of macro factors. But the past 24 hours created a new move of strength in the market. Almost all the assets made positive moves to push...
Wash Trading Dominates Bitcoin Volume, What Does This Mean For Price?

The daily bitcoin trading volumes come out into billions of dollars every day, with hundreds of thousands of daily transactions being carried out. It is one of the reasons why bitcoin draws the most investors, given such high trading volume and good depth across all exchanges. However, some on-chain analyzers have been diving into the blockchain to explore the daily BTC volume, and the findings of this study have been alarming.
5 Scheduled Crypto Listings for 2023 Aiming to Beat Industry Records

The cryptocurrency market is not expected to get any smaller in size. Adoption is growing, and investors are clamoring for the best assets in the market as we head into 2023. There are numerous tokens that have existed for a long time that continue to see a lot of capital flow in – but there are also many up-and-coming assets that are gaining a lot of attention.
