NEWSBTC
Bitcoin (BTC) And Cardano (ADA) Holders Flock To The Hideaways (HDWY) Presale Launch
Bitcoin (BTC) is the most popular cryptocurrency in the market. However, in the second week of September, BTC experienced a massive surprise sell-off which caused the price to go below the $20,000 mark. It harmed the market, causing most coins to drop prices as well. Another crypto coin, Cardano (ADA),...
NEWSBTC
Polygon (MATIC) Leads Gains Amidst Market Uncertainty
Polygon, the popular Ethereum layer-2 solution, has bagged substantial gains amidst a bearish market. Over the past 24 hours, Polygon has achieved a strong performance, recording a 4.37% gain at $0.833. The L2 protocol’s market valuation of $7.07 billion places it back in the top 12, above both DAI and Shiba Inu.
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Price Breaks Hurdle, Why Bulls Could Aim $1,500 or Higher
Ethereum cleared the key $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might climb further higher towards the $1,500 resistance zone. Ethereum is slowly moving higher and trading above the $1,350 level. The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Flasko (FLSK) Has Been A Hot Topic In The Crypto Community, While Ethereum (ETH) And Fantom (FTM) fall
In every market crash, the same thing occurs. Instead of inflationary coins fueled by hype, investors gravitate to protocols with solid underpinnings. This month alone, the value of a new currency called Flasko has increased by 100%, and this trend appears to continue. Whales in Ethereum (ETH) and Fantom (FTM)...
NEWSBTC
ImmutableX Breaks Out Of Downtrend, Can Price Rally To $1?
IMX price could be ready for a short-term relief rally as price breaks out from the downtrend, creating more bullish sentiment for a recovery. IMX looks strong on both low and high timeframes. The price of IMX breaks out on the daily timeframe after forming a descending triangle. ImmutableX (IMX)...
NEWSBTC
Why The Shiba Inu Price Could See Some Major Upside This Week
Meme coin Shiba Inu has held up better than expected, but the digital asset is still down considerably from its all-time high. However, this has not stopped the development that has been going on behind the scenes, and now SHIB developers have begun to share the products that they have been working on. These, and others, have shown a promising future for the digital asset, but some show some possible upside for SHIB this week.
NEWSBTC
XRP Chills About Support And Aims Higher, Will It Breach $0.5?
The crypto market is bouncing from daily support levels with XRP outperforming larger cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. This token has been trending to the upside and moving against the tide even when conditions were unfavorable on small timeframes. At the time of writing, XRP’s price trades at $0.49...
NEWSBTC
Short Relief Bounce For Altcoins? If Crypto Marketcap Can Do This
Cryptocurrency market capitalization could be ready to break out from the downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment for the altcoins. Cryptocurrency market capitalization looks strong on both low and high timeframes. Cryptocurrency market capitalization prepares for a breakout on the daily timeframe after...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Reclaims $20K, Why This Could Be The Start of Larger Rally
Bitcoin price gained pace for a move above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise further above $20,500. Bitcoin started a steady increase above the $19,200 and $19,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Is A Spike In Bitcoin Open Interest Forecasting A 2021 Like Bullrun To $69,000?
Bitcoin is losing steam on low timeframes as the price is rejected from the $20,000 and seems poised to re-test previous support levels. The cryptocurrency enjoys a short-lived bullish price action, but buyers have been unable to push further. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,000 moving...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Marks Three Consecutive Red Weekly Closes, Will Uptober Change Its Trajectory?
Ethereum has been one of the cryptocurrencies that have received major support from the crypto community regardless of how the price performs in the market. Since the Ethereum Merge was completed, though, the digital asset has not performed as well as expected. ETH’s price has continuously bled out, which has led to its price relegating to the low $1,000s. As the new month begins, speculations abound on whether the cryptocurrency has what it takes to recover.
NEWSBTC
Ren Protocol Breaks Out, Is This Be A Relief Bounce?
REN price could be ready to break out from the downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment. REN looks strong on both low and high timeframes. The price of REN breaks out on the daily timeframe after forming an descending triangle. Ren Protocol (REN)...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Cash Price: Investors Must Avoid These Levels To Prevent Losses
Investors, who are keeping a close eye on Bitcoin Cash and want to avoid losses, should steer clear of these crucial price points. As of this writing, Bitcoin is still showing a little bit of bullishness, despite losing a few digits from its price. BTC retreated below the $20K mark, and now trades at $19,998, according to data from Coingecko.
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin Looks Good; Will Price Make Rounded Bottom?
BNB’s price continues its bullish structure after a reclaim of this region as the price stays on track to retest major resistance. BNB trades above key support as price reclaim 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of BNB aims to form a rounded bottom on the daily timeframe. Binance...
NEWSBTC
Calm Before The Storm? Bitcoin Volatility At Historically Low Levels
Data shows the Bitcoin 7-day volatility has plunged down recently to pretty low values. Here’s what has historically happened following instances of such a trend. Bitcoin 7-Day Volatility Has Declined To Just 1.6% In The Past Week. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the recent sideways...
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why This Expert Thinks The Next Crypto Bearish Trend May Be Near
The past few months have brought a rollercoaster experience for the prices of cryptocurrencies. The crypto market has been hovering due to the impact of macro factors. But the past 24 hours created a new move of strength in the market. Almost all the assets made positive moves to push...
NEWSBTC
Has Bitcoin Price Broken Out Of Downtrend Resistance? BTCUSD Analysis October 6, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine a possible breakout of Bitcoin price on linear scale. We also compare the breakout on logarithmic scale to determine if the signal might be a reliable sign the bottom could be in. Take a look at the video...
NEWSBTC
Wash Trading Dominates Bitcoin Volume, What Does This Mean For Price?
The daily bitcoin trading volumes come out into billions of dollars every day, with hundreds of thousands of daily transactions being carried out. It is one of the reasons why bitcoin draws the most investors, given such high trading volume and good depth across all exchanges. However, some on-chain analyzers have been diving into the blockchain to explore the daily BTC volume, and the findings of this study have been alarming.
NEWSBTC
5 Scheduled Crypto Listings for 2023 Aiming to Beat Industry Records
The cryptocurrency market is not expected to get any smaller in size. Adoption is growing, and investors are clamoring for the best assets in the market as we head into 2023. There are numerous tokens that have existed for a long time that continue to see a lot of capital flow in – but there are also many up-and-coming assets that are gaining a lot of attention.
NEWSBTC
Will Ethereum or Stellar Be A Best 2023 Crypto Investment? Invest in The Hideaways Now and Win a $10,000 Prize!!
The Hideaways price is surging again to $0.06 as investors are buying HDWY tokens quickly. The team have also confirmed that the bonus has increased from 25% to 50% for a limited time only – so buy now to make the most of your investment!. The hugely popular project...
