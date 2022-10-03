Read full article on original website
Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail
THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
Family says fatal shooting case shows ‘stand your ground’ defense doesn’t work for Black men
William “Marc” Wilson was recently convicted of involuntary manslaughter for a shooting that he says was in self-defense against a racist attack on a Georgia highway, and his family and lawyers say the case reveals a racial double standard for “stand your ground” laws. “If you...
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz wore a backpack to his Florida school emblazoned with a racial slur
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz roamed the halls of the Florida school wearing an orange backpack emblazoned with a racial slur and a swastika about 16 months before the deadly rampage.
Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’
Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.Cruz claimed that he...
Man accidentally shot dead by friend while preparing attack, court told
A man was shot dead when his friend accidentally opened fire with a submachine gun as they prepared to go on a “ride-out” attack, a court has heard.Mohamed Muhyidin, 28, was found in a ditch near Heathrow Airport with a single gunshot wound to the back on the morning of October 31 last year around an hour after he was allegedly killed by Chiragh Amir Chiragh, 39.Prosecutors say they were about to embark on a “ride-out” in a Toyota Prius to attack unknown targets when Chiragh shot his friend in the back with an Agram 2002 submachine gun fitted with...
The Man Who Fatally Shot Trayvon Martin Has Gotten Wealthy in the Years Since
Few men are famous for worse reasons than George Zimmerman, who is best known for shooting Trayvon Martin in cold blood in 2012 and eventually being acquitted of murder charges in the case. Now, more than a decade after Zimmerman's killing of Martin thrust him into the national spotlight, many are curious about where Zimmerman is now and what his net worth might be.
Roommate Suspected of Killing Purdue University Student in His Dorm
A 20-year-old Purdue University student was killed in their residence hall early Wednesday, and police are reportedly holding the victim’s roommate in custody on suspicion of homicide. Varun Manish Chheda, the victim, was just a week away from his 21st birthday. The roommate, 22-year-old Gji Min Sha, called the police at 12:44 a.m., leading to his arrest. An investigation is ongoing and the cause of death has not yet been released. This was the first murder on Purdue’s campus since 2014, and University President Mitch Daniels released a statement Wednesday expressing his sorrow and highlighting the relative safety of the campus. “This is as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event,” he said.Read it at The Indianapolis Star
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
A Sheriff's Deputy Turned Himself In After Allegedly Shooting And Killing A Married Couple In Their Home
Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Ray Kelly described the incident as "a very bizarre chain of events that unfolded," and it remains unclear how the deputy knew the victims.
Disturbing Video Shows White Students Attacking a Black Student Reenacting George Floyd Death
A group of Michigan teens are receiving backlash for a shocking video they filmed seemingly reenacting George Floyd‘s death. Students from Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights, Michigan, took part in the disturbing George Floyd TikTok trend where social media users portray themselves as police officers using excessive force against a Black person.
Feds Drain More Than $28,000 From R.Kelly’s Prison Commissary To Pay Victims Restitution
A Brooklyn judge has ordered for R.Kelly to drain more than $28,000 from his prison commissary to pay restitution to his victims.
Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself
What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
3 Cops Accused of Inappropriate Relationship With Pregnant Woman Who Killed Herself
A Massachusetts cop had an inappropriate relationship with a woman for nearly a decade, starting when she was a 13-year-old girl and lasting until she killed herself at 23 last year, according to an internal report obtained by the Boston Globe. The woman, Sandra Birchmore, had told friends she was pregnant with the married officer’s child. The officer, 36-year-old Matthew G. Farwell, met Birchmore when she joined a youth program organized by the Stoughton Police Department. Friends of Farwell told the Globe that he began having sex with Birchmore when she was 15, which would be statutory rape under Massachusetts...
Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail
One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
Ex-Idaho Cop Cries as Federal Jury Convicts Him of Tampering with Evidence and a Witness in FBI Civil Rights Probe
A federal jury in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday convicted a former police lieutenant of harassing a witness and tampering with evidence in an FBI civil rights investigation related to his treatment of a handcuffed man he’d arrested for marijuana possession. Jurors acquitted Joseph Alan Hoadley, 42, of the alleged...
Florida Cop Accused of Raping Girl, 13, Twice While on Duty
A Florida police officer is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl twice while on duty after contacting her online, state authorities say. Sheridon Archer, 23, went to the girl’s home on two occasions between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20 during shifts at the Palm Bay Police Department, an arrest warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleges. A statement from Archer’s own department says its officers responded to reports that a police officer was “involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.” Officials arrested Archer on Sept. 21 after he allegedly used the apps MeetMe and Snapchat to communicate with the alleged victim. Archer has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, sheriff’s office records show.Read it at Miami Herald
Public raises half a million dollars for girl, 17, who was ordered to pay $150,000 to family of suspected rapist
More than $500,000 has been raised to help a 17-year-old trafficking victim pay $150,000 to the family of one of her abusers, whom she stabbed to death in 2020. Two years ago, then-15-year-old Pieper Lewis ran away from an abusive household and ended up living in the streets of a dangerous apartment complex in Des Moines with a man who sold her for drugs, the Associated Press reported. She was swept into a trafficking ring and only escaped it — for another nightmare — after she was taken into custody for stabbing one of her suspected rapists, 37-year-old Zachary...
Judge Orders R. Kelly’s $28,000 in Prison Inmate Account to Be Seized
Following a request from prosecutors, Judge Ann M. Donnelly has ordered the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to seize $28,000 in funds from R. Kelly’s prison inmate account. As reported by Bloomberg last month, prosecutors filed a motion to seize the money until a restitution judgment could be reached. Donnelly has ruled that the funds could be seized by the government as Kelly has filed to pay any of the financial penalties he was issued after being found guilty of rackteering and sex trafficking charges, per legal documents reviewed by Complex.
Top Texas law enforcement official vowed to fire any officer who didn't respond during Uvalde school shooting
Police officers from multiple departments waited for over an hour before shooting the gunman who had barricaded himself inside a classroom.
Sole survivor of Kyle Rittenhouse shooting files to change name to escape ‘right-wing lunatic’ death threats
The sole survivor out of the three men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse has filed to legally change his name as he seeks to escape the death threats “from right wing lunatics” over the high-profile case.Gage Grosskreutz, 29, filed a secret petition to change his legal name in Milwaukee court on Tuesday – more than two years on from the 2020 shooting during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.But the petition didn’t stay secret for long, with right-wing outlet Kenosha County Eye reporting on the confidential name change hours later – prompting an investigation into how the information was leaked....
